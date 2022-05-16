Racing

Creative Minister Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Creative Minister

andy
Creative Minister

Creative Minister was last seen winning a lucrative Allowance Optional Claiming Stakes at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day but is stepping up in grade this Saturday to contest the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racecourse.  You can back Creative Minister at odds of 12/1 with BetOnline (just click the link below).

Creative Minister Profile

  • Age: 3 year-old colt
  • Trainer: Kenneth McPeek
  • Jockey: BJ Hernandez
  • Runs: 3
  • Wins: 2

Did You Know? ALL of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners ran in the last 6 weeks, while 8 of the last 10 winners raced at Churchill Downs last time out.

Creative Minister Key Preakness Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Creative Minister to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes

  • 10/10 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before
  • 10/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks
  • 10/10 – US bred winners
  • 9/10 – Won by a colt/gelding
  • 9/10 – Won over at least 1m before
  • 9/10 – Won between 1-5 times
  • 8/10 – Ran at Churchill Downs last time out
  • 7/10 – Ran in the last 2 weeks

Can Creative Minister Be The Preakness Stakes Winner?

Just the three career runs for CREATIVE MINISTER, but this Kenneth McPeek-trained 3 year-old has won two of those and is also yet to finish out of the first two.

He was last seen winning a Allowance Optional Claiming race at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day – seeing off Cover Me Up by 2 3/4 lengths that day.

The company here in the Preakness Stakes will be much tougher, but he’s an improving colt that represents the 2020 winning trainer – Kenneth McPeek.

With 80% of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners having raced at Churchill Downs last time out then this is a decent trend on his side if you are thinking of banking Creative Minister ahead of Saturday’s Pimlico race.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Racing

