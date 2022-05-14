NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 7 Picks and Odds (May 15)

On Sunday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs ends; free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 7 picks and predictions are available here. Our basketball analysts at The Sports Daily have selected the winners of the two do-or-die playoff games scheduled for today.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds are posted below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. To read additional second-round Game 7 picks, other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NBA Betting

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. 125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500 Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Register on BetUS 2. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Register on BetOnline 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Register on XBet 4. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Register on MyBookie 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Register on Bovada

RELATED: NBA Player Props Today | Best NBA Bets For Round 2 Game 6 (May 13)

Best Game 7 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the NBA Games Today

Today, May 15, the NBA playoffs second-round Game 7 matchups can be watched live on ABC and TNT. For the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing against the Boston Celtics at 3:30 p.m. ET. Then, for the Western Conference Semifinals, the Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET.

Heading into these must-watch contests, Boston is the favorite at home over Milwaukee, whereas Phoenix is favored over Dallas to advance to the next round. Which teams will advance to the conference finals on Sunday? Find out below.

Best NBA Bets: Free Bucks vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -4.5 (-107)

While several bettors might disagree, the Celtics are the best bet for Game 7. Neither team has won back-to-back contests this series. Though, since the Bucks are the reigning NBA champs, it makes sense why gamblers are leaning towards picking them to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, oddsmakers disagree. Milwaukee is a 4.5-point underdog for Game 7 at TD Garden.

Additionally, for the Bucks’ injury report, forward Khris Middleton remains out indefinitely. If Milwaukee advances to the next round, Middleton should be cleared to play by then. For critical betting trends, the Bucks are 2-11 ATS against the Bucks in their last 13 matchups. Also, they are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven meetings away versus the Celtics. On the other hand, Milwaukee is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 road games played.

Bucks vs Celtics Prediction | Best NBA Game 7 Picks

Moreover, regarding the Celtics’ injury report, the team has two players listed: C Robert Williams III (questionable) and PF Sam Hauser (questionable). Surprisingly, the Celtics did manage to win Game 6 without Williams III. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 46 points in 43 minutes played. Despite the Bucks outscoring them 48-34 in the paint, the C’s shot 17-for-43 (39.5%) from downtown.

Furthermore, the Celtics are 4-1 ATS in their last five games played. And Boston is 5-2 ATS in its past seven home contests versus Milwaukee. Not to mention, the total has gone under in six of Boston’s previous nine games. So, pick the Celtics to win Game 7, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 207.5. More NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 7 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Picks And Odds (May 13)

Best NBA Bets: Free Mavericks vs Suns Pick — Suns -6 (-110)

Besides the Bucks-Celtics Game 7 potential thriller, another nail-biting finish could take place at Footprint Center. Phoenix is a six-point favorite over Dallas on Sunday. In Game 6, the Mavericks defeated the Suns 113-86 at the American Airlines Center. Luka Doncic added another playoff double-double to his career total. He amassed 33 points and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes played. The Mavs outscored them 34-27 in the third quarter.

As for the Mavericks’ injury report, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. remains out indefinitely. There is no timetable for his return. Hardaway Jr. has been out since January after fracturing his fifth metatarsal in his left foot. Moving on to significant betting trends, Dallas is 8-3 ATS in its past 11 contests. The team is also 5-10 ATS in its last 15 games played against the Suns. Can the Mavs win this conference semifinals series over Phoenix? It’s possible.

Mavericks vs Suns Prediction | NBA Playoffs Game 7 Picks

Next, the Suns have two players listed on their injury report: SF Jae Crowder (probable) and PF Dario Saric (out indefinitely). Phoenix has played ok this series, but the team probably should have defeated Dallas in five games. The Suns have the better overall roster right now. Though, Luka Doncic is almost single-handedly defeating them on his own. He is averaging 32.3 points per game in this second-round series.

Finally, for other intriguing betting trends, the Suns are 5-1 ATS in their past six contests. The total has gone under in four of Phoenix’s last five games as well. Taking everything into account, pick the Suns to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 205. Other NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 7 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: 76ers Collapse Once Again, Heat Advance To Eastern Conference Finals

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in Arizona, Massachusetts, Texas and Wisconsin.

More NBA Betting Offers | Second Round Game 7 Best Bets