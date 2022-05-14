News

Hurricanes End Crazy Series Over Bruins, Advance To Second Round Of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Jon Conahan
We saw another incredible round 1 series as the Carolina Hurricanes ended up defeating the Boston Bruins and come away with a 4-3 series win on Saturday. The Hurricanes ended up winning at home in game 7, 3-2. This was a tough season for the Boston Bruins, which saw them deal with a few injuries throughout the year and it certainly hurt them in the first round.

Jacob Slavin and Anthony DeAngelo were sensational in the first round for Carolina as they had eight points apiece. Vincent Trocheck and Teuvo Teravainen also had seven points in this series for Carolina.

Can The Hurricanes Beat The Rangers Or The Penguins In The Second Round?

Game 7 between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins is going to be one of the best games that the NHL has seen this year. Unfortunately, we don’t know any betting odds or anything like that just yet because that series is not over. But the Hurricanes should be able to take care of business against either of them.

The Hurricanes were undoubtedly one of the top teams in all of hockey throughout the regular season and although it’s going to be difficult for them to take down a star-studded New York Rangers or Pittsburgh Penguins team, this Hurricanes team certainly has more than enough to get the job done.

Hurricanes vs Penguins/Rangers Odds to Win the Series

The odds for the series have yet to be released because the series between Pittsburgh and New York hasn’t finished. The Hurricanes are however one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup as they’re going to be coming in with the third-best odds at +600.

When the odds are released, we’ll break down the latest odds to win the series for the Hurricanes and Penguins/Rangers from BetOnline, one of the best NHL betting sites.

NHL Playoff Odds Hurricanes Rangers/Penguins BetOnline Free Play
Odds to Win the Series TBD TBD BetOnline logo

When Does The Second Round Of The Stanley Cup Playoffs Start?

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs has yet to be announced by the NHL. This game should be happening within the next few days, but the exact start date is unknown. Game one is going to be in Carolina as the Hurricanes are a higher seed than both New York and Pittsburgh.

