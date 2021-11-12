Online Gambling California Guide - Best CA Gambling Sites

Online gambling in California has the potential to be very successful. However, we are still quite a way from this prospect being realized.

This guide to online gambling in California includes rankings and reviews of the best offshore sportsbooks that accept wagers from California residents. We will also provide an overview of the California gambling laws, as well as answer some FAQs.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites List 2021

Below is our curated list of the top-ten sports betting sites in California for 2021. We update and rearrange this list regularly as new information about each sportsbook comes to light.

BetOnline – Overall best California gambling site

MyBookie – Superb California gambling site for online blackjack

Wild Casino– Best California gambling site for Welcome Bonus

XBet – Top-rated California gambling site for eSports

Bovada – Best California gambling betting app

Intertops – Best sports betting app in California

Ignition – Best site for online casino gambling in California

Best site for online casino gambling in California MYB – Top Online casino site for slots and table games

Top Online casino site for slots and table games Sportsbetting.ag – Top international markets variety in CA

BetNow – Best NFL and NBA online sports betting in California

Is Gambling Legal in California?

As of late 2021, Sports betting isn’t legal in California. Regulated wagering in the Golden State will require a constitutional amendment. There’s a lot of competition between cardrooms, Indian tribes, and racetracks, each bringing their agenda and stakes to the political table.

Card rooms don’t want legal sports betting. Indians want sports betting restricted to casinos owned by Native gaming tribes. And racetrack owners are stuck somewhere in the middle.

Though new initiatives and proposals continue to emerge, there’s nothing definitive on the horizon, and the future of CA sportsbooks remains uncertain. For the time being, online betting in California is limited to offshore betting sites, and daily fantasy sports platforms.

Land Based Gambling in California

There are currently no physical sportsbooks in California. However, a coalition of Native Tribes has filed a motion that, if successful, will legalize legal sports betting in California at Native casinos. Voters will decide on the issue on November 8, 2022.

The initiative has strong backing, with over $11 million raised from donors such as Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians, and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. If everything goes in favor of the natives, sports betting could come to California early in 2023.

If you’re up for a drive, head down to Oregon, Nevada, or Arizona, each with regulated sports betting.

California Online Gambling

California doesn’t issue online betting permits. This means no entity, commercial or otherwise, can offer bookmaking services from inside state lines. Furthermore, because land-based sports betting isn’t regulated, and online betting is usually regulated after retail betting, digital sportsbooks in the Golden States are unlikely for now.

Additionally, gambling laws in California do not expressly prohibit residents from betting with offshore sportsbooks, and no punters have been prosecuted for doing so. Therefore, you can sign up with any of the overseas providers ranked on this page and enjoy online betting in California.

California Horse Racing & Off-Track Betting

Parimutuel wagering is available at official racetracks and satellite wagering facilities. What’s more, you can back your favorite horse using an ADW (advance deposit wagering) application like TwinSpires and place bets via phone or online.

Extended races are available at one of the following prominent racetracks:

Cal Expo

Del Mar

Golden Gate Fields

Los Alamitos

Santa Anita

More than 32 off-track betting locations are available at legal card rooms, tribal casinos, and county fairgrounds. Furthermore, many offshore betting sites have a dedicated horse book. Overall, when it comes to horse races, California does pretty well.

The California Horse Racing Board regulates horse race betting in California. Unfortunately, horse race wagering is gradually eclipsed by DFS and online sports betting, with annual revenues dropping below $3.8 billion – less than half what it was a few years ago.

Timeline of California Gambling Legislation

So, how have we got there? Let’s chart some of the key events in the California gambling law timeline:

2022 (November 8) : Voters will decide the fate of legal sports betting.

2020 : The coalition manages to collect over 1,400,000 signatures. Over one million of them are confirmed valid, exceeding the required minimum and paving the way for a California sports betting bill.

2019 : Eighteen of California’s most prominent Native American tribes form a coalition that hopes to collect the close to a million signatures required to get sports betting on the November ballot.

2018 : The Californians For Sports Betting coalition requests to legalize sports betting services at licensed cardrooms. The petition receives zero of the required 623,211 votes and doesn’t even make the 2020 ballot.

2017 : A. Gray proposes to amend the constitution with sports betting in mind. Bill ACA 18 suffers the fate of its predecessor.

2016 : Assemblyman Adam Gray proposes legislation CA-AB 1573, marking the beginning of legalization efforts in the state. The bill flops.

California Gambling Age

The legal California gambling age is 18, but card rooms and most (if not all) tribal casinos require players to be 21.

Offshore Gambling Sites in California

An offshore betting site is a fully-fledged betting platform licensed outside the United States, typically in the European Union or Panama.

