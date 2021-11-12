Arizona Sports Betting Guide - Best Arizona Sportsbooks

Arizona sports betting has been transformed in 2021. Today, you can bet on your favorite professional and Olympic teams, whether national or international, with ease.

In this guide on sports betting in Arizona, we will go through the different types of sportsbooks in the State. We will also provide you with our recommended top 10 best Arizona sportsbooks. Keep reading to learn more about these great platforms and how you can claim bonuses worth thousands of USD.

The Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites List 2021

Let’s begin this guide with a look at the best features of our top-rated Arizona sports betting sites.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Arizona?

The answer to this question is simply, yes. However, if your question was ‘is betting legal in Arizona’, the answer would be more complicated. Whilst you can bet on the majority of sporting events in the US and around the world, online casinos are still illegal in the State. What this means is that no online casino operator can obtain a license from or be based in Arizona

One of the main restrictions governing sports betting in Arizona is that no proposition bets are allowed on college sports. In addition, no betting is allowed on high-school athletics. Arizona also does not allow bets on injuries or penalties.

Online Sportsbooks

In 2021, online US sportsbooks became legal in Arizona. As a result, residents can now bet on their favorite sports without needing to worry about laws and regulations. There are already numerous providers offering sports betting in Arizona online. In fact, throughout this guide, we’ll be pointing out the best Arizona sportsbooks and their key features.

Land-based Betting

Different types of land-based sports betting have been around in AZ for some time. Nevertheless, the number of licensed retail sportsbooks is still fairly limited. Today, you can place sports bets at the following locations:

FanDuel Sportsbook at Footprint Center – Phoenix.

Caesars at Chase Field Betting Windows – Phoenix.

TwinSpires Sportsbook at Mazatzal Hotel and Casino – Payson.

Getting to one of these land-based sportsbooks can be a hassle, especially if you live far from Phoenix or Payson. This is why thousands of residents choose to place their bets on a reputable online sportsbook in Arizona.

Horse Racing & Off Track Betting

Horse racing is a very popular sport in The Grand Canyon State. There are currently three tracks that are licensed by the Arizona Department of Gaming. These are Turf Paradise in Phoenix, Rillito Park Race Track in Tucson, and Arizona Downs in Prescott Valley. Off track betting in Arizona is also allowed at licensed establishments.

Even though off track betting in Arizona might provide a more convenient way to place bets than traveling to the race track, it can still be slow and expensive. This is why online betting in Arizona is so popular. In just a few minutes you can create an account, deposit funds, and place your first horse race bet.

What’s more, by registering with BUSR you will be able to claim rebates of up to 8% on eligible races. By opening an account today, you can claim a 100% welcome bonus of up to $150. If you bet on horses, you can claim an additional $150 in free bets and rebates.

Timeline of Arizona Sports Betting Legislation

The Arizona sports betting bill has seen its fair share of opposition and delays. However, in 2021, the efforts of hundreds of individuals finally came to fruition. This is a brief timeline of key events on the road towards legalization:

2021 – Sports betting in Arizona becomes legal with the signature of Gov. Doug Ducey on HB2772.

1992 – Land-based casinos are legally allowed to operate on Tribal land.

1980 – Arizona becomes the first state west of the Mississippi River to introduce a state lottery.

1940 – Horse racing becomes legal in the State.

Offshore Betting in Arizona

Even before Arizona sports betting legislation came into effect, offshore betting sites have been accepting AZ residents and offering them a comprehensive choice of markets.

An offshore Arizona sports betting site is one that is based in a non-US territory. Not all offshore sportsbooks are equal, and some may very well be scams. Knowing how to sort the reputable ones from the rest is important.

Fortunately, we have done the hard work for you. On this page, you’ll be able to browse through the top 10 best Arizona sportsbooks. These are platforms that are all regulated by competent jurisdictions, such as Curacao or Panama, and have a track record of being fair with players.

There are several advantages to online betting in Arizona through these offshore platforms. Signing up lets you claim generous welcome offers and you can place your favorite bets on your desktop or mobile. Moreover, Arizona sports betting legislation does not interfere with the operations of these platforms.

Are DFS Legal in Arizona?

Yes, at the same time that online sports betting Arizona became legal, so did Daily Fantasy Sports. This means that you can create a DFS without issues as long as you use licensed platforms. These include FanDuel and DraftKings.

Arizona Casino Laws

Unfortunately, casino laws in Arizona are not as unrestricted as with sports betting. Whilst there are several licensed casinos, and other approved gambling establishments, online gambling sites remain illegal.

