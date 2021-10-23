Best Sports Betting Apps USA - Get $5000 in Free Bets

Sports betting apps enable you to wager on your favorite sports from anywhere you go. The best apps for betting let you wager with just a tap or two, and you can even place live wagers after big games are already underway.

In this guide, we’ll review the 10 best sports betting apps for iOS and Android. We’ll also cover everything you need to know about mobile sports betting and show you how to place your first wager today.

The Best Sports Betting Apps List 2021

Here are the 10 best sports betting apps for iPhone and Android that you can wager with right now:

BetOnline – Overall Best Sports Betting App in 2021

– Overall Best Sports Betting App in 2021 Bovada – Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone

– Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone MyBookie – Mobile-friendly Betting Site with No Download

– Mobile-friendly Betting Site with No Download BetUS – Mobile Welcome Bonuses Totalling $7,500

– Mobile Welcome Bonuses Totalling $7,500 XBet – Best Mobile Betting App for Prop Wagers

– Best Mobile Betting App for Prop Wagers Intertops – Widest Range of Esports Betting

– Widest Range of Esports Betting Sportsbetting.ag – One of the Best Soccer Betting Apps

– One of the Best Soccer Betting Apps Betnow – Top NBA Betting App for iOS and Android

– Top NBA Betting App for iOS and Android GT Bets – Parlays and Teasers with Favorable Odds

– Parlays and Teasers with Favorable Odds BUSR – Best Offshore Horse Betting App

Best Sports Betting Apps Reviewed

Now that you’ve seen our list of the 10 best sport betting apps in 2021, let’s take a closer look at our top picks:

1. BetOnline – Overall Best Sports Betting App in 2021

BetOnline is our overall favorite sports betting app available today. This app offers more than 20 different sports markets to wager on, including all the major US leagues. You’ll find a huge variety of wagers for every game, including moneyline, over/under, spread, and prop bets. Plus, you can play parlays, teasers, and if bets with generous odds if you win.

BetOnline’s mobile app for iOS and Android is extremely easy to use. You’ll find a list of all available sports in a menu within the app. There’s also a dashboard for live games, which you can be on even after they get underway. BetOnline doesn’t offer streaming, but the app makes it easy to follow updates and even offers push notifications when your bets win or lose.

Another thing we like about BetOnline is its bonus offer for new players. You can claim a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 with promo code BOL1000. You must play minimum odds and meet the 10X wagering requirement within 30 days. BetOnline accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, and you can use any payment method to claim the welcome bonus. Download the BetOnline app to get started today!

Pros:

Wager on more than 20 sports markets

Huge variety of bets for every game

User-friendly app with nice lobby design

Bet on live games

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live streaming

2. Bovada – Best Betting App for Live Streaming and Betting

Bovada is a close runner-up to BetOnline as the top online betting app for iOS and Android. This online sports betting app carries wagers for not only the major US and international sports leagues, but also some niche sports like skiing, beach volleyball, futsal, and snooker. You’ll find a huge range of prop bets for big games, and Bovada’s odds can be very favorable compared to other sports betting apps.

What really makes Bovada stand out is that you can stream live games right from your mobile device. That makes it incredibly easy to monitor the action on your phone after you’ve placed bets, or even to place live in-game wagers as you watch. Bovada offers live mobile betting on most matches and even offers real-time prop bets for big games.

The Bovada betting app comes with a $750 welcome bonus for new players. To claim it, though, you must make a deposit with Bitcoin, not a debit or credit card. You can play any odds greater than -200 and there’s no time limit for using the bonus funds. Use promo code BTCSWB750 to claim your Bovada welcome bonus today!

Pros:

Bet on unique sports markets

Live streaming on your smartphone

Real-time prop bets for big games

$750 Bitcoin welcome bonus

Cons:

Must deposit Bitcoin to claim the welcome bonus

Relatively few ongoing promotions

3. MyBookie – Mobile-friendly Betting Site with No Download

MyBookie doesn’t technically offer betting apps for Android and iOS. Rather, this mobile sportsbook has a mobile-friendly site that you can access from your smartphone’s browser with no download required. Since you’re betting from your browser, it’s easy to move between tabs for researching wagers and you can stay logged in when placing live bets throughout a game. Plus, using MyBookie’s mobile sports betting site doesn’t require any storage space on your device.

