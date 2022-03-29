Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

There will be nine games throughout the NHL, resulting in a plethora of player props that I believe bettors should wager on for Tuesday. Below, we’ll take a look at the best NHL player props for Tuesday’s slate. Remember, bettors can always get the best odds for any event at BetOnline.

NHL Games On Tuesday

Maple Leafs vs Bruins

Canadiens vs Panthers

Islanders vs Blue Jackets

Rangers vs Penguins

Hurricanes vs Lightning

Senators vs Predators

Flyers vs Wild

Avalanche vs Flames

Stars vs Ducks

There will be easy ways for bettors to benefit from the nine games. On Tuesday, some of the best goal scorers and point leaders in the NHL will be playing, making some of these more likely than usual.

Best NHL Player Props – Tuesday – March 28

Aleksander Barkov – OVER 1.5 Points

The Florida Panthers, led by Aleksander Barkov, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The Canadiens have been an above-average team for the majority of the season, but they have struggled to keep the puck out of the net at times. Given Barkov’s 64 points on the season, I believe this is a solid spot for him to add to his total.

We’ll also be getting +120 odds on this one, making it one of my favorite plays of the evening. It’s difficult to score two points in a game, but for the most part, he’s been able to put the puck in the net and assist on many goals throughout the year.

Cale Makar – OVER 0.5 Assists

Cale Makar is the only player I feel confident putting my money on every night. What this young man does on the ice is simply breathtaking, and I fully expect him to keep doing what he’s been doing all year on Tuesday. He has the 17th most points and the 11th most assists in all of hockey, despite his age.

The Avalanche will face a tough Calgary Flames club, leading me to believe that Makar will not only have a point simply because of his talent, but also because he will have to play his best hockey if Colorado is to win.

Auston Matthews – Anytime Scorer

My final wager of the day will be on Auston Matthews scoring a goal at any stage throughout the game. Auston Matthews has been one of the league’s best goal scorers all season, as he currently has the most in the league.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs facing a tough Boston Bruins squad and the fact that they’ll need him to play his best hockey in order to win, I believe Auston Matthews will have at least one shot get in the net during this one.