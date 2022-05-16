MLB

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 16

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

There are 13 Major League Baseball games to be played on Monday. Here is how you can watch them and their odds, courtesy of betonline.ag. 

5) Minnesota Twins @ Oakland Athletics–Bally Sports/NBC Sports California– 9:40 pm ET

The Twins (-121) have clearly been the best team in the American League Central so far. At 20 wins and 15 losses, they are three games up on the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians. Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 20 runs scored and 11 home runs. The Athletics (15-22) are the underdogs at +111.

4) Houston Astros @ Boston Red Sox–AT&T/NESN–7:10 pm ET

In an intriguing pitching matchup, Jake Odorizzi is 3-2, with a 3.38 earned run average. Meanwhile, Garrett Whitlock is 1-1, with a 2.19 earned run average. The Astros (+110) are underdogs despite leading the American League West at 23-12, and the fact the Red Sox (-120) are last in the American League East at 13-21.

3) San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies–NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T–8:40 pm ET

The best division in baseball is the National League West. In this battle, the Rockies (17-17), host the Giants (20-14). San Francisco is the favourite at -145, despite the fact Colorado (+134) is 12-7 at home so far this year.

2) St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Mets–Bally Sports/SNY–7:10 pm ET

There were fireworks earlier in the season between the Cardinals and Mets as a bench clearing brawl took place. The Cardinals (+105) are second in the the NL Central at 19-15, while the Mets (-115) lead the NL East at 23-13. The Mets are favoured even though Trevor Williams has an earned run average of 5.74 after five starts.

1) Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers—Bally Sports/SNLA–10:10 pm ET

In a fantastic pitching matchup, both starting pitchers have an ERA under two to start the year. Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers (-232) is 3-0 with an earned run average of 1.33. Madison Bumgarner of the Diamondbacks (+209) is 2-1 with an earned run average of 1.78. The Dodgers (21-12) are in first place in the NL West, while the Diamondbacks (18-17) are in fourth place, but only four games back.

Topics  
MLB
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB

MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 14

Jon Conahan  •  May 14 2022
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 14 2022
MLB
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 12
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2022
MLB
how to bet on the Yankees in New York
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 12
Jon Conahan  •  May 12 2022
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 12 2022
MLB
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 12
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2022
Angels
Reid Detmers becomes 25th rookie in MLB history to record a no-hitter
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 11 2022