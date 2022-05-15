5/15/22 Game Preview: Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

It took a little bit of Mazeika magic but the New York Mets (23-12) showcased their ability to bounce back from a loss again last night. Mazeika’s go-ahead home run in the seventh inning proved to be the difference as the Mets defeated the Seattle Mariners (15-19) 5-4 to even up their series at a game a piece. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon with first pitch for the matinee affair scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.19 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Carrasco picked up his third win of the season on Tuesday, giving up two runs in 6.2 innings to defeat the Washington Nationals. The Mariners will counter with lefty Robbie Ray (3-3, 4.22 ERA), the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner who was their big offseason acquisition. Ray also earned his third win of the year on Tuesday, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: