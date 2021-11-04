Best Online Casino Apps - Claim Your $1000 Welcome Bonus!

Online casino apps allow you to play your favorite casino games for real money while you’re on the go. With the best casino apps, you can play slots, blackjack, roulette, and even poker. Plus, many top apps offer generous bonuses to help you start winning right away.

In this guide, we’ll review the 10 best casino apps in 2021 and explain everything you need to know about playing casino games on iOS and Android.

The Best Casino Apps USA List for 2021

Our team tried out dozens of casino apps to bring you our top 10 picks for 2021:

Wild Casino – Overall Best Casino App in 2021

Bovada – Best Live Dealer Casino App

BetOnline – Best Free Casino App for Poker

MyBookie – Play Blackjack Tournaments for Cash Prizes

Ignition – Casino App with Live High-limit Blackjack

BetUS – Daily Casino App Bonuses & Promotions

Intertops – Best Online Casino App for Roulette

Red Dog – Best Real Money Casino App for Slots

Planet 7 – Top App for Jackpot Slots

MYB – One of the Best New Real Money Casino Apps

Best Casino Apps That Pay Real Money Reviewed

Want to learn more about the best casino apps? Read on to find out what makes the top real money casino apps stand out from the pack.

1. Wild Casino – Overall Best Casino App in 2021

Wild Casino is our overall favorite casino app for real money in 2021. This app offers more than 250 casino games, including hundreds of slots and dozens of table games. You’ll find casino classics like blackjack and roulette, plus more specialized games like keno and craps. The Wild Casino app even offers virtual 3-card poker and Hold’em.

Another thing that sets the Wild Casino app apart is its excellent selection of live dealer games. You can connect right from your smartphone to a live casino dealer for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. Wild Casino is perfect for high rollers since blackjack table limits are set at $5,000 per hand.

WIld Casino also sweetens its app with a generous welcome bonus offer. New players get a 250% deposit match up to $1,000 – so you only need to deposit $400 to claim the full bonus. The money comes with a 35X wagering requirement and 30-day valid period. Use promo code WILD250 to claim your bonus today!

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

More than 250 casino games

Wide selection of live dealer games

$5,000 blackjack table limits

250% deposit match bonus

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live poker games or tournaments

2. Bovada – Best Live Dealer Casino App

Bovada is one of the best live dealer casino apps you can join right now. This casino app uses a combination of stunning graphics and a seamless user interface to make it feel like you’re right on the casino floor. With Bovada, you can choose from dozens of live blackjack and roulette tables, all of which are open 24/7.

Another thing we love about the Bovada app is that it has such a wide selection of games. You’ll find more than 100 slots, plus virtual poker, live poker tournaments, keno, craps, and more. All of the games are well-organized in the app’s lobby, so it’s easy to find what you’re looking for and to discover new games.

Bovada offers new players up to $1,000 in bonus cash with a 100% deposit match. The bonus comes with a 25X wagering requirement and doesn’t have a time limit. Use promo code CAWELCOME100 to claim your Bovada casino bonus today!

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Huge selection of live dealer games

Offers virtual and live poker games

Well-organized app lobby

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Fewer slot games than other casino apps

3. BetOnline – Best Free Casino App for Poker

BetOnline is another one of the best casino apps that pay real money today. This app especially stands out for its live poker tournaments, which are open to anyone and can carry cash payouts of up to $1 million. There are small tournaments you can join every night of the week, majors tournaments every Sunday, and sit ‘n go tables for players who just want to play a few hands. BetOnline has optimized everything about the poker experience for mobile, so it’s incredibly easy to bet and play just by tapping and swiping.

BetOnline also offers more than 150 slot games, blackjack tables, roulette tables, and more. It’s simple to discover new games thanks to the casino’s well-thought out app lobby. Plus, you can join more than a dozen live dealer games at any time.

