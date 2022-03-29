NHL Picks and Predictions | Odds and Best Bets on the NHL Games Today

There are going to be nine games on the NHL slate for Tuesday, including a few games that offer some of the best teams in all of hockey. Profit with us below as we go over NHL previews, and best NHL bets.

NHL Games On Tuesday

Maple Leafs vs Bruins

Canadiens vs Panthers

Islanders vs Blue Jackets

Rangers vs Penguins

Hurricanes vs Lightning

Senators vs Predators

Flyers vs Wild

Avalanche vs Flames

Stars vs Ducks

Just because there are nine games, that doesn’t mean that bettors are going to be able to easily profit.

Below, we’ll take a look at three predictions for Tuesday’s NHL slate and the best bet of the day. Remember, bettors can always get the best odds for any event at BetOnline.

NHL Predictions – Tuesday – March 29

Maple Leafs vs Bruins – Prediction

The Maple Leafs vs Bruins game is going to be one of the more interesting ones of the day. Personally, I think that the Bruins are going to continue their four-game win streak and take home a victory.

The main reason I like Boston in this one is that it’s going to be a home game for them.

Stars vs Ducks – Prediction

The Dallas Stars and the Anaheim Ducks will meet on Tuesday. The Anaheim Ducks have been one of the worst teams in the NHL all season, as they will be coming in on a nine-game losing streak. Personally, I think that this trend is going to continue and Dallas takes care of business.

Dallas hasn’t been very impressive at all this season, but this is a great spot for them to get back on track.

Avalanche vs Flames – Prediction

The Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche are set to meet on Tuesday. This is going to be one of the best games of the night as both teams are arguably the two best in all of hockey. Both have won six of their last 10 games, leading to this one being an even more difficult game to predict than it usually would be.

Neither team has been playing necessarily better than one another as of late, but for this one, I think the Avalanche are going to be able to take home the win.

Favorite NHL Bet – Tuesday, March 29

My favorite play of the day is going to be taking the Dallas Stars to cover the -1.5 spread. When factoring in that the Anaheim Ducks have not won any of their last nine games, I have to go with Dallas in this one.

Although the Dallas Stars are having a somewhat disappointing season, this is a game that they should be able to easily take care of business in and try to keep pushing to solidify a spot in the Western Conference Stanley Cup Playoffs.