Jon Rahm Odds | Jon Rahm PGA Championship Odds in 2022

Former world number one and former US Open champion, Jon Rahm, features this week at Southern Hill Country Club for the 104th meeting of the spectacular event. Rahm won his first major championship back in 2021, and will be hopeful of adding a second major to his trophy cabinet. Can the Spanish superstar lift his 1st Wanamaker Trophy this week? You can back Jon Rahm at odds of 12/1 with BetOnline (just click the link below).

Jon Rahm Profile

Age: 27-years-old

Major Championship wins: 1

PGA Championship wins: 0

Career wins: 14

Highest ranking: 1 (43 weeks 2020-2021)

Did You Know? Jon Rahm has finished in the top 5 of all four major championships, winning one (US Open 2021).

Jon Rahm 2022 PGA Championship Chances: Preview and Breakdown

Coming in fresh off the back of a win at the Mexico Open at the beginning of the month, Jon Rahm will be feeling supremely confident ahead of his quest to win his second major championship this week. Rahm, who won the 2021 US Open and was the first Spanish golfer ever to do so, is one of the leading favourites to lift the famous Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday night in Oklahoma.

Despite not winning the PGA Championship before, Rahm oozes class and consistency and is without a doubt one of the best players in the world, which makes his super dangerous for the rest of the field for this the 104th PGA Championship.

Rahm finished fourth here in 2018, the year Brooks Koepka became a back-to-back PGA Champion, meanwhile the 27-year-old also had another top 10 in this tournament last year. In fact, in 2021, Rahm won won major, finished third in The Open, fifth in The Masters and eighth in the PGA Championship. Quite an exceptional year Rahm had last year, but he will be hoping to better it this year by adding to his major championship tally.

The 2020/21 season PGA Player of the Year will believe he has what it takes to win his second major championship which would take him half way to a career grand slam.

The Spanish golfing superstar rightfully goes into this week in Oklahoma as one of the pre tournament favourites. Only Scottie Scheffler has a better chance of winning this week according to the bookies.

Can Jon Rahm be the 2022 PGA Championship Winner?

The answer to this question is simple. Yes. Yes he can.

As we have already alluded to, Rahm boats one of the best all-round games of anyone in the world right now. Supreme power and accuracy off the tee, pure consistency and mesmerising ball striking with his irons, mixed with an impeccable sort game and putting stroke makes him one of the names to watch out for this week at Southern Hills.

Only world number one and The Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, stands ahead of him as the pre-tournament favourite. That could change between now and the first tee shot on Thursday morning, but no matter where Rahm sits in the betting, he will be oozing confidence and full of belief that he can walk away from the hallowed turf of Southern Hills with the Wanamaker Trophy in his hands.

It will be a tough task and he will have to beat the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith if he is to lift his first Wanamaker Trophy, but this is Jon Rahm we are talking about. He has won a major championship before and will certainly believe he has every chance of winning his second this week at Southern Hills.

Note: Odds are subject to change