Online Casinos

Online casinos in Arizona are not allowed, so it is impossible to be based or get an operating license in the State. This means that all online casinos accepting AZ residents are located offshore.

If you enjoy playing online casino games as well as placing sports bets, we’ve got a great solution. The majority of our recommended platforms offer online casinos with sportsbooks in Arizona. This means that with a single account you will be able to access hundreds of great games and thousands of enticing markets.

If this sounds like an appealing proposition, we recommend you check out Bovada, BetNow, or XBet.

Land Based Casinos

Playing slots and table games is allowed in Arizona, but only at licensed establishments. The majority of these sites are located on tribal land scattered around the State. Just like retail sportsbooks, land-based casinos require players to travel for miles before placing their first wager.

This is why online casino games and sports betting in Arizona are so popular. In just a few minutes you can sign up, deposit funds, receive a generous bonus, find your game or market and place your wager.

How Gambling is Taxed in Arizona

One of the main reasons behind the introduction of legal online sports betting in Arizona is, unfortunately, tax. No matter whether you visit a retail betting site or use mobile sports betting Arizona, you will be liable to pay tax on your winnings.

As a resident of the State, you will need to pay between 2.59% and 4.50% in income tax. You will also need to pay the federal tax of 24% if you surpass a certain threshold, such as winning $600 or more at a horse track, fantasy football, or other sports pool (if that is 300 times your bet).

It may be possible to deduct losses registered on Arizona sports betting sites if they are itemized. For more information regarding this and any other tax query, we recommend you speak to a tax professional.

Best Arizona Sportsbooks Reviewed

Let’s now have a closer look at the five best Arizona sports betting sites. Apart from offering the best sports for Arizona players, these platforms welcome you with a generous bonus worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Arizona Sports Betting Site

BetOnline is our favorite Arizona sports betting site since it provides a comprehensive choice of sports and markets. Once you register an account, you’ll be able to bet on over 25 sports and eSports, including national and international competitions. Moreover, you will find an above-average choice of markets, including if bets, teasers, and parlays.

With BetOnline, you can place your wager on either pre-game or in-play markets. In fact, this online sportsbook offers a comprehensive live betting platform where you can find updated odds and short-term bets. You can also cash out early on select bets, taking advantage of updated odds.

Joining BetOnline today comes with an additional advantage. New AZ players can benefit from a 50% match deposit bonus of up to $1,000. This offer is subject to a 30-day validity period within which you need to fulfill the wagering requirement on bets with minimum odds of 2:1. Enter BetOnline promo code BOL1000 to receive this BetOnline welcome offer.

BetOnline Pros:

Good choice of generous welcome offers

Accepts USD and cryptocurrencies

Teaser and if bets available

24/7 live chat support

BetOnline Cons:

No downloadable mobile app available

2. Bovada – Best AZ Betting Site for Streaming

Bovada is regarded as one of the best Arizona sports betting sites and only just misses out of the top spot. It has plenty to offer sports fans, including markets across over 20+ sports and eSports.

At Bovada, you can look forward to a fully-fledged in-play betting platform with hundreds of events each month. Current and upcoming competitions are featured in this section, allowing you to place a bet in just two clicks. Once you place a bet, Bovada invites you to sit back and watch the action unfold through its own free streaming service available for select matches.

Bovada offers different welcome offers depending on your currency. If you pay using cryptocurrencies, you can claim a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $750 with your first payment. This offer requires you to fulfill a wagering requirement with minimum odds of 2:1. Use Bovada promo code BTCSWB750 to receive this Bovada bonus.

Bovada Pros:

$1 bets accepted

Unique markets on NFL and NBA games

Streaming on select matches is available

No expiry period for the welcome bonus

Bovada Cons:

Relatively small eSports selection

3. MyBookie – Top-Rated Arizona Sportsbook for NBA Betting

MyBookie offers a very good sportsbook with over 20 sports and markets for eSports and special events. It is particularly great for NBA bets in Arizona, with odds avaialble earlier than at other sportsbooks. In addition, you can enjoy competitive odds across both its pre-game and in-play selections.

Whilst MyBookie does not offer if bets or teasers, it lets you place a number of other bets, including parlays and moneylines. All its markets are avaialble across devices, and whilst there is no betting app to download, you can access the MyBookie website from your mobile browser.

Your MyBookie experience starts out with a 100% match bonus on your first payment. With this offer, you can get up to $1,000, but you will need to fulfill a wagering requirement on minimum odds of 2.5:1. To get this MyBookie welcome bonus enter the promo code MYB100.

