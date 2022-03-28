Avalanche vs Flames Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche are set to meet on Tuesday at 9 EST. This game is going to be played at the Scotiabank Saddledome as Colorado will be coming in at 46-14-6, and Calgary will be coming in at 40-17-9. Both of these teams have been the two best in the Western Conference all season, leading to this being the best game of the night.

Avalanche vs Flames – Game Information

Avalanche vs Flames Odds

Considering that both of these teams have been the two best in the Western Conference, this is going to be one of the more difficult games to predict of the day.

Avalanche vs Flames Preview

Colorado will travel to Calgary on Tuesday for a battle versus the Flames. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Flames versus Avalanche preview below.

Avalanche Struggling Some As Of Late

Although the Colorado Avalanche have still managed to win six of their last 10 games, that isn’t exactly the way that a team with that much talent is looking to do. However, they will still be coming into this one with the number one seed in the Central Division and the most points in all of the Western Conference.

In Colorado’s most recent game, they were unable to get an overtime victory as they ended up losing to the Minnesota Wild, 3-2.

It’s to be expected that Pavel Francouz will be in the net for Colorado on Tuesday. He’s had an incredible season as he’s 12-3-1 with a 91% save percentage and has hardly allowed two goals per game.

Flames Looking For Third Win In A Row

The Calgary Flames are going to be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak. They were able to get very impressive wins over the Edmonton Oilers and the Arizona Coyotes in their most recent game.

In Calgary’s last game, they were able to score nine goals against an above-average Edmonton Oilers team. Johnny Gaudreau ended this game with an incredible five points.

It’s to be expected that Jacob Markstrom will be in the net for Calgary on Tuesday. He’s been one of the best goalies in the NHL all season as he is 31-12-7 with a 92% save percentage and has allowed 2.16 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Flames Trends

36-29 ATS this season.

33 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER.

Avalanche Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER.

33-33 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Avalanche vs Flames

For this game, I’m going to go with the Colorado Avalanche to win outright. This is definitely going to be one of the more difficult games of the day to predict, but I think that Colorado is going to come into this one with a different type of mindset and try to show Calgary that they aren’t on the same level as them just yet.

