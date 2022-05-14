MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 14

Jon Conahan
We’re going to have a slew of MLB games on Saturday, including some doubleheaders that are going to offer some of the best teams in all of baseball. Take a look below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day to help secure some bankroll.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 14th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 14): San Diego Padres ML (+120)

The first bet of the night is going to be taking the San Diego Padres to beat the Atlanta Braves outright. With Sean Manaea getting the start for the Padres and his prior success against the current Atlanta Braves lineup, this feels like a good time for the Padres to get a win with plus odds.

Charlie Morton is going to get the start for the Atlanta Braves and he’s also done a decent job against the San Diego Padres throughout his career. He’s held hitters to about a .300 xBA, but the xSLG is over at .520, which should come back to help this Padres team if they can continue barreling up baseballs against Morton on Saturday.

Take the Padres ML.

Picks Padres Braves BetOnline Free Play
Odds +120 -140 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines Today

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 14): New York Yankees -1.5 (-105)

It seems like a no-brainer right now to take the New York Yankees to win baseball games. They’ve undoubtedly been the top team in all of baseball, outside of maybe two or three other teams. The Yankees are going to be coming into this one at 24-8 and have won eight of their last 10 games.

If their first two games against the Chicago White Sox are any indication, this Yankee team is going to come away with another easy win. They’ve scored a combined 25 runs throughout the first two games and are going to look to take the series on Saturday.

Jordan Montgomery is going to get the start for the Yankees and he’s done a great job against the current Chicago White Sox lineup. He’s held hitters to below a .255 xBA and has a FIP of 1.24.

Take the Yankees‘ -1.5.

Picks White Sox Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Odds +145 -165 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 14): Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+105)

The Los Angeles Dodgers just simply haven’t played the type of baseball that people were necessarily thinking that they were going to in this series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies have managed to take the first two games of the series, but with the Dodgers still being able to come away with a 2-2 series, look for them to get back on track tonight and come away with a tough win.

The reason behind this pick is because of how well the current Los Angeles Dodgers lineup has hit against Rangers Suarez. Hitters in the current Dodgers lineup are hitting over .300 against him and his FIP is above 6.7. Julio Urias is going to get the start for the Dodgers and he’s done a great job against this current Philadelphia Phillies lineup, limiting hitters to just a .200 batting average.

Take the Dodgers -1.5.

Picks Phillies Dodgers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +165 -195 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going be taking the three picks that we spoke about above and for the Los Angeles Angels to beat the Oakland A’s outright in the second game of their doubleheader.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +1298 parlay odds at BetOnline.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
