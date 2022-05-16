How to Bet on French Open 2022 in ON | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Now that Ontario single-game sports betting is legal, tennis fans can bet on the French Open for the first time ever.
The world’s best tennis players are heading to Roland-Garros on Monday, May 16 to compete in the French Open. One of the hardest Grand Slams to win, the French Open will feature ATP and WTA’s best talents.
The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal will compete for his second Grand Slam title this season and his 14th French Open title. While Iga Swiatek is the odds on favorite to win the women’s singles title.
Tennis fans can cash in free bets and Ontario sports betting offers this weekend and bet on the French Open for free. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on French Open 2022 in Ontario and get up to $5,750 in free bets.
How to Bet on French Open 2022 in Ontario
Now that Ontario sports betting is legal, tennis fans can take advantage of the top online sportsbooks and bet on the French Open for free.
Below, we’ll go over how to bet on French Open 2022 in Ontario.
- Click here to get your tennis betting offers for the French Open
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Ontario sports betting bonus for the French Open
- Place your free tennis bets at the best Ontario sports betting sites
The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for French Open 2022
The top Ontario sports betting sites are offering free bets and tennis betting offers for the French Open.
For tennis fans interested in boosting their bankroll, below we’ve ranked the top Ontario sports betting offers available for the French Open.
Ontario Tennis Betting Guide — How to Watch French Open 2022 in Ontario
- 🎾Grand Slam Event: French Open
- 📅 French Open Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
- 🕙 When is the French Open: TBD
- 🏟 Where is the French Open: Stade Roland Garros | Paris, France
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
- 🎲 French Open Women’s Odds: Iga Swiatek +185 | Simona Halep +600 | Barbora Krejcikova +1200 | Paula Badosa +1200
- 🎲 French Open Men’s Odds: Rafael Nadal +175 | Carlos Alcaraz +200 | Novak Djokovic +300 | Stefanos Tsitsipas +600
French Open Odds — 2022 Roland-Garros Odds
The French Open is around the corner and the top Ontario sportsbooks are giving fans the best tennis odds for the Women’s and Men’s singles titles.
Scroll down below for the best French Open odds from BetOnline, one of the top Ontario sports betting sites.
2022 Women’s French Open Odds | WTA Roland-Garros Odds
Iga Swiatek leads the field with +185 odds to win the French Open. She originally opened at+450 odds to win the Roland-Garros but has dropped since at the top Ontario sports betting sites. Swiatek comes into Paris with a 23-match win streak and is currently undefeated in WTA 100 events in 2022.
Meanwhile, Simona Halep is coming off a strong performance in Madrid and has +600 odds to win the French Open. She returns to Roland-Garros for a shot at her third career grand slam.
The defending French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova has +1200 odds to win. She is the current No.3 player and was the last unseeded competitor to win the women’s singles at Roland-Garros.
Check the chart below for the Women’s French Open odds from BetOnline.
|WTA Tennis Player
|2022 French Open Odds
|Play
|Iga Swiatek
|+185
|Simona Halep
|+600
|Barbora Krejcikova
|+1200
|Paula Badosa
|+1200
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+1600
|Maria Sakkari
|+1600
|Ons Jabeur
|+1600
|Naomi Osaka
|+2000
|Garbine Muguruza
|+2000
|Emma Raducanu
|+2500
|Coco Gauff
|+2500
|Bianca Andreescu
|+2500
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+2500
|Anett Kontaveit
|+2500
|Serena Williams
|+3300
|Elena Rybakina
|+3300
|Amanda Anisimova
|+3300
|Karolina Muchova
|+4000
|Victoria Azarenka
|+4000
|Elina Svitolina
|+4000
|Marketa Vondrousova
|+4000
|Jessica Pegula
|+4000
|Belinda Bencic
|+4000
|Leylah Fernandez
|+4000
|Danielle Collins
|+4000
|Petra Kvitova
|+5000
|Karolina Pliskova
|+5000
|Veronika Kudermetova
|+5000
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|+6600
|Madison Keys
|+6600
|Daria Kasatkina
|+6600
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+6600
|Jennifer Brady
|+6600
|Clara Tauson
|+6600
|Elise Mertens
|+6600
|Tamara Zidansek
|+8000
|Angelique Kerber
|+8000
|Sofia Kenin
|+10000
|Sloane Stephens
|+10000
|Marta Kostyuk
|+10000
|Alize Cornet
|+10000
|Dayana Yastremska
|+10000
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|+15000
Men’s French Open 2022 Odds | ATP Roland-Garros Odds
After winning the Australian Open, Nadal is the odds-on favorite to win Roland-Garros 2022 at +175 odds. Nadal has dominated the French Open, winning 13 men’s singles titles in 17 entries. His winning percentage on clay was 97.7%, only losing three matches in best of fives.
