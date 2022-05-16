Tiger Woods Odds | Tiger Woods PGA Championship Odds in 2022

The great Tiger Woods is set to make his first competitive start since The Masters in early April as he takes to Southern Hills Country Club for the 104th PGA Championship. The 15-time major champion won the PGA Championship the last time it was hosted at Southern Hills back in 2007, which was coincidentally the last time he won the event. Could this be a good omen for the greatest of all time to again defy the odds and lift his 5th Wanamaker Trophy? You can back Tiger Woods at odds of 70/1 with BetOnline (just click the link below).

Tiger Woods Profile

Age: 46-years-old

Major Championship wins: 15

PGA Championship wins: 4 (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007)

Career wins: 82 (tied 1st of all time)

Highest ranking: 1 (683 weeks as world number one)

Did You Know? Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship the last time is was held at Southern Hills Country Club back in 2007.

Tiger Woods 2022 PGA Championship Chances: Preview and Breakdown

Just over a month after his return to competitive golf, Tiger Woods will contend in the 104th PGA Championship this week from Southern Hills Country Club.

Woods, the 15-time major champion, made the cut on his return to competitive action at Augusta National last month, and is set to make his second start since his horrendous car crash injury. He finished in 47th place at +13 par, which was 23 shots behind the winner, Scottie Scheffler.

Although Woods is used to winning golf tournaments, making the cut was a win itself considering what he had been through in the past two years. He was told he was likely to never walk again, nevermind contend in a golf tournament again. Not just any golf tournament may we add, but The Masters. Probably the biggest event on the golfing calendar each year.

This week at Southern Hills will prove another stern test for Woods, but one he will be more than up for. Coincidentally, the last time the PGA Championship was held at this course, it was Woods who triumphed 15 years ago. In 2007, Woods finished on -8 par, two shots ahead of Woody Austin, to claim his fourth Wanamaker Trophy.

The question on everyone’s lips is can Tiger reign supreme again?

Although the bookies have him out at around 70/1, Tiger will believe in his heart of hearts that he can still compete with the best golfers in the world and can once again return to glory, like he did in the 2019 Masters.

If you are one of those people who believes Tiger Woods may well be lifting the famous Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday evening, then check out the various different bookmakers listed below and utilize their extremely generous betting offers and PGA Championship free bets.

Can Tiger Woods be the 2022 PGA Championship Winner?

Back Tiger Woods to win the 104th PGA Championship @ 70/1 With BetOnline

The answer to this question is simple. Yes. Yes he can.

Despite the injuries and absence from the game of golf, the sheer talent and ability that Woods has is uncomprehendable. He is arguably the greatest golfer of all time, and has all of the tools necessary to win his 16th major championship. He has won 5 before, four of these being the PGA Championship, so why can’t he defy the odds once again and rule supreme at Southern Hills Country Club.

It will be a tough task and he will have to beat the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth if he is to lift a fifth Wanamaker Trophy, but this is Tiger Woods we are talking about. Nothing is beyond the great man and he will certainly believe he has every chance of winning another major championship this week.

Note: Odds are subject to change