MyBookie has a lot to offer in terms of the quality of its wagers, too. This sportsbook offers wagers on the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, and much more, with tons of prop bets for every game. MyBookie also offers parlays, teasers, and if bets, and lets you pay for an odds boost so that you can get a bigger payout if your bet wins.

MyBookie accepts most popular cryptocurrencies for payment along with debit cards, credit cards, and bank transfers. New players can receive a 100% deposit match on their first deposit up to $1,000 with code MYB100. You must wager on minimum odds of -250, but the bonus doesn’t expire. Visit MyBookie’s website on your smartphone to get started today!

Pros:

Mobile betting site doesn’t require an app download

Parlays, teasers, and if bets with odds boost

Live in-game betting

$1,000 welcome bonus for new players

Cons:

Very little built-in sports analysis

Not as seamless as using an app

4. BetUS – Mobile Betting App Bonuses Worth $7,500

BetUS is our top recommended sports betting app for players in search of big bonuses. With this betting app, new players receive a deposit match up to $2,500 when you fund your account with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, or Litecoin (minimum odds -280). Then, you can receive additional deposit matches of up to $2,500 each on your next two crypto deposits – for a total of $7,500 in bonus cash! Use promo code JOIN125 to claim your welcome bonus.

The BetUS app gives you plenty of ways to wager your bonus funds. The app offers wagering on 22 sports markets, plus parlays, live in-game betting, and more. You won’t find odds boosts at BetUS, but we found the app offers consistently favorable odds compared to other betting apps for sports.

Another thing to like about the BetUS app is that it’s very user-friendly. The app’s lobby displays all live games that you can jump into right now, and it’s easy to search for a specific team or match-up. BetUS also uses push notifications to remind you when your favorite teams are playing or when matches you’ve wagered on have started. Download the BetUS app to get started today!

Pros:

Up to $7,500 in bonuses for new players

Favorable odds for most games

Very user-friendly app with push notifications

Bet across 22 different sports markets

Cons:

No odds boost for parlays and teasers

5. XBet – Best Mobile Betting App for Prop Wagers

XBet is another easy to use sports betting app with a lot to offer players. This betting app carries wagers for 21 sports markets, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, soccer, tennis, golf, UFC, NASCAR, rugby, cricket, horse racing and more. Notably, XBet also offers future betting on the NBA and NFL. So, you can wager not only on upcoming and live games, but also on what teams will prevail next season and which players will have the hottest streaks. In our opinion, it’s one of the best football betting apps.

The XBet app also has a handy parlay builder tool that makes it simple to assemble complex bets. You can put together parlays, teasers, and if bets and quickly see how any single bet line affects your overall odds. XBet even lets you pay to boost your odds, so the potential payouts for multi-line wagers can be significant.

XBet offers new players a 100% match up to $500 on your first deposit. The bonus requires you to play minimum odds of -200 and doesn’t expire. Use promo code XB100 to claim your XBet bonus today!

Pros:

Futures betting on NFL and NBA

Parlay builder inside the app

Very wide range of betting markets

$500 welcome bonus

Cons:

Limited in-app customer support

Other Sports Betting Apps

If you’re in a state with legal sports gambling, you may be able to bet legally with a US-based app. Here are some of our favorite US sports betting apps:

1. DraftKings – Best US-based Mobile Betting App

DraftKings made its name in daily fantasy sports, but this platform recently launched an online sportsbook and mobile sports betting app. You can wager on all the major US sports, including college sports. Plus, the DraftKings app offers betting on golf, tennis, soccer, NASCAR, UFC, and much more.

The DraftKings app doesn’t always have the most favorable odds, but it’s incredibly easy to use. All you have to do to add a wager to your bet slip is tap. Plus, DraftKings offers a built-in parlay builder to help you craft more complex wagers.

New players on the DraftKings app can receive $150 in bonus cash when you sign up and bet at least $1 on an NFL game.

Pros:

Very easy to place bets on mobile

Wide range of sports to bet on

Built-in parlay builder

$150 bonus offer

Cons:

Odds are sometimes expensive

2. BetMGM – Best Odds at US Betting Apps

BetMGM is another one of our favorite US-based sports betting apps for iPhone and Android devices. This sportsbook stands out for offering extremely competitive odds, particularly for big games that attract a lot of interest from bettors. The BetMGM app is the first app we check when comparing odds across bookies.

