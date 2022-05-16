Collin Morikawa Odds | Collin Morikawa PGA Championship Odds in 2022

Former PGA Championship winner and two-time major champion, Collin Morikawa, features this week at Southern Hill Country Club for the 104th meeting of the coveted event. Morikawa won the PGA Championship back in 2020 in what was his first ever appearance in the tournament. Can the young American superstar lift his 2nd Wanamaker Trophy? You can back Collin Morikawa at odds of 18/1 with BetOnline (just click the link below).

Collin Morikawa Profile

Age: 25-years-old

Major Championship wins: 2

PGA Championship wins: 1 (2020)

Career wins: 6

Highest ranking: 2 (as of today)

Did You Know? Collin Morikawa has only featured in nine majors, winning two and finishing in the top 10 on five occassions.

Collin Morikawa 2022 PGA Championship Chances: Preview and Breakdown

In what will be just his tenth appearance in a major championship and just his third in the PGA Championship, Collin Morikawa is one of the market leaders ahead of this weeks huge golf event.

The 25-year-old is arguably the most consistent player on tour and seems to have it all when it comes to ability. Morikawa won this tournament on debut back in 2020, in what was only his third major championship appearance, and first attempt at lifting the Wanamaker Trophy.

Considering Morikawa only turned professional in 2019, it is quite staggering just how successful he has been so far. In his three appearances at The Masters, he already has a top 5 finish. In his three appearances at the US Open, he also has a top 5 finish. He won both the PGA Championship and The Open on debut. Not many golfers can say they’ve ever won a major championship, never mind two, both in your first appearance!

The American Ryder Cup hero rightfully goes into this week in Oklahoma as one of the pre tournament favourites. Only Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler have a better chance of winning this week according to the bookies.

If you are one of those people who believes Collin Morikawa may well be lifting the famous Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday evening, then check out the various different bookmakers listed below and utilize their extremely generous betting offers and PGA Championship free bets.

Can Collin Morikawa be the 2022 PGA Championship Winner?

Back Collin Morikawa to win the 104th PGA Championship @ 18/1 With BetOnline

The answer to this question is simple. Yes. Yes he can.

Not only CAN Morikawa win it, there is every chance that he WILL win it.

Winning the event on debut, coming inside the top 10 last year when not in the greatest form of his short yet extremely successful career, means on his day Morikawa can beat anyone. There isn’t a man out there who the 25-year-old will believe is better than him if he plays his best golf.

Rightly so. Morikawa has one of the best iron games in the world of golf, mixed with an insane ability to hit almost every fairway off the tee and also sink big putts when he needs to. Not the mention his delicate touch around the greens and superb recovery skills from bunkers and hazards. There really are no flaws in Collin Morikawa’s game which is why he is one of the leading market contenders heading into the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club this week.

It will be a tough task and he will have to beat the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson if he is to lift a second Wanamaker Trophy, but this is Collin Morikawa we are talking about. He has won the event before and will certainly believe he has every chance of winning his third major championship this week at Southern Hills.

Note: Odds are subject to change

