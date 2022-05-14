NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 14

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

There’s not going to be a better day for hockey fans than Saturday as there will be three game 7’s that bettors are going to have an opportunity to make money on. Continue reading below to get our NHL picks and parlays of the day to help secure some bankroll as we move into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs soon.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all of these games and other events.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 14th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 14): Carolina Hurricanes ML (-140)

The first bet of the night is going to be taking the Carolina Hurricanes to beat the Boston Bruins outright. This has been one of the best series in the first round, with a trend showing that the Hurricanes have been 3-0 on their home ice. With the decision game being in Carolina, look for this trend to continue and for the Hurricanes to come away with a victory against a very good Bruins team.

Every team has won all of their games at home, which should continue on Saturday.

Take the Hurricanes Moneyline.

Bet Bruins Hurricanes BetOnline Free Play
Odds +120 -140 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 14): Tampa Bay Lightning ML (+105)

Predicting the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs is going to be one of the more difficult bets that we’ve had to deal with all year.

We have seen each team continuously win one game after losing their last. It’s been 1-1-1-1-1-1 so far and that trend could likely continue here.

However, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had a few letdowns throughout this series and the Tampa Bay Lightning are going to capitalize on that. The Lightning are just finding ways to win, including a huge overtime victory in game 6. Let’s look for the Lightning here to get a huge win in Toronto and advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Take Lightning on the Moneyline.

Bet Lightning Maple Leafs BetOnline Free Play
Odds +105 -125 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Should the NHL Playoff Format Expand?

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (May 14): Los Angeles Kings +1.5 (-135)

Honestly, I kind of like the Los Angeles Kings to win this game outright, but considering that we can still get some great odds for them to cover the plus 1.5 goals spread, let’s go with that here.

Edmonton has had a history in the past of choking in the playoffs and this series is showing that they could potentially do exactly that. This game is going to be played in Edmonton, which could be tough for the Kings, but they have looked good throughout this series in Edmonton as they’ve already won two games on their home ice.

This is going to be a tough game for the Kings to win outright, but I do love them with the +1.5.

Take the Kings +1.5.

Bet Kings Oilers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +120 -140 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Auston Matthews Becomes First American-born Player To Score 60 Goals In A Single NHL Season

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

We only have three games today and because of that, we’re going to only be having the three picks that we spoke about above. This is going to be one of the best days that the NHL has seen in the past few years so get ready for some exciting games.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +511 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NHL

NHL

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan  •  7s
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 12
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2022
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 (May 12)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2022
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 12 2022
NHL
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 12 2022
NHL
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 12
Jon Conahan  •  May 12 2022
Blues
Game #6: Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues 5/12/22 @ 8:30PM CST at Enterprise Center
Theresa Ferries  •  May 12 2022