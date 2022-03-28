Tennis

Miami Open Odds, Predictions, and Best Tennis Bets

Al Odds
Miami Open Odds, Predictions, and Best Tennis Bets

The 2022 Miami Open swings into week two, with action from both the ATP and WTA. Hubert Hurkacz is the returning champion from last year’s ATP Miami Open and is currently lined as the +2800 long shot in the third round of the tournament. Meanwhile, the field is wide open on the WTA side. With last year’s champion Ashleigh Barty retiring from professional tennis earlier in 2022. Now, tournament favorite Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa are in contention for the WTA No. 1 ranking, which is expected to go to Swiatek after winning her second-round match last week.

To learn more about betting on the Miami Open, continue reading as we explore the odds for one of the hottest hardcourt tournaments of the year.

The Best Tennis Betting Sites for the 2022 Miami Open

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the Miami Open
  2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the Miami Open
  3. MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on Miami Open 2022
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Tennis Bets for the Miami Open
  5. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for Miami Open 2022

Miami Open Odds | ATP Tennis Odds

Daniil Medvedev is the +160 betting favorite heading into the fourth round of the Miami Open. For more ATP Miami Open odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Men’s Tennis ATP Miami Open Odds BetOnline Free Play
Daniil Medvedev +160 BetOnline logo
Alexander Zverev +325 BetOnline logo
Carlos Alcaraz +500 BetOnline logo
Nick Kyrgio +750 BetOnline logo
Stefanos Tsitsipas +1000 BetOnline logo
Jannik Sinner +1600 BetOnline logo
Cameron Norrie +2000 BetOnline logo
Casper Ruud +2500 BetOnline logo

WTA Miami Open Odds | Tennis Odds

Iga Swiatek is the +190 betting favorite heading into the third round of the Miami Open. For more WTA Miami Open odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Women’s Tennis WTA Miami Open Odds BetOnline Free Play
Iga Swiatek +190 BetOnline logo
Naomi Osaka +325 BetOnline logo
Paula Badosa +500 BetOnline logo
Danielle Collins +1200 BetOnline logo
Belinda Bencic +1200 BetOnline logo
Ons Jabeur +1400 BetOnline logo
Cori Gauff +1600 BetOnline logo
Jessica Pegula +1600 BetOnline logo

Daniil Medvedev Odds (+160) Overvalued in Miami | ATP Miami Open Odds

Daniil Medvedev is the betting favorite after one week at the ATP Miami Open. Medvedev is just one match removed from his upset loss to Gael Monfils at Indian Wells earlier this month. The Russian Tennis superstar has gone 14-4 since the start of 2022, but has dropped three of the last eight matches headed into his third round showdown with Pedro Martinez. Medvedev is ripe for another upset in the second week of the Miami Open and should be avoided entirely as a betting option in this tournament.

Iga Swiatek Odds on Favorite (+190) | WTA Miami Open Odds

Iga Swiatek is the +190 betting favorite on the WTA side of the 2022 Miami Open headed into the third round. Swiatek is an impressive 23-2 since the start of 2022, having won 13 straight matches heading into her fourth-round match-up with Coco Gauff on Monday. Swiatek has shown diversity and an ability to win as both the betting favorite, and as an outclassed underdog in her most recent rise to the top of the WTA rankings. At the current odds of +190, Swiatek is a great wager on the futures market for the 2022 Miami Open.

2022 Miami Open Predictions | Best Miami Open Tennis Bets

The best bet for the 2022 Miami Open is on the ATP side of this highly competitive tournament. With Daniil Medvedev struggling to find his footing in the latter half of this hard court season, the field for the Miami Open gets wider. Alexander Zverev is slightly behind Medvedev at odds of winning the Miami Open, but he himself has not fared well as of late on the hard surface.

Zverev is 13-4 since the start of the 2022 ATP season but is just two singles matches removed from losing to Tommy Paul, a +315 betting underdog at Indian Wells earlier this month. The third selection on the betting board for the Miami Open looks like the most lucrative option so far. Carlos Alcaraz is a 5-1 underdog to win the Miami Open and is 13-2 since the start of 2022.

Alcaraz has won thirteen straight matches since his last loss, which came at the Australian Open all the way back in January. Since then, Alcaraz has been an unlikely front running in a number of top tournaments so far this season and is a great bet to make at the Miami Open at the current price of +500.

To place your free bets on the Miami Open with BetOnline today, click the link below to get started.

Place Free Tennis Bets at BetOnline

Topics  
Tennis Updates
Al Odds
Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @TVOddsHQ
View All Posts By Al Odds
Al Odds
Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @TVOddsHQ
View All Posts By Al Odds

Related To Tennis

Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty win 2022 Australian Open

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 31 2022

Danielle Collins qualifies for her first grand slam final

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 28 2022

Danielle Collins and Madison Keys each reach semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 26 2022

Three Americans reach the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2022

Amanda Anisimova knocks out defending Australian Open champ Naomi Osaka

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 21 2022

Who could be the contenders to win 2022 Australian Open with Djokovic being deported?

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2022

Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev win U.S. Open

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 13 2021