Giants acquire Luke Williams and Diamondbacks acquire Sergio Alcantara

There were two trades in Major League Baseball on Sunday according to CBS Sports. The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder Luke Williams of Park Ridge, Illinois from the Philadelphia Phillies for third base prospect Will Toffey of Wareham, Massachusetts. in another deal, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired infielder Sergio Alcantara of Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations.

Williams was a rookie for the Phillies in 2021. He batted .245 with one home run and six runs batted in. Williams also scored eight runs, and had 24 hits, four doubles, two stolen bases, 10 walks, 31 total bases, an on base percentage of .315, and a slugging percentage of .316. Williams’s home run was a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 2-1 Philadelphia win over the Atlanta Braves on June 9.

In other Giants news, San Francisco has put starting pitcher Matt Boyd on the 60-day injury list. Boyd, who is recovering from off-season flexor tendon surgery, signed with the Giants as a free agent last week, according to Mark Polishuk of mlbtraderumors.com.

Alcantara meanwhile will be joining his third Major League team in three seasons. He was with the Detroit Tigers in 2020, and the Cubs in 2021. Alcantara is an asset to the Diamondbacks because he can play second base, shortstop and third base.

In 2021, Alcantara batted .205 with five home runs and 17 runs batted in. During 89 games, 255 plate appearances, and 220 at bats, he scored 30 runs, and had six doubles, three triples, three stolen bases, 30 walks, 72 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .303, and a slugging percentage of .327.

The Diamondbacks also committed long term to middle infielder Ketel Marte on Sunday. The native of Nizao, Dominican Republic signed a five-year contract extension worth $75 million. The 2019 MLB All-Star batted .318 with 14 home runs and 50 runs batted in last season.