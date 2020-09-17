9/17/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Last night certainly had disaster potential for the New York Mets (22-27). Jacob deGrom was off early and left after two innings with a hamstring spasm, putting the Mets in an early hole, but solid relief work from Michael Wacha and an inspired offensive effort led to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies (24-24). The two teams have now split the first two games of this series and will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send right-hander Seth Lugo (2-3, 2.63 ERA) to the mound today. Lugo was decent in his last start, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays last Saturday, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support. The Phillies will counter with their ace, righty Aaron Nola (5-3, 2.40 ERA). Nola was dominant in his last start, tossing a complete game (seven-inning variety) shutout where he allowed only three hits and struck out ten to defeat the Miami Marlins in doubleheader action.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Tonight’s lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/q9yShtvgWv
— New York Mets (@Mets) September 17, 2020
Pre-Game Notes:
- Lugo is 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in three appearances, including one start, against the Phillies this season.
- Nola is 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
- After sitting out yesterday, Pete Alonso is back in the Mets’ lineup. Alonso will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter.
- Bryce Harper (5 for 18, 2B, 2 RBI), J.T. Realmuto (5 for 16, 2B) and Jean Segura (5 for 11, 2B, 2 RBI) have fared well against Lugo in the past.
- Jeff McNeil is 6 for 21 with a double, a home run and three RBI’s in his career against Nola.
- This is the final game the Mets will play against the Phillies this season. Philadelphia has already claimed the season series, going 6-3 against the Mets in the first nine meetings.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ six-game road trip. The Mets are 2-3 on the first five games of the trip.