Meanwhile, the newest tennis sensation, Carlos Alcaraz has +200 odds to win the French Open. Just at the age of 19, Alcaraz sits at the No.6 in the world rankings. After his win in Madrid, Alcaraz is the second-youngest player to win two masters 1000 tournaments by the age of 18. The young Spaniard is the youngest player in history to beat three top five players at the same event, and the first to defeat Nadal and Novak Djokovic on the same-clay court event.
Djokovic enters Roland-Garros 2022 at +300 odds. The Serbian tennis player gears up for his first grand slam tournament this season, after being turned away at the Australian Open due to vaccination requirements. While he looks to defend his 2021 French Open title, Djokovic will need to get through the greatest ever on clay, Nadal, and the hottest ATP player this season, Alcaraz.
For a complete breakdown of the French Open odds, check out the chart below.
|ATP Tennis Player
|French Open Odds
|Play
|Rafael Nadal
|+175
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+200
|Novak Djokovic
|+300
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+600
|Alexander Zverev
|+1400
|Casper Ruud
|+2500
|Daniil Medvedev
|+2800
|Jannik Sinner
|+2800
|Andrey Rublev
|+3300
|Matteo Berrettini
|+4000
|Dominic Thiem
|+5000
|Felix Auger Aliassime
|+5000
|Hubert Hurkacz
|+5000
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+6600
|Diego Schwartzman
|+6600
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|+6600
|Aslan Karatsev
|+8000
|Pablo Carreno-Busta
|+8000
|Roberto Bautista-Agut
|+8000
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+8000
|Denis Shapovalov
|+10000
|Christian Garin
|+10000
|David Goffin
|+10000
|Gael Monfils
|+10000
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+10000
|Cameron Norrie
|+10000
|Stan Wawrinka
|+15000
|Fabio Fognini
|+15000
|Karen Khachanov
|+15000
|Marin Cilic
|+15000
|John Isner
|+15000
|Taylor Fritz
|+15000
|Jaume Munar
|+15000
|Hugo Gaston
|+15000
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|+15000
|Sebastian Baez
|+15000
|Milos Raonic
|+20000
|Fernando Verdasco
|+25000
|Vasek Pospisil
|25000
The Best Tennis Betting Sites in Ontario for French Open 2022
Ontario residents don’t need to be tennis experts to profit from the French Open. The best Ontario sports betting sites are giving away free bets and betting offers for the Grand Slam Tournament.
For more information on the top Ontario betting offers available this week for the French Open, scroll down below.
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Tennis Bets for French Open 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free French Open Bets in Ontario
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Tennis fans looking to bet on the French Open for free should start by signing up to BetOnline. One of the best Ontario online gambling sites, BetOnline offers three free tennis bets for the French Open. Tennis fans can also claim up to $1,000 in free Ontario sports betting offers on their first deposit.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Ontario Tennis Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Get your free Ontario sports betting offers for the French Open at BetOnline, click on the button below.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the French Open in 2022
|🏆 Founded
|1994
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
|✅ Recommended For
|Biggest French Open Betting Offer in Ontario
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Established in 1994, BetUS is one of the oldest Ontario sports betting sites. For the 2022 French Open, BetUs is giving $2,500 in free tennis betting offers to new members. In addition to Ontario sports betting offers, BetUS offers competitive Roland-Garros betting odds.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Ontario Tennis Betting Bonus of $2500
- ON Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click on the button below to claim you free Ontario sports betting offers for the French Open at BetUS.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Tennis Betting Offer for French Open 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best French Open Odds In Ontario
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
When it comes to French Open odds, MyBookie is the best place to start. One of the few Ontario sports betting sites that offer reduced juice, MyBookie offers members the best tennis betting odds for Roland-Garros. New members can also take advantage of $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 French Open.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Ontario Tennis Betting Bonus of $1,000
- ON Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim your free French Open betting offers at MyBookie.
French Open Expert Picks | French Open Predictions 2022
After missing the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic has had a slow start to the season. Due to his vaccination status, the Serbian player has been forced to sit out of many tournaments including the Miami Open and Australian Open.
Since December 2021, Djokovic has only competed in five tournaments including Dubai, Monte-Carlo, Serbia, Madrid, and the Italian Open. In his return to Monte-Carlo, Djokovic lost in the first round. While he’s been better down the stretch, he returns to form by winning the Italian Open.
The world’s No.1 player will look to defend his title Roland-Garros and be the first player to win a back-to-back other than Nadal since 2000 when Brazil’s Gustavo Kuerten.
Take Novak Djokovic to win the French Open.
Click on the button below to claim your free bets for the French Open at BetOnline, one of the top Ontario sports betting sites.