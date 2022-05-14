NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

On Saturday, we’ll have some exciting playoff games featuring some of the best teams in hockey. With three game 7’s on the table, it’s going to be one of the best days in NHL history. Continue reading to get our NHL picks and predictions for each game of the day to help you secure some bankroll

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 14)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (+105)

Predicting the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be one of the toughest wagers we’ve had to make all season.

We’ve seen each team win one game after losing the previous one. So far, it’s been 1-1-1-1-1-1, and that pattern is expected to continue.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, on the other hand, have had a couple of letdowns in this series, which the Tampa Bay Lightning will capitalize on. The Lightning are just finding new ways to win, as evidenced by their big overtime triumph in game 6. The Lightning are looking to win big in Toronto and advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Best NHL Bets Today: Los Angeles Kings +1.5 (-135)

It wouldn’t be weird if the Los Angeles Kings won this game outright, but we can still get some nice odds on them covering the plus 1.5 goals spread, so let’s go with that.

Edmonton has a history of choking in the playoffs, and this series is demonstrating that they are capable of doing so again. This game will be played in Edmonton, which could be difficult for the Kings, but they have looked excellent in Edmonton so far in this series, winning two games on their home ice.

The Kings will find it difficult to win this game outright, but I like them at +1.5.

NHL Picks Today: Carolina Hurricanes ML (-140)

The first prediction of the night is for the Carolina Hurricanes to win outright against the Boston Bruins. This has been one of the most entertaining first-round series, with the Hurricanes going 3-0 on their home rink. With the championship game being played in Carolina, expect this tendency to continue and the Hurricanes to win against a very solid Bruins squad.

Every team has won every game at home, and that trend should continue on Saturday.