The BetOnline app also includes a $1,000 welcome bonus for new players when you make a $1,000 initial deposit. The bonus comes with a wagering requirement of 30X and a valid period of 30 days. Use promo code BOLCASINO to sign up and claim your BetOnline bonus!

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Daily live poker tournaments

Poker payouts up to $1 million

Offers 24/7 live dealer tables

$1,000 welcome bonus for new players

Cons:

Very few jackpot slots

4. MyBookie – Play Blackjack Tournaments for Cash Prizes

MyBookie doesn’t offer a traditional casino app for iOS and Android. Rather, this casino has a mobile-friendly site that you can access from any smartphone or tablet browser. The mobile site is responsive like an app, but doesn’t require a download. Plus, you can easily switch between casino play and other tabs in your browser – a helpful trick if you’re learning how a new game works or want to improve your strategy.

The MyBookie new casino mobile site offers more than 200 games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, virtual poker, and more. We especially like that the casino hosts weekly blackjack tournaments for cash prizes. These tournaments are easy to join on mobile and offer a fun way to test out your skills against fellow players.

MyBookie also offers a welcome bonus, although it’s not quite as sizable as what our top 3 casino apps offer. New players get a 150% deposit match up to $750, with a 40X wagering requirement. Use promo code MYB150 to claim your MyBookie welcome bonus today!

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

Mobile-friendly site doesn’t require a download

Weekly blackjack tournaments

More than 200 casino games available

150% deposit match bonus up to $750

Cons:

No live poker tournaments

Lobby layout isn’t as seamless as in dedicated apps

5. Ignition – Casino App with Live High-limit Blackjack

Ignition Casino is one of the top apps for playing live blackjack. While all of the casino apps we covered offer live blackjack, Ignition goes one step further by letting you choose from more than 20 different tables. You can pick your dealer, your table limits, and whether you want to join a table with other players or start a new table on your own. Plus, Ignition is friendly for high rollers with hand limits up to $2,500.

Ignition also has a wide selection of slots and other virtual games. You can choose from over 100 slot games and dozens of tables for classics like roulette, baccarat, and craps. The Ignition app is nicely laid out so that it’s straightforward to find a specific game you’re looking for. You can also browse popular games if you want to try something new.

Ignition offers new players a welcome bonus worth up to $3,000 in total. You’ll receive a 150% match on your first deposit, up to $1,500 in casino funds and up to $1,500 in poker funds. There’s no promo code required – just select the bonus when you go to make a deposit.

Click here to visit Ignition.

Pros:

More than 20 live blackjack tables

Hand limits up to $2,500

Live poker tournaments

$3,000 in total welcome bonus funds

Cons:

Very few jackpot slot games

Comparing the Best Real Money Casino Apps

Now that you know more about the best casino apps that pay real money, let’s see how they stack up against one another. The table below shows the range of games, welcome bonuses, and payment methods at each of the top real money casino apps.

# of Games Game Types Available Software Providers Welcome Bonus Payment Methods Wild Casino 250 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios 250% bonus up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, USD Coin, Stellar Bovada 150 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker, poker Visionary iGaming, Rival, Real Time Gaming, Revolver Gaming and Maiktone Gaming 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin BetOnline 150 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat, video poker, poker Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Tether MyBookie 200 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps, baccarat video poker Betsoft, Concept Gaming 150% deposit match up to $750 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Ignition 150 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, baccarat, video poker, poker Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Zelle BetUS 200 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, craps baccarat, video poker, bingo Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma 50% deposit match up to $625 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Intertops 300 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, video poker Real Time Gaming 125% deposit match up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, EcoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, Bitcoin Red Dog 250 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, baccarat, video poker Real Time Gaming 225% deposit match and 20 free spins Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Neosurf, PayID Planet 7 240 Slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, video poker BetonSoft 200% deposit match up to $900 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz MYB Casino 100 Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, video poker Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Nucleus Gaming 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple

How We Rank the Best Casino Apps That Pay Real Money

There’s a lot to think about when deciding which casino app is right for you. In this part of our guide, we’ll take a closer look at some of the factors our team examines when comparing free casino apps for iPhone and Android.

