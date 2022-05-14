MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Saturday is going to offer us some of the easiest ways to make money that we’ve seen throughout the first few weeks of the MLB season. There are a few picks that we’re going to go over below to help bettors get a better understanding of the MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for today’s games.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 14)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Phillies vs Dodgers Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 14)

Phillies: (16-17)

Dodgers: (20-11)

Ranger Suarez: (3-1, 3.68 ERA)

Julio Urias: (2-2, 1.36 ERA)

The series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers has certainly not gone the way that most people were expecting it to. The Phillies have been able to come away with the first two games of the series, with the Dodgers looking to bounce back here in game 3.

RELATED: Top 5 MLB Games Today

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 14)

Cubs: (11-20)

Diamondbacks: (18-15)

Kyle Hendricks: (2-2, 4.38 ERA)

Zac Gallen: (2-0, 0.95 ERA)

Two of the tougher teams in all of baseball to predict are going to be going at it on Saturday as the Chicago Cubs will be traveling to Arizona to take down Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks. This should be a game that Arizona wins, but we never know with them.

A’s vs Angels Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 14)

A’s: (14-20)

Angels: (22-12)

Paul Blackburn: (4-0, 1.74 ERA)

Jhonathan Diaz: (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

The Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels are going to be meeting for a doubleheader on Saturday. The Angels have been one of the best teams in all of baseball to start the season and it would be likely that they walk away with the win here in both of these games.

Orioles vs Tigers Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 14)

Tigers: (10-23)

Orioles: (14-19)

Bruce Zimmerman: (2-1, 2.67 ERA)

Michael Pineda: (1-2, 3.43 ERA)

The Detroit Tigers are coming into this series against the Baltimore Orioles after a disappointing series against the Oakland Athletics. With this being two of the worst teams in baseball going at it, this could be an interesting game and one that bettors will have a tough time predicting.

More MLB Betting Offers