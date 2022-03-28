NHL Player Props | Best NHL Bets Today

With only five games on the NHL slate on Monday, it will be a little more difficult for bettors to profit on player props. However, as long as there is one game, bettors still have a chance to make money.

NHL Games On Monday

Hurricanes vs Capitals

Canucks vs Blues

Sabres vs Blackhawks

Coyotes vs Oilers

Kraken vs Kings

Despite the fact that there are only five games, I do like a few players to get points, goals, and even shots on the net in a few of them.

Below, we'll take a look at the best player props for Monday's NHL slate.

Best NHL Player Props – Monday – March 28

Connor McDavid – Anytime Scorer

On Monday, the Edmonton Oilers will take on the Arizona Coyotes. All season, the Coyotes have been one of the worst teams in the NHL, with a difficult time keeping the puck out of the net. Given that Connor McDavid leads the NHL in points and has 35 goals on the season, I believe it is a foregone conclusion that he will score at some point during the game.

Personally, I believe that Connor McDavid scoring at least one goal will be the night’s best bet. I’d even say we can go a little crazy and pick him to score at least two goals in this one, but given that we’ll get -120 odds at BetOnline for him to score just one goal at any point, I’m going to play it safe and take him to score just one goal.

Alex Ovechkin – Anytime Scorer

Given that Alex Ovechkin will be getting plus money if he scores at any point during the game, I’m going to have to pick him to score at least one goal. One of the best bets of the night, in my opinion, will be taking Ovechkin to score at any time. The major reason I say this is that he already has the fourth-most goals in the NHL at the time.

If the Washington Capitals are going to upset the Carolina Hurricanes, they’ll need Ovechkin to keep playing the type of hockey he’s played throughout his career.

He should be able to put a couple of shots on the net tonight, so I’m confident that he’ll be able to slip one in.

Patrick Kane – Anytime Scorer

Patrick Kane scoring a goal at any point is my final play of the night. When you consider that Patrick Kane will be facing a Buffalo Sabres team that is below average, I believe he will be able to put the puck in the net. He only has 21 goals on the season, but I believe he will find the back of the net tonight.

In his last 12 games, he’s only scored five goals, which worries me a little. But, as I previously stated, given how poor the Sabres have been at keeping the puck out of the net, I believe Patrick Kane will be able to score a goal today.