MyBookie Pros:

Mobile-friendly sportsbook

Great odds, especially on NBA, NFL, and MLB

Great cryptocurrency bonuses

Features virtual sports

MyBookie Cons:

Website interface takes some time to get used to

4. BetUS – Best Arizona Sportsbook for Welcome Bonus

BetUS is especially popular in Arizona due to its impressive welcome bonus. With a maximum value of $2,500, it simply blows its competition out of the water. This 125% match bonus has a 14-day rollover requirement with bets of odds 2.8:1 or higher. Simply enter promo code JOIN125 to benefit from the BetUS welcome bonus.

Even though a lot of emphasis is put on the BetUS bonuses, the sportsbook itself has plenty to offer AZ players. With a registered account, you’ll get access to over 23 sports, along with eSports, specialty markets, politics, and entertainment. For the majority of these markets, you’ll be able to place both pre-game and in-play bets.

BetUS is also a particular favorite amongst Arizona horse racing fans. Offering a dedicated racebook, it features a selection of national and international markets that include both thoroughbred and harness races.

BetUS Pros:

Very generous welcome bonus

Superb US sports coverage

Fast payouts with cryptocurrencies

24/7 live chat support

BetUS Cons:

Welcome bonus requires a minimum payment of $100

5. XBet – Best Arizona Sports Betting Site for Beginners

Even though we are ranking XBet as the fifth-best Arizona sports betting site, this platform should not be ignored. This is especially true if you are about to place your first-ever online sportsbook bet. XBet offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface that is available on both desktop and mobile devices.

The XBet sportsbook consists of 20+ sports, including horse racing, baseball, basketball, and football. The platform also includes a comprehensive online casino with hundreds of slots and table games. Moreover, you can access a variety of convenient payment methods and customer support is available through live chat 24/7.

Although it is not the biggest welcome bonus on this list, the XBet new player bonus is still generous. With your first deposit, the sportsbook will double the value by up to $500. The minimum odds to fulfill the rollover requirement are 2:1 and there is no fixed expiry period. You do not need to enter a promo code to claim your XBet welcome bonus.

Xbet Pros:

Easy to use

Reasonable bonus terms

Quick cryptocurrency payouts

24/7 live chat support

Xbet Cons:

Relatively small bonus

Arizona Betting Sites Comparison

If you’re still having trouble choosing the best Arizona sportsbook for you, this table might help.

How to Get Started with an Arizona Sportsbook

In the following section, we will walk you through the main steps of registering and playing at an Arizona sports betting site. As you will see, this process is easy and quick.

In this example, we have chosen BetOnline since we regard it to be the very best site for sports betting in Arizona. By signing up today, you will be able to claim a 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 with your first deposit.

Step 1: Register a BetOnline Account

Visit the BetOnline website and click on the ‘Join Now’ button.

Step 2: Enter Your Details

Type in your name and other personal information on the registration form. Complete the form by following the on-screen instructions.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Before you can deposit funds, you will need to verify your email address. BetOnline will send you an automatic email as soon as you complete registration. Click on the link within the email to complete this step.

Step 4: Make a Deposit

On the BetOnline website, click on ‘Cashier’ to view the available payment methods. Choose your favorite and complete the payment details by following the instructions on your screen. Remember to enter promo code BOL1000 to claim your welcome bonus.

Step 5: Place a Sports Bet

With funds in your account, you are now ready to place your first bet. Select ‘Sports’ or ‘Live Betting’ to view the different sports and markets available. When you find yours, click on the market and enter the value of your wager. Click ‘Confirm Bet’ to place your first sports bet.

Conclusion

These are truly exciting times for sports betting in Arizona. As a resident, you have access to hundreds of sporting events and thousands of markets without ever needing to leave the comfort of your home.

Before you sign up for a desktop or sports betting app in Arizona, always remember to check that it is reputable and safe. To avoid any doubt, simply click on one of our recommended platforms. These sites are not only great for online sports betting in Arizona but also provide you with generous gifts.

For example, BetOnline rewards you with a 50% match deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Enter promo code BOL1000 when making your first payment.

FAQs

Can you legally bet in Arizona?

Yes, sports betting in Arizona is completely legal as of April 2021.

How can I bet in Arizona?

You can bet at licensed retail sportsbooks or by visiting a reputable online site for sports betting in Arizona. We recommend choosing BetOnline since you can get a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000 with your first deposit.

Are online sportsbooks legal in Arizona?

Yes, Arizona sports betting sites are legally allowed as of 2021.

Which betting apps can you use in Arizona?

There are several reputable Arizona sports betting apps. We recommend Bovada since it offers both an Android and iOS app and provides streaming of select matches.

What are the best sportsbooks in Arizona?

The overall best site for sports betting in Arizona is BetOnline.