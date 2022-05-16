MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

There are a few picks that we’re going to go over below to help bettors get a better understanding of the MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for today’s games. With some of the top teams in baseball going at it, we should be able to profit.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 16)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Rays vs Tigers Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 16)

Tigers: (12-23)
Rays: (21-14)

Alex Faedo: (0-1, 3.60 ERA)
Corey Kluber: (1-2, 4.55 ERA)

Bet Tigers Rays BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +175 -210 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-125) -1,5 (+105) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers are going to meet on Monday for their first game of a three-game series. This is a series that Tampa Bay is looking to take care of business in as they continue climbing the ladder in the American League East.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays May 16

Cubs vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 16)

Cubs: (13-20)
Pirates: (15-19)

Not Yet Announced: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Wade Miley: (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

Bet Pirates Cubs BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-155) -1.5 (+135) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Two of the worst teams in all of baseball are going to be going at it on Monday as the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to meet for their first game of a three-game series. The Pirates ended up getting no-hit in their most recent game, but were still able to come away with a 1-0 win.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Rangers vs Angels Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 16)

Rangers: (14-19)
Angels: (24-13)

Noah Syndergaard: (3-1, 2.45 ERA)
Jon Gray: (0-1, 5.51 ERA)

Bet Rangers Angels BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-130) -1.5 (+110) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the best teams in all of baseball to start the season and are looking to take care of business against a Texas Ranger team that is struggling. This is going to be the first game of a three-game series,

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Orioles vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 16)

Yankees: (25-9)
Orioles: (14-21)

Luis Severino: (2-0, 4.08 ERA)
Kyle Bradish: (1-1, 4.24 ERA)

Bet Orioles Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +165 -195 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The scorching hot New York Yankees are going to be taking on a below-average Baltimore Orioles team for their first game of a four-game series on Monday. If the Yankees want to be the team that everybody thinks they can be, they need to come out here and get a sweep against teams that they’re much better than.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

More MLB Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
MLB
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To MLB

MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 16

Jon Conahan  •  2h
MLB
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 16
Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 16
Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 14
Jon Conahan  •  May 14 2022
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 14 2022
MLB
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 12
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2022
MLB
how to bet on the Yankees in New York
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 12
Jon Conahan  •  May 12 2022