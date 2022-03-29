NBA Player Props | Best Bets and Expert Picks on the NBA Games Tonight

Although there are only five NBA games on Tuesday, there are going to be some extremely exciting matchups. We will see two MVP candidates in Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo match off, and Paul George could finally make his return for the Los Angeles Clippers. Below, we will go over the best NBA player props of the night.

NBA Games On Tuesday

Bucks vs 76ers

Wizards vs Bulls

Lakers vs Magic

Pistons vs Nets

Jazz vs Clippers

There have been some late scratches recently. It is unfortunate for bettors who do put their parlays and player props in earlier in the day, but it does make sense from some teams’ perspectives considering that they want to make sure their guys are fully healthy for the playoffs.

Best NBA Player Props – Tuesday – March 29

Over 29.5 Points – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Giannis has a 21-6 record against Philadelphia in his career and has played exceptionally well against them. He’s scored over 30 points in both of their previous two games, so I expect him to do the same on Tuesday. He recognizes that if he wants to win the MVP award, there’s no better moment than now to outplay Joel Embiid, the possible MVP.

Philadelphia has also had difficulties guarding big men recently, leading me to believe that Giannis will be able to easily reach the 29.5 point threshold.

Over 24.5 Points – Kyrie Irving

On Tuesday, I like the idea of taking Kyrie Irving to score more than 24.5 points. Considering how bad Kyrie Irving was in his previous two games, I believe he will be able to rebound in this one and get back on track.

In his last two games, he’s only managed to score 16 and 11 points, respectively, but with Kyrie Irving’s talent, this shouldn’t be the case.

Given that they’ll be playing the Detroit Pistons, who have a below-average defense, I think Kyrie will be able to reach that point total.

Over 29.5 Points – Luka Doncic

My final wager of the night is on Luka Doncic to score more than 29.5 points. The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Los Angeles Lakers, who boast probably the worst defense in the NBA.

This season, he has yet to hit 30 points against the Lakers, but I don’t believe that trend will continue.

The Lakers might also be without LeBron James tonight, which worries me about Luka. There’s a chance he won’t play if the Mavericks start blowing out the Lakers, and with him needing to score 30 points, I do think this one won’t be as safe as the other two bets.