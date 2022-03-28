Evgeni Malkin and Timo Meier record weekend hat tricks

There were two hat tricks over the weekend in the National Hockey League for players on winning teams. On Saturday, Timo Meier of Herisau, Switzerland scored thrice for the San Jose Sharks in a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in an all-California battle. Then on Sunday, Evgeni Malkin of Magnitogorsk, Russia scored thrice for the Pittsburgh Penguins in an 11-2 thrashing over the Detroit Red Wings. The 11 goals Pittsburgh scored were the most goals scored by one team in one game since 2003.

In the Sharks win over the Ducks, Meier notched his second hat trick of the season and third of his career. He previously scored thrice for the Sharks in a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on December 28, 2019, and five times in a 6-2 Sharks win over the Los Angeles Kings on January 17, 2022.

Meier scored the Sharks’ last three goals of the game on Saturday. He put San Jose up 2-0 with a game-winning goal at 1:41 of the second period from Alexander Barabanov. Meier then put San Jose up 3-1 with a power-play marker from Barabanov and Tomas Hertl at 3:56 of the second period, and then put the Sharks up 4-1 from Hertl and Brent Burns at 15:55 of the third period.

On the season, Meier now has 30 goals and 35 assists for 65 points in 60 games. He is a +5, with 34 penalty minutes, 16 power-play points, eight game-winning goals, 256 shots on goal, 11 faceoff wins, 41 blocked shots, 115 hits, 38 takeaways, and 43 giveaways.

Malkin meanwhile had his 13th career NHL regular season hat trick for the Penguins. He scored his first goal against the Red Wings at 1:48 of the second period on the power play to put Pittsburgh up 3-0 from Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang. Malkin then put the Penguins up 6-0 on a goal from Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell at 7:53 of the second period. Then at 5:51 of the third period, Malkin put the Penguins up 9-2 on a goal from Rust and Letang.

On the season, Malkiin has 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points in 30 games. He is a -3 with 18 penalty minutes, 17 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 93 shots on goal, 116 faceoff wins, 10 blocked shots, 12 hits, 27 takeaways, and 32 giveaways.