How to Bet on French Open 2022 in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on french open 2022 in nevada

For French Open 2022, the best Nevada sports betting sites are offering exclusive offers and free bets for the tennis matches at Roland-Garros.

Rafael Nadal comes into the French Open with the best odds to win at Roland-Garros. However, challengers Carlos Alcaraz and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic are not far behind at the top Nevada sportsbooks. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek has the best women’s French Open odds ahead of Monday’s action.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on French Open 2022 in Nevada and claim up to $5,750 in free tennis bets.

How to Bet on French Open 2022 in Nevada

Nevada sports betting is legal and tennis fans can get their hands on the best free bet and sports betting offers this week for the French Open.

In just four easy steps, tennis fans can claim bonuses and place their best French Open bets at the top online sportsbooks.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on French Open 2022 in Nevada.

  1. Click here to get your tennis betting offers for the French Open
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for the French Open
  4. Place your free tennis bets at the best Nevada sports betting sites

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for French Open 2022

Tennis fans can minimize their risk by betting at the top Nevada sports betting sites. With free bets and tennis betting offers, Nevada residents can bet on the French Open for free.

Below, we’ll rank the top Nevada sports betting offers for the French Open.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for French Open 2022
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
100% Welcome Bonus, Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 in Free Bets for Roland-Garros 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$500 in Free Tennis Bets for French Open 2022
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for Roland-Garros
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

Nevada Tennis Betting Guide — How to Watch French Open 2022 in Nevada

  • 🎾Grand Slam Event: French Open
  • 📅 French Open Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
  • 🕙 When is the French Open: TBD
  • 🏟 Where is the French Open: Stade Roland Garros | Paris, France
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
  • 🎲 French Open Women’s Odds: Iga Swiatek +185 | Simona Halep +600 | Barbora Krejcikova +1200 | Paula Badosa +1200
  • 🎲 French Open Men’s Odds: Rafael Nadal +175 | Carlos Alcaraz +200 | Novak Djokovic +300 | Stefanos Tsitsipas +600

French Open Odds — 2022 Roland-Garros Odds

The French Open is around the corner and the top Nevada sportsbooks are giving fans the best tennis odds for the Women’s and Men’s singles titles.

Scroll down below for the best French Open odds from BetOnline, one of the top Nevada sports betting sites.

2022 Women’s French Open Odds | WTA Roland-Garros Odds

Iga Swiatek leads the field with +185 odds to win the French Open. She originally opened at+450 odds to win the Roland-Garros but has dropped since at the top Nevada sports betting sites. Swiatek comes into Paris with a 23-match win streak and is currently undefeated in WTA 100 events in 2022.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep is coming off a strong performance in Madrid and has +600 odds to win the French Open. She returns to Roland-Garros for a shot at her third career grand slam.

The defending French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova has +1200 odds to win. She is the current No.3 player and was the last unseeded competitor to win the women’s singles at Roland-Garros.

Check the chart below for the Women’s French Open odds from BetOnline.

WTA Tennis Player 2022 French Open Odds Play
Iga Swiatek +185 BetOnline logo
Simona Halep +600 BetOnline logo
Barbora Krejcikova +1200 BetOnline logo
Paula Badosa +1200 BetOnline logo
Aryna Sabalenka +1600 BetOnline logo
Maria Sakkari +1600 BetOnline logo
Ons Jabeur +1600 BetOnline logo
Naomi Osaka +2000 BetOnline logo
Garbine Muguruza +2000 BetOnline logo
Emma Raducanu +2500 BetOnline logo
Coco Gauff +2500 BetOnline logo
Bianca Andreescu +2500 BetOnline logo
Jelena Ostapenko +2500 BetOnline logo
Anett Kontaveit +2500 BetOnline logo
Serena Williams +3300 BetOnline logo
Elena Rybakina +3300 BetOnline logo
Amanda Anisimova +3300 BetOnline logo
Karolina Muchova +4000 BetOnline logo
Victoria Azarenka +4000 BetOnline logo
Elina Svitolina +4000 BetOnline logo
Marketa Vondrousova +4000 BetOnline logo
Jessica Pegula +4000 BetOnline logo
Belinda Bencic +4000 BetOnline logo
Leylah Fernandez +4000 BetOnline logo
Danielle Collins +4000 BetOnline logo
Petra Kvitova +5000 BetOnline logo
Karolina Pliskova +5000 BetOnline logo
Veronika Kudermetova +5000 BetOnline logo
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +6600 BetOnline logo
Madison Keys +6600 BetOnline logo
Daria Kasatkina +6600 BetOnline logo
Ekaterina Alexandrova +6600 BetOnline logo
Jennifer Brady +6600 BetOnline logo
Clara Tauson +6600 BetOnline logo
Elise Mertens +6600 BetOnline logo
Tamara Zidansek +8000 BetOnline logo
Angelique Kerber +8000 BetOnline logo
Sofia Kenin +10000 BetOnline logo
Sloane Stephens +10000 BetOnline logo
Marta Kostyuk +10000 BetOnline logo
Alize Cornet +10000 BetOnline logo
Dayana Yastremska +10000 BetOnline logo
Linda Fruhvirtova +15000 BetOnline logo

Men’s French Open 2022 Odds | ATP Roland-Garros Odds

After winning the Australian Open, Nadal is the odds-on favorite to win Roland-Garros 2022 at +175 odds. Nadal has dominated the French Open, winning 13 men’s singles titles in 17 entries. His winning percentage on clay was 97.7%, only losing three matches in best of fives.

