NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks Today

There are going to be nine NHL games on Tuesday, offering bettors to have a significant chance of making some serious money. Below, we will take a look at the nine matchups for tonight, including the best NHL picks, and parlays of the day.

NHL Games On Tuesday

  • Maple Leafs vs Bruins
  • Canadiens vs Panthers
  • Islanders vs Blue Jackets
  • Rangers vs Penguins
  • Hurricanes vs Lightning
  • Senators vs Predators
  • Flyers vs Wild
  • Avalanche vs Flames
  • Stars vs Ducks

With there being nine games, it isn’t going to be easy to pick a few that I think will profit. Always remember, having more games doesn’t necessarily mean that you have a better chance of making money. Even with nine games, I like to keep the betting slip small and pick three to four games.

Best NHL Bets – Tuesday – March 29

Boston Bruins ML vs Toronto Maple Leafs

On Tuesday, the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will face off in what should be one of the best games of the night.

Despite the fact that this game will be exceedingly competitive and exciting, I’m picking the Boston Bruins to win. When you consider that both of these teams have been among the top in the NHL for the majority of the season, I have to go with the trend that the Bruins have won four straight games and have won eight of their past 10 games.

This game will be played in Boston, which I believe will be a significant advantage for the Bruins.

Pittsburgh Penguins ML vs New York Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of my favorite teams to bet on all season, and tonight will be no different. They’ll go up against a tough New York Rangers team, but I believe Pittsburgh will win this game.

The fact that it’s in Pittsburgh is the main reason why I believe Pittsburgh will win. The Rangers haven’t been playing particularly well recently, but neither have the Penguins. Both teams are going to be coming in winning six of their last 10 games.

Minnesota Wild – 1.5 vs Philadelphia Flyers

This will undoubtedly be my favorite play of the day. The Minnesota Wild have recently been one of the best teams in not only the Western Conference, but the whole NHL. They’ll be coming into this one with a six-game winning streak, and given how poor the Philadelphia Flyers have played lately, this should be a game that they easily take care of business in.

I understand why some people are hesitant to bet on hockey spreads, but I don’t see how Minnesota doesn’t beat this Flyers team by at least two goals.

NHL Parlay Of The Day

Personally, I believe this combination has a chance of winning, but it will be one of the more difficult parlays I’ve ever put together. I think that the Wild and Panthers will comfortably win their games, leaving the Bruins, Penguins, and Avalanche to rely on for the last three legs. In this one, people could also take a few legs out for a better chance to hit, just to be safe.