The BetMGM app is easy to navigate and enables you to place bets with just a few taps. You can search for specific teams and games, or check out the dashboard to see all live games available for betting.

BetMGM offers new players a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you receive 5 free bets worth $200 each as opposed to cash back.

Pros:

Very competitive odds

User-friendly mobile app

Supports live in-game betting

$1,000 risk-free bet offer for new players

Cons:

Must use free bets within 7 days

3. TVG – Mobile Horse Racing Betting App with Expert Analysis

TVG is one of the top horse racing betting apps in the US, and it’s widely available – TVG is legal to bet with in 33 states, including some states that don’t allow other forms of sports betting. The TVG is easy to use and offers wagers on tracks in the US, UK, Europe, and beyond.

What really makes this app stand out is that you can find expert analysis on individual horses and races. The app is a one-stop-shop for both tips and betting, which makes it easy to get into horse racing and to increase your chances of winning. TVG also offers favorable odds compared to more general sports betting apps.

Unfortunately, TVG doesn’t offer a welcome bonus for new players.

Pros:

Available in 33 states

Bet on horse races around the world

Includes free expert analysis

Relatively favorable odds

Cons:

No welcome bonus

Charges deposit fees

4. TwinSpires – Horse Betting App with Great Odds

TwinSpires is another horse betting app that doesn’t offer wagers on other sports. Like TVG, this app is legal to wager with in more than half of all states and it offers very competitive odds for races.

TwinSpires also offers professional opinions on the horse racing circuit. Even better, you’ll find recommendations for which horses to wager on in the app’s dashboard. For those who are completely new to horse racing, it couldn’t be much easier to get started. More dedicated fans can also catch up on the latest races with streaming highlights.

TwinSpires offers a $200 welcome bonus with promo code BET200. You’ll receive $50 in bonus funds for every $200 you bet within 30 days of signing up.

Pros:

Very competitive odds

Professional analysis and recommendations

Streaming race highlights

$200 welcome bonus

Cons:

Limited live streaming

5. Barstool – Best US Betting App for Odds Multipliers

Barstool Sportsbook is one of the newest US betting apps. It offers wagers on 18 different sports markets, including live betting. Barstool stands out for its odds multipliers and exclusives, which are essentially custom parlays and teasers that offer exceptionally good payouts when you win.

On top of that, the Barstool app has a unique “Quick Pick 6” feature. Just choose 6 sports, and the app will automatically suggest 6 wagers that you can make right now. It’s a fun way to try out betting on new sports, even if you don’t know any of the teams involved.

Barstool offers a $10 no-deposit bonus for all new players to help you start playing right away.

Pros:

Odds multipliers and exclusive parlays

Quick Pick 6 feature

$10 no-deposit bonus

Supports live in-game betting

Cons:

Only available in NJ, PA, MI, VA, and CO

The Best US Betting Apps Compared

Let’s see how the best betting apps for Android and iPhone compare:

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of Sports Markets Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 50% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 20 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 BTCSWB750 22 Yes Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYB100 18 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin BetUS 125% deposit match up to $2,500 JOIN125 22 No Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 XB100 21 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Intertops 100% deposit match up to $500 INSIDERS 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill SportsBetting.ag 100% deposit match up to $1,000 KICK100 16 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 10 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash GT Bets 100% deposit match up to $500 BOS50 18 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple BUSR 20% deposit match up to $500 WELCOME20 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin

How We Rank the Best US Sports Betting Apps

There’s a lot we consider when comparing and reviewing the best apps for betting in the US. In this part of our guide, we’ll take a closer look at some of the key factors that differentiate betting apps and help you decide which app is right for you.

Licensing & Security

The first thing we check when evaluating a sports betting app is whether it’s licensed and trustworthy. Even most offshore betting apps are licensed and regulated in their home countries, which is important because regulations add guardrails for players.

We also check at what kinds of encryption and verification measures each app uses. All of the betting apps we reviewed use encryption and have years of experience handling bettors’ funds safely.

