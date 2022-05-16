Novak Djokovic Net Worth 2022

Novak Djokovic is one of the best tennis players that has ever played the game. Because of all his success throughout his career, he has one of the highest net worths for any soccer player in the world.

Novak Djokovic Net Worth in 2022

Novak Djokovic’s current net worth in 2022 looks to be somewhere near the $175 million range.

Novak Djokovic currently resides in Monaco. He purchased this Luxury Home in 2014. This real estate property is believed to be worth roughly 5.1 million dollars. According to reports, he also owns a number of real estate properties around the world.

At just 34 years old, he’s one of the 100 richest athletes in all of the world.

Novak Djokovic Net Worth Hurt By Vaccine Status at the Australian Open

Despite Novak Djokovic Being one of the richest athletes in the world, he actually would have more money if it wasn’t for the anti-vaccination status that cost him a potential payday of $2.9 million at the Australian Open.

The country didn’t allow him to cross the border and because of that, he wasn’t able to play in the prestigious event.

Although in the grand scheme of things, $2.9 million isn’t much to somebody like Novak, he still had the chance to win his 21st Grand Slam and a great prize pool.

Not only did Novak’s decision to not be vaccinated hurt his chance at winning $2.9 million, but he also had some legal fees that he had to deal with throughout this whole fiasco. At the moment, people believe the legal stuff is somewhere near the $400,000 mark, but that’s not the final figure and it’s only going to cost more in the future.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slams

Rafael Nadal currently has the most Grand Slams in tennis history. Although Nadal does currently hold the lead for winning 21 prestigious events, Novak is right behind him with 20. It’s unfortunate that he didn’t compete in the Australian Open just because this would have given him a chance to tie the all-time great Rafael Nadal’s 21 Grand Slam titles, but he’s still going to have a chance to accomplish this feat sometime in the near future.

With 20 grand slams, Novak Djokovic is currently tied for second all-time with Rodger Federer.

Novak Djokovic Bio

Name: Novak Djokovic

Born: Belgrade, Serbia

Nationality: Serbian

Debut: 2003, age 20

Grand Slam Titles: 20

Novak Djokovic Net Worth: $175 Million

Novak Djokovic Twitter: @DjokerNole

Novak Djokovic Instagram: @DjokerNole

Novak Djokovic Age, Height, and Nickname

Age: 34

Height: 6′ 2″

Weight: 170 lbs

Nickname: Djoker, The Joker, Nole, The Serbinator

Novak Djokovic Wife

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena Djokovic have been married since 2014. The couple got married in Montenegro’s Fetty Stephan resort in 2014 and currently have two children together.

Jelena is an entrepreneur, humanitarian, and the wife of the famous tennis player. She is the national director of the Djokovic Foundation, a charity that works for underprivileged children.

Why Did Novak Djokovic Miss the Australian Open?

The reason Novak Djokovic didn’t get to compete in the Australian Open is due to his vaccination status. He does not believe in the covid-19 vaccine and due to the strict legal laws in Australia, he wasn’t able to compete in this event.

Is Novak Djokovic Playing at the French Open in 2022?

Novak Djokovic is coming off a huge win at the Italian Open where he swept every set that he played. He will be able to compete in the 2022 French Open due to France not having as many legal restrictions as other countries.

The 34-year-old Serbian is going to look to tie Rafael Nadal and have 21 Grand Slam titles in his career.

