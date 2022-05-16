Golf

PGA Championship 2022: How to Watch, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

The PGA Championship will get underway starting Thursday from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The tournament will take place at Southern Hills Country Club. Here is the television schedule:

Thursday: ESPN 2pm-8pm ET; TSN4/5 starting at 8 am ET

Friday: ESPN 2pm-8pm ET; TSN4 starting at 8 am ET

Saturday: ESPN 10am-1pm ET; CBS 1pm-7pm ET; TSN4 starting at 10 am ET

Sunday: ESPN 10 am-1pm ET; CBS 1pm-7pm ET; TSN4 starting at 8 am ET

Live Streaming for the PGA Championship is through ESPN+. Here you can watch multiple feeds of different holes and different groups.

Topics  
Golf
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf

Golf

Phil Mickelson News: Is Phil Mickelson Playing at PGA Championship 2022?

Jeremy Freeborn  •  29min
Golf
jon rahm golf
Jon Rahm Odds | Jon Rahm PGA Championship Odds in 2022
Paul Kelly  •  11h
Golf
collin morikawa golf
Collin Morikawa Odds | Collin Morikawa PGA Championship Odds in 2022
Paul Kelly  •  12h
Golf
tiger woods
Tiger Woods Odds | Tiger Woods PGA Championship Odds in 2022
Paul Kelly  •  12h
Golf
AT&T Byron Nelson Tee Times, Field And Weather Forecast
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2022
Golf
Wells Fargo Championship Tee Times, Field and Weather Forecast
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 11 2022
Golf
top five longshot golf picks for the Mexico open 2022
The Best Longshot Bets for the 2022 Mexico Open
Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 28 2022