Meanwhile, the newest tennis sensation, Carlos Alcaraz has +200 odds to win the French Open. Just at the age of 19, Alcaraz sits at the No.6 in the world rankings. After his win in Madrid, Alcaraz is the second-youngest player to win two masters 1000 tournaments by the age of 18. The young Spaniard is the youngest player in history to beat three top five players at the same event, and the first to defeat Nadal and Novak Djokovic on the same-clay court event.

Djokovic enters Roland-Garros 2022 at +300 odds. The Serbian tennis player gears up for his first grand slam tournament this season, after being turned away at the Australian Open due to vaccination requirements. While he looks to defend his 2021 French Open title, Djokovic will need to get through the greatest ever on clay, Nadal, and the hottest ATP player this season, Alcaraz.

For a complete breakdown of the French Open odds, check out the chart below.

ATP Tennis Player French Open Odds Play
Rafael Nadal +175 BetOnline logo
Carlos Alcaraz +200 BetOnline logo
Novak Djokovic +300 BetOnline logo
Stefanos Tsitsipas +600 BetOnline logo
Alexander Zverev +1400 BetOnline logo
Casper Ruud +2500 BetOnline logo
Daniil Medvedev +2800 BetOnline logo
Jannik Sinner +2800 BetOnline logo
Andrey Rublev +3300 BetOnline logo
Matteo Berrettini +4000 BetOnline logo
Dominic Thiem +5000 BetOnline logo
Felix Auger Aliassime +5000 BetOnline logo
Hubert Hurkacz +5000 BetOnline logo
Lorenzo Musetti +6600 BetOnline logo
Diego Schwartzman +6600 BetOnline logo
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +6600 BetOnline logo
Aslan Karatsev +8000 BetOnline logo
Pablo Carreno-Busta +8000 BetOnline logo
Roberto Bautista-Agut +8000 BetOnline logo
Miomir Kecmanovic +8000 BetOnline logo
Denis Shapovalov +10000 BetOnline logo
Christian Garin +10000 BetOnline logo
David Goffin +10000 BetOnline logo
Gael Monfils +10000 BetOnline logo
Grigor Dimitrov +10000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Norrie +10000 BetOnline logo
Stan Wawrinka +15000 BetOnline logo
Fabio Fognini +15000 BetOnline logo
Karen Khachanov +15000 BetOnline logo
Marin Cilic +15000 BetOnline logo
John Isner +15000 BetOnline logo
Taylor Fritz +15000 BetOnline logo
Jaume Munar +15000 BetOnline logo
Hugo Gaston +15000 BetOnline logo
Juan Pablo Varillas +15000 BetOnline logo
Sebastian Baez +15000 BetOnline logo
Milos Raonic +20000 BetOnline logo
Fernando Verdasco +25000 BetOnline logo
Vasek Pospisil 25000 BetOnline logo

The Best Tennis Betting Sites in Nevada for French Open 2022

Nevada residents don’t need to be tennis experts to profit from the French Open. The best Nevada sports betting sites are giving away free bets and betting offers for the Grand Slam Tournament.

For more information on the top Nevada betting offers available this week for the French Open, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Tennis Bets for French Open 2022

One of the best Nevada sports betting sites, BetOnline makes it simple for tennis fans to learn how to bet on the French Open in Nevada with free bets and betting offers

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free French Open Bets in Nevada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Tennis fans looking to bet on the French Open for free should start by signing up to BetOnline. One of the best Nevada online gambling sites, BetOnline offers three free tennis bets for the French Open. Tennis fans can also claim up to $1,000 in free Nevada sports betting offers on their first deposit.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Nevada Tennis Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get your free Nevada sports betting offers for the French Open at BetOnline, click on the button below.

Get Free French Open Bets at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the French Open in 2022

It's never been easier to bet on the French Open at BetUS. With free bets, Nevada sports betting offers and the most competitive tennis betting odds, anyone can win betting on the 2022 French Open at BetUS.

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest French Open Betting Offer in Nevada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Established in 1994, BetUS is one of the oldest New York sports betting sites. For the 2022 French Open,BetUs is giving $2,500 in free tennis betting offers to new members. In addition to New York sports betting offers, BetUS offers competitive Roland-Garros betting odds.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Nevada Tennis Betting Bonus of $2500
  • NV Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim you free Nevada sports betting offers for the French Open at BetUS.

Join BetUS Now

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Tennis Betting Offer for French Open 2022

With the best tennis betting odds on the market, MyBookie makes it simple for new members to learn how to bet on French Open 2022 in Nevada

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best French Open Odds In Nevada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to French Open odds, MyBookie is the best place to start. One of the few Nevada sports betting sites that offer reduced juice, MyBookie offers members the best tennis betting odds for Roland-Garros. New members can also take advantage of $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 French Open.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Nevada Tennis Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NV Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free French Open betting offers at MyBookie.

Join MyBookie Now

French Open Expert Picks | French Open Predictions 2022

It’s tough to bet against Nadal at Roland-Garros. The 13-time French Open winner has lost only three matches in his career at the French Open. The King of Clay has a 105-3 record at the French Open and will be tough to beat once again in 2022.

He is also fresh off a win at the Australian Open and will be hungry after losing to Alcaraz in Madrid.

Take Nadal to win the French Open 2022.

Click on the button below to get your free tennis bets for the French Open at BetOnline, one of the best Nevada sports betting sites.

Get Free French Open Bets at BetOnline