Mobile Betting Experience

Once we’ve established that an app is safe and secure, our next step is to evaluate the betting experience within the app. Mobile sportsbook apps like BetOnline stand out in part because they offer a seamless experience for betting. You can see all live games as soon as you open the app, easily navigate a list of sports to find available wagers, and open your betslip with just a tap. Apps like BetOnline, Bovada, and BetUS also make it possible to choose your wagers with just a single tap.

We also look for specialized tools like parlay builders, which you’ll find on MyBookie’s mobile site and in the XBet app. These tools can be extremely useful for putting together unique bets with bigger potential payouts.

Betting Markets & Odds

Of course, we also look at what sports and leagues you can actually wager on with each betting app. Many of the best sports betting apps offer an extremely wide range of sports. For example, Bovada and BetUS each take wagers on hundreds of different leagues across 22 sports.

On top of that, we look at the range of bets available across these sports. For example, sportsbook apps like MyBookie stand out because they offer a massive array of prop bets for most games, including regular season NFL and NBA games.

Another important consideration is how consistent and favorable the odds are at each betting app. Better odds means that you not only have a better chance of winning your wager, but also that you’ll receive a better payout when you do win. All the top sportsbooks we reviewed offer competitive odds for major matches. Our top pick, BetOnline, consistently beats out other apps when it comes to odds for US sporting events.

Mobile Betting Bonuses

Welcome bonuses and promotions at top sports betting apps can add up to a lot of money. On the BetUS app, for example, new players can claim a whopping $7,500 in bonus funds over your first 3 deposits.

There are a few different types of bonus offers available on sports betting apps. The most common is a deposit match bonus, in which the sportsbook will match your first deposit. This is the type of bonus you’ll find at BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS, and most of the other betting apps we reviewed.

Some sportsbook apps also offer risk-free bets. This type of bonus requires you to deposit funds and make a bet. If you win, you get to keep the payout. If you lose, the app will reimburse you for the cost of your wager, so you’re free to bet again.

Finally, sportsbook apps like Barstool offer no-deposit bonuses. With this type of bonus, all you have to do is sign up for a betting account. There’s no requirement to make a deposit before you can claim your bonus cash and start wagering.

With all that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the welcome bonuses offered by our top 10 sports betting apps:

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date BetOnline 50% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 -200 30 days Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 BTCSWB750 -200 None MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYB100 -250 None BetUS 125% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500 JOIN125 -280 14 days XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 XB100 -200 None Intertops 100% deposit match up to $500 INSIDERS -200 None SportsBetting.ag 100% deposit match up to $1,000 KICK100 -250 30 days BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 -260 None GT Bets 100% deposit match up to $500 BOS50 -200 None BUSR 20% deposit match up to $500 WELCOME20 -250 None

Live Betting & Streaming on Mobile

We also look for live betting options when comparing mobile betting apps. Live betting allows you to wager on games that are already underway, with odds updated in real-time in response to in-game action. Live betting is especially suited for mobile since you can continue to bet on games no matter where you are and follow along on your phone.

The good news is that all of the top betting apps we reviewed offer live betting. Bovada does an especially nice job with live betting, since the app even offers live prop bets for many big games.

High-definition streaming is a top-tier feature that only a few betting apps offer. Of the best apps for betting that we reviewed, Bovada is the only one that offers live streaming. This is a huge advantage for live betting since you can bet and watch the game all in the same app.

Payment Methods

The payment methods you can use for deposits and withdrawals is another important factor we look at when comparing online betting apps. All of the sports betting apps we highlighted accept credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers, and none of them charge deposit fees. In addition, many apps now accept cryptocurrencies. BetOnline, for example, accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin payments.

Most betting apps can process withdrawal requests very quickly. At Bovada, BetUS, and XBet, for example, it takes less than 24 hours to receive a payout. Others can be slower, though, so it’s worth checking how long payments typically take.