Legal sports gambling in California can be done by using the offshore sportsbooks mentioned above. With sports gambling in California, you can sign up and play with one of the bookies we recommend on this page without fear of prosecution.

The main issue with offshore sites is fraud. Many providers will take your deposit and then make you jump through hoops when you request a withdrawal; the worse of them refuse to pay altogether, invoking some outdated terms of agreement to justify theft. That’s why we strongly recommend that you stick to the best offshore sportsbooks in California that have withstood the test of time.

What Can You Gamble on in California?

Providing you are gambling at a licensed, land-based establishment, online gambling in California doesn’t have too many restrictions. Tribal casinos allow you to play slots, various table games, poker and bingo.

Horse tracks, meanwhile, offer live racing, with online pari-mutuel wagering permitted. State residents are allowed to play the California Lottery, and take part in jackpots such as Powerball and Mega Millions.

Sports Gambling

As far as California online gambling goes, sports betting is not legal, and this may be the case for a few more years. Nevertheless, there is nothing stopping residents from betting at offshore sites. They will be able to wager on a range of sports at offshore sites, including NBA, NFL, and NHL, and this will incorporate different betting types, such as Moneyline, parlays and teasers.

Fantasy sports, in the meantime, are hugely popular. The situation with Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) sites is similar to offshore betting: DFS is neither legal nor illegal. The largest contest providers are happy to accept wagers from CA residents.

You are free to sign up with any of the top DFS providers, including:

DraftKings

FanDuel

Fantasy Draft

Yahoo!

Casino Gambling

As far as casino gambling in California is concerned, all the brick-and-mortar casinos in Cali are owned and operated by Native American gaming tribes. Most establishments are situated in San Diego, Mendocino, and Riverside counties. Entertainment and gaming companies are not authorized to offer gambling services.

Jackson Rancheria Casino

Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino

Twin Pine Casino

Spa Resort and Casino

Pala Casino Resort and Spa

Valley View Casino

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

Gold County Casino and Hotel

Elk Valley Casino

Graton Resort & Casin0

Red Earth Casino

Viejas Casino

Bear River Casino

Rolling Hills Casino

Spotlight 29 Casino

Jamul Casino

Lucky Bear Casino

Santa Ysabel Resort and Casino

Desert Rose Casino

Lucky 7 Casino

Paiute Palace Casino

Konocti Vista Casino and Bingo

Mono Wind Casino

Quechan Resort Casino

Harrah’s Northern California

Pechanga Resort and Casino

Cache Creek Casino Resort

La Posta Casino

Win-River Casino

Eagle Mountain Casino

Redhawk Casino

Cher-Ae Heights Bingo and Casino

Chumash Casino Resort

Black Oak Casino

Feather Falls Casino

River Rock Casin0

Agua Caliente Casino

Diamond Mountain Casino

Casino Pauma Golden Acorn Casino

Sycuan Resort and Casino

Colusa Casino Resort

Chicken Ranch Bingo and Casino

Cahuilla Creek Casino

Red Fox Casino

Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino

Augustine Casino

Shodokai Casino

Pit River Casino

San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino

Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa

Torres Martinez Casino

Tortoise Rock Casino

Blue Lake Casino

La Jolla Slot Arcade

Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino

Harrah’s Resort Southern California

San Pablo Lytton Casino

Table Mountain Casino

Rain Rock Casino

Soboba Casino

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sho-Ka-Wah Casino

Havasu Landing Resort and Casino

Black Bart Casino

Barona Valley Ranch Resort and Casino

In addition, California is home to over 80 cardrooms.

Online Casinos

Unfortunately, there are no online gambling casinos in California that are regulated, and this is unlikely to change in 2022. If you’re in the mood for slots, blackjack, and roulette, try one of the best offshore online casinos for CA residents. Signing up is free, legal, and takes less than ten minutes.

Poker Gambling

Poker has been central to gambling in California. There are dozens of poker rooms operating across the Golden State, however, it is frustrating that poker isn’t allowed when it comes to online gambling.

At the moment, there seems to be little to suggest that online poker will be allowed in California, so residents will have to settle to play at offshore sites. However, there are over 70 brick-and-mortar establishments that offer live poker, and this includes:

Commerce Casino

Bicycle Hotel & Casino

Bay 101 Casino

Gambling Offers in California

When it comes to online gambling in California, there are plenty of offshore sites serving up promotions and bonuses. Below are the main types you will come across:

Matched deposits

This is one of the most common gambling offers, and it is popular at sportsbooks in California. A matched deposit bonus will top up the value of your payment by a certain percentage. Normally, the best offshore casinos will have percentages that range from 50% to 150%.

Free Bets

Free bets are served by California gambling sites to encourage you to place a risk-free bet. The terms and conditions will vary between operators, however, you will normally be entitled to a free bet once you have placed a real-money wager.

