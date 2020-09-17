9/17/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Last night certainly had disaster potential for the New York Mets (22-27). Jacob deGrom was off early and left after two innings with a hamstring spasm, putting the Mets in an early hole, but solid relief work from Michael Wacha and an inspired offensive effort led to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies (24-24). The two teams have now split the first two games of this series and will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Seth Lugo (2-3, 2.63 ERA) to the mound today. Lugo was decent in his last start, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays last Saturday, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support. The Phillies will counter with their ace, righty Aaron Nola (5-3, 2.40 ERA). Nola was dominant in his last start, tossing a complete game (seven-inning variety) shutout where he allowed only three hits and struck out ten to defeat the Miami Marlins in doubleheader action.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