The table below shows the payment methods, minimum deposit, and average payout time at each of the best betting apps:

Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Withdrawal Time BetOnline Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin $10 48 hours Bovada Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin $10 24 hours MyBookie Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin $25 48 hours BetUS Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin $10 24 hours XBet Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin $25 24-48 hours Intertops Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill $20 48 hours SportsBetting.ag Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple $20 24-36 hours BetNow Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash $20 24 hours GT Bets Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple $35 72 hours BUSR Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin $100 5-7 days

Customer Support

When you need help with your betting account, it’s important to be able to get in touch with your sportsbook’s customer support team quickly. Many betting apps, like BetOnline and Bovada, offer 24/7 live chat support that you can access directly from the app. Others have contact details in the app so you can easily call in to get help.

iPhone Betting Apps

The best sports betting apps for iPhone take advantage of crystal-clear resolution and ultra-fast Apple processors to bring you the best possible betting experience. The Bovada app particularly shines in this category, since you can stream live games through the app in high definition. We also like using the Intertops iPhone app, since you can easily toggle across sports markets on an iPhone.

Android Betting Apps

Betting apps for Android offer a seamless mobile experience and leverage the Android operating system’s flexibility. BetOnline stands out as the best betting app for Android because it allows you to easily jump between sports markets, add bets with just a tap, and hop between the BetOnline app and your browser for in-depth research.

Are Sports Betting Apps Legal in the US?

The legality of sports betting on a mobile device varies from state to state in the US. As of 2021, around half of states allow sports betting apps. However, even in these states, there are limitations on what apps you can use. Some states, like Oregon, only have a single betting app, which leads to expensive odds and limited access to betting markets.

Offshore Betting Apps

In states where sports betting apps aren’t legal – or the selection of apps is lacking – players can turn to offshore betting apps. Offshore betting apps are free betting apps offered by sportsbooks outside the US, so they’re not subject to state gambling laws. In fact, you can access offshore betting apps in every state.

The catch is that betting with an offshore sports wagering app is not legal in any state. Even in states where sports betting is legal, betting with offshore apps is prohibited.

However, enforcement of laws against offshore betting has historically been limited. Millions of Americans use offshore betting apps to wager on sports and have continued to do so even as sports betting is legalized in many states.

How to Get Started with a USA Sports Betting App

Ready to place your first mobile sports bet? We’ll show you how to get started with the BetOnline app for iOS and Android.

Step 1: Download the BetOnline App

To begin, you need to download the BetOnline app for your device. On iPhones and iPads, you can find BetOnline in the Apple App Store. On Android devices, you can find the BetOnline app in Google Play.

Step 2: Sign Up

After the BetOnline app is installed, open it and click ‘Join Now.’ In the registration form, enter your name, email, phone number, birthday, and a password for your account.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

To finish the sign-up process, verify your email address. BetOnline already sent you a confirmation email – just find it in your inbox and then click on the link inside.

Step 4: Deposit Funds

Next, you can add funds to your new betting account. BetOnline requires a minimum deposit of $10, but keep in mind that the sportsbook will match your first deposit by 50% up to $1,000 with promo code BOL1000. So, deposit at least $2,000 to claim the full bonus.

BetOnline accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin.

Step 5: Start Betting

Now you’re ready to place your first wagers with the BetOnline app. Head to the sportsbook lobby and tap on an upcoming game to see all available wagers. When you find a bet you like, simply tap on the odds to add it to your bet slip. Then enter how much you want to wager and tap ‘Place Bet’ to submit your bet.

Conclusion

Sports betting apps make it easy to wager on your favorite sports even when you’re on the go. With our top 10 apps, it’s simpler than ever to start betting today. Check out BetOnline for a wide range of betting markets and use promo code BOL1000 to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus!

FAQs

What is the best betting app in USA?

We think BetOnline is the best US sports betting app for iOS and Android. BetOnline offers wagers on more than 20 sports markets, a very user-friendly mobile experience, and a $1,000 welcome bonus for new players.

Are betting apps legal in the US?

Betting apps are legal in some US states. Around 27 states have legalized mobile sports betting, although betting in these states is limited to specific apps.

What are offshore betting apps?

Offshore betting apps are provided by sportsbooks located outside the US. Offshore betting apps are available in every state, regardless of whether sports betting is legal. However, offshore betting apps are not legal to wager with.

What is the best betting app for Android?

We think BetOnline is the best betting app for Android. It offers an exceptionally good user experience on Android devices. Plus, new players can claim a $1,000 welcome bonus.

What is the best iPhone betting app?

We think Bovada is the best iPhone betting app. Bovada takes advantage of the iPhone’s ultra-high resolution to offer live streaming in the app. In addition, new players at Bovada receive a $1,000 welcome bonus when you make a deposit with Bitcoin.