Free Spins

Free spins are an alternative to free bets. They can be used at specific slots, and when it comes to California gambling, they can be rather lucrative. Sometimes, they will form part of the welcome bonus or even be awarded as a no deposit offer.

Free poker chips

To cater to fans of poker games, some California gambling sites will provide poker chips that can be used exclusively on one or more poker tables.

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Odds BetOnline Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: BOL1000 Casino: BOLCASINO Sports: 10x Casino: 30x -200 MyBookie Sports: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 150% deposit match up to $750 Sports: MYB1000 Casino: MYB150 Sports: 10x Casino: 40x -250 Wild Casino Sports: 100% deposit match up to $500 Casino: 250% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: WILD250 35x N/A XBet Sports: 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 Casino: 200% deposit match up to $500 Sports: XB100 Casino: XBC200 Casino: 40x -200 Bovada Sports: 50% deposit match up to $200 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $200 Sports: ROOKIE50 Casino: BTCCWB1250 Sports: 8x Casino: 25x -200 Intertops Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: SIGNUP100 Casino: 60x -200 Ignition 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed 25x N/A MYB Sports: 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 Casino: Bonus up to $1,000 Sports: MYBC200 40x N/A Sportsbetting.ag Casino: 100% deposit bonus up to $3,000 Casino: SBCASINO Casino: 40x N/A BetNow 100% deposit bonus up to $500 BN100 15x N/A

How Gambling is Taxed in California

California gambling winnings are subject to state and federal taxes.

State taxes vary between 1% and 13.3%, depending on your annual income bracket; most residents pay taxes in the 6% and 9.3% range. Income accrued from the CA Lottery is exempt from state income tax.

The 24% federal tax is claimed from your gambling winnings by your provider and paid in your name to the IRS. However, you will still have to report your income when filing returns. Please make sure the casino you gamble at has your SSN on file; otherwise, they may charge up to 28% federal tax.

Best California Sportsbooks Reviewed

Now, we have guided you through the process of betting in California, let’s have a closer look at the top 5 recommended sportsbooks in greater detail:

1. BetOnline – Best overall California sports betting site

BetOnline features at the top of our list, as it offers a wide range of sports to bet on. The site is very user friendly, and players can do in-play betting, so they can keep on top of all the action as it unfolds.

Whether you are looking for local US leagues or other sports and leagues from around the world, you will be well served at BetOnline. With bags of experience in the field, you can be assured of a great time, and the site is fully licensed, and regulated.

In addition to that, BetOnline has a decent welcome bonus, which gives players a 50% deposit match of up to $1,000. To get your hands on the promotion, you will need to enter the BetOnline promo code BOL1000 at the cashier. There are no minimum odds you have to use with this bonus, but it comes with a 10x wagering requirement.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Excellent welcome offer for new players

Great coverage of sports

User-friendly site

Existing customer promotions include reload bonuses and mobile bonuses

Cons:

Mobile betting is available but no downloadable app

2. MyBookie – Best odds for sports at California betting site

MyBookie has forged a reputation as a solid betting service that includes some of the most impressive betting odds around. When running comparisons, the odds at MyBookie constantly came out as some of the most competitive compared to its rivals.

The main focus here is on US sports, so if you want to bet on NFL, NHL or baseball, then MyBookie will have you covered. Also, it is unmatched when it comes to League of Legends coverage. At the time of this review, we counted 14 LoL leagues available – more than twice as many as that we found elsewhere.

MyBookie also has a generous welcome bonus, which consists of a 100% match deposit of up to $1,000. To redeem it, you will need to enter the MyBookie promo code MYB100 at the cashier. You will have to make a minimum deposit of $50, and it comes with 10x rollover requirements.

Click here to join MyBookie.

Pros:

Impressive range of betting markets

Cryptocurrency deposits

Amazing range of LoL markets

Quick payouts

Cons:

eSports variety could be improved

3. Wild Casino – Best gambling site in California for Welcome Bonus

We believe Wild Casino is the best online gambling in California site for casino play. When it comes to sports betting, it ranks very highly.

If you are looking to play your favorite games, you will be impressed with the extensive range of slots and table games, and it is one of the best online casinos in California. At Wild Casino, you will find over 250 titles available, which has been powered by some of the leading software providers in the business, including BetSoft. You will also notice several progressive and daily jackpots with impressive prizes on offer.

And if you are looking for a great welcome bonus, you will find that at Wild Casino. Upon signing up to the site, you will be rewarded with a 250% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000. This offer is subject to a 35x wagering requirement that must be used within 30 days. To benefit from the welcome bonus, you need to enter the promo code WILD250 when prompted.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

More than 200 slot games to choose from

Over 25 live dealer tables

Features 20+ specialty games

Five-part welcome bonus worth up to $5,000

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live poker games

4. XBet – Top-rated California gambling site for eSports

XBet is one of the most popular online gambling in California sites, offering markets for a variety of titles, including Starcraft 2 and CS:GO. Beyond eSports, the online sportsbook has over 20 sports, with an extensive selection of pre-game and in-play markets.

