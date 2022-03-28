2022 Valero Texas Open Odds, Purse and Projected Leaderboard

This year will mark the 100th Anniversary of the Valero Texas Open. The last stop before this year’s first Major Championship, the Valero Texas Open will be held at the Oaks Course TPC San Antonio. Some of the biggest golf names are coming out to compete in the Valero Texas Open, which features plenty of star power for the 100th Anniversary. Below, we’ll break down the best Valero Texas Open odds, purse, Masters implications, and a preview of the course ahead of this week’s PGA tournament.

2022 Valero Texas Open Odds

The only player in the PGA Tournament from the top 10 Official World Golf Ranking, Rory McIlroy is sits at the top of Valero Texas Open leaderboard at +750 odds. While McIlroy didn’t play in the WGC-Dell Match Play last week, he will look to prepare for the Masters by opting into the Texas Open.

The defending Valero Texas Open Champion, Jordan Spieth comes in next at +1400 odds. While Spieth didn’t play well in Match Play last week, he will try to be the first to post back-to-back wins at the Valero Texas Open for the first time since Zach Johnson in 2008-2009.

Meanwhile, the Masters defending champion Hideki Matsuyama is recovering from a back injury and enters the Texas Open at +1800. Matsuyama withdrew from the PLAYERS Champion in the morning of the first round and will be competing for the first time since then.

Golfer Valero Texas Open Odds BetOnline Free Play Rory McIlroy +750 Jordan Spieth +1400 Hideki Matsuyama +1800 Corey Conners +2000 Abraham Ancer +2000 Bryson DeChambeau +2500 Maverick McNealy +3300 Si Woo Kim +3300 Adam Hadwin +3300 Gary Woodland +3300 Kegan Bradley +4000 Tony Finau +4000 Chris Kirk +4000 Jhonattan Vegas +4000 Mito Pereira +5000 Kevin Streelman +5000 Davis Riley +5000 Russell Knox +5500 Patton Kizzire +5500 Luke List +5500

Valero Texas Open Purse

In the Valero Texas Open, 144 of the world’s top golfers will be taking their best shots at TPC San Antonio for their share of the $7.9 Million purse. Defending his title from 2021, Jordan Spieth will try to become the first back-to-back Valero Texas Open winner since 2008.

Masters Implications

The final stop before the Masters, the Valero Texas Open hosts some of the world’s best golf players. With names like Rory McIlory and Jordan Spieth competing before Augusta, this event will not be an easy one to win. There is a lot at stake this weekend for longshots too, as the winner of the Valero Texas Open can secure a spot in The Masters next week.

Valero Texas Open Course Preview

Since 2010, the Valero Texas Open has been hosted at the Oaks at TPC San Antonio. The course features a track that winds through stands of Oak trees with a traditional design. The fairway widths vary from wide fairways to narrower tree-lined fairways, forcing participants to be strategic about their options to the green.

This tough course, designed by Greg Norman and Adam Scott, has different elements than most PGA Tour golfers are accustomed to. The Oaks is a tough course in unusually windy conditions. Downhill holes tend to play into prevailing winds while uphill holes play downwind. However, the forecast seems clear this week, which is good news for some of the world’s top golfers. After rain on Sunday softened the course, the Oaks course should be in good condition for the Valero Texas Open.