The platform has a dedicated racebook, and it displays all the biggest race meets across the world.

The XBet casino offers tons of online slots and other popular games. The variety is impressive, and includes 3D slots, live dealer games, and specialty titles.

If you join XBet today, eSports and sports fans can claim a 100% match bonus up to $500. The rollover requirement for this offer is valid for bets with odds of 2:1 or higher. There is no expiration date to meet this requirement, nor is there a promo code to claim your XBet sportsbook welcome offer.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros:

Mobile-friendly platform

Up to 7% rebate on horse races

Easy to use

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Limited banking options available

5. Bovada – Great California betting site for live streaming

If you after one of the most reputable betting sites in California, then you will find it in Bovada. It is one of the most recognizable betting brands in the industry, and aside from serving up traditional sports and eSports, Bovada specialises in parlays, and it is one of the best we have come across.

One of the standout features of the site is the advanced prop builder, which helps you create complex wagers in a simple way, and we’re sure you’ll love it.

Added to that, Bovada has an integrated video streaming tool, so you can stream matches in real time, and place in-game wagers. Streaming is available through the dedicated mobile app, as well as the browser-powered version of the platform.

Bovada also rewards Bitcoin users, and the welcome bonus consists of a 75% deposit match up to $750, and this can be redeemed by entering the Bovada bonus code BTCSWB750 when prompted at the cashier.

Click here to join Bovada.

Pros:

Brilliant welcome offer for crypto users

Live streaming

Big focus on US sports and bettors

Great eSports selection

Cons:

Lines can be slow to appear

California Betting Sites Comparison

Gambling Sites Types of Gambling Welcome Bonus Promo Code Payment Methods BetOnline Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: BOL1000 Casino: BOLCASINO Credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin MyBookie Sports, racebook, esports, casino Sports: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 150% deposit match up to $750 Sports: MYB1000 Casino: MYB150 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Wild Casino Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,000 WILD250 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin XBet Sports, racebook, esports, casino Sports: 100% deposit match up to $500 Casino: 200% deposit match up to $500 Sports: XB100 Casino: XBC200 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Bovada Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,250 Sports: BTCSWB750 Casino: BTCCWB1250 Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Intertops Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit match up to $200 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: ROOKIE50 Casino: SIGNUP100 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz, Bitcoin Ignition Casino, poker 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash MYB Casino Casino 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple Sportsbetting.ag Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit bonus up to $3,000 Sports: SB1000 Casino: SBCASINO Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker 100% deposit bonus up to $500 BN100 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash

How to Use a California Sportsbook

In the following section, we will show the process of online gambling in California, and how to sign up to a site, using our top recommended BetOnline.

Step 1: Register an Account

Head over to BetOnline, and click on ‘Join Now’. This will open the sign-up form.

Step 2: Enter your Details

You will then need to enter the details required to create your new account. These include your name, postcode, email address, and mobile number.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Before you can deposit funds or place your first wager, you will need to confirm your email address. Click on the confirmation link within the email to complete this step.

Step 4: Deposit funds into your Account

Once you’ve logged onto your BetOnline account, click on ‘Cashier’ to place your first deposit. You will then need to select your preferred payment method, and remember to apply the promo code to receive the bonus. In the case of BetOnline, the sportsbook promo code BOL1000 gives you a 50% top-up on your deposit.

Conclusion

In California, land-based casinos are in full swing, but online gambling in California is at least a year away. Until the first sportsbook in California accepts its inaugural wager, you can safely enjoy sports betting in California from your desktop or mobile device. Sign up to BetOnline today to collect a 50% sports match bonus up to $1,000.

FAQs

Is gambling legal in California?

Online gambling in California is not legal. However, Native Tribes are on their way to making wagering available at their land-based establishments, though retail services won’t occur until 2023 at the earliest. If you’re looking for a California online sportsbook, try one of the offshore sites on our top-ten list.

Where can I gamble in California?

You can gamble in California at any of the state’s Native American tribal casinos, at card rooms throughout the state, as well as on pari-mutuel wagering at the state’s horse tracks.

Can I gamble online in California?

In short, no. You will only be able to do so if you play at offshore sportsbooks or casinos.

Are casinos banned in California?

Native American tribes are permitted to offer slots and card games, and card room owners must obtain a gaming licence from the California Gambling Control Commission to operate.

What are the best California gambling sites?

There are plenty of cracking offshore sites, and our research has shown that BetOnline, MyBookie, and Wild Casino are among the best.