Games & Software

One of the first things we look at is the range of games available in each casino app. That goes beyond just looking at the total number of games available. We also consider whether they offer many different types of popular games, such as blackjack, roulette, poker, bingo, game show games, and more. This is one of the key ways in which the Wild Casino app stands out.

Our team also considers whether mobile casino apps have live dealer tables. Live games provide a type of play that’s similar to being at a casino in person, and they can greatly enhance the overall app experience. Bovada and Ignition especially stand out in this respect, as these casino apps offer dozens of live dealer tables – including some high-limit tables.

Finally, we look at the software providers behind these games. Industry-leading software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and PlayTech have reputations for making games that are both fun and fair. So, we rate casino apps that use these established software providers more highly.

Bonus Offers & Promos

Many casino apps offer welcome bonuses for new players and ongoing promotions for returning players. These can add up to a significant amount of cash – at BetOnline, for example, new players can claim up to $1,000 in cash when you make your first deposit.

So, while bonuses aren’t everything, they do factor into our casino app reviews. The table below shows welcome bonus offers at the 10 best casino apps in 2021:

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Expiration Date Wild Casino 250% bonus up to $1,000 WILD250 35X 30 days Bovada 100% deposit match up to $1,000 CAWELCOME100 25X None BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOLCASINO 30X 30 days MyBookie 150% deposit match up to $750 MYB150 40X None Ignition 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed 25X 30 days BetUS 50% deposit match up to $625 CAS250 30X 14 days Intertops 125% deposit match up to $1,000 SIGNUP100 60X None Red Dog 225% deposit match and 20 free spins WAGGINGTAILS 35X None Planet 7 200% deposit match up to $900 WELCOME200 30X None MYB Casino 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 40X None

Mobile App Experience

One of the most important things we evaluate is the mobile app experience. In other words, is a casino app actually fun to play with and easy to use?

This is of course a subjective analysis, but there are a few things we especially look for. First, we check how the casino lobby is organized. Casino apps with lobbies that are easy to navigate and that have games organized by category stand out. This is one of the main reasons that the Wild Casino and Bovada apps are at the top of our list of free casino apps for Android and iPhone.

We also consider how easy it is to spin when playing slots and to bet when playing table games. Ideally, you should be able to spin and bet with just a tap or two. Even better is if you can control your hand simply by swiping and tapping around the game, rather than having to dive into action menus.

Payments

Payments are another key consideration in our analysis of the best casino apps that pay real money. Top casino apps offer a wide variety of payment methods. That means accepting not only debit and credit cards, but also e-wallets like PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill.

In addition,many casino apps now accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more. BetOnline is one of our top picks for crypto enthusiasts because you can pay with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, and Tether.

Notably, payout times can vary widely between casino apps, so this is something we pay close attention to. Casino apps like Bovada and BetUS offer instant e-wallet and crypto payments, which is a huge plus. Other apps can take up to 3 days to process a withdrawal.

The table below shows important payment details for each of the 10 best casino apps:

Payment Methods Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Payout Time Wild Casino Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, USD Coin, Stellar None 1-2 days Bovada Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin None 1-2 days BetOnline Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Tether None 1-2 days MyBookie Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum None 1 day Ignition Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Zelle None 1 day BetUS Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin None 1-2 days Intertops Credit card, debit card, EcoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, Bitcoin None 1-2 days Red Dog Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Neosurf, PayID None 1-3 days Planet 7 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz None 2-5 days MYB Casino Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple None 2-3 days

Security

Of course, the security of your casino account is another aspect of our reviews. All of the casino apps we covered use advanced encryption and identity verification techniques to protect your account. Many of these apps have been around for years with no major account breaches, which is a good sign that their safety measures are doing their job.

Mobile Casino Apps vs Websites

Why play with a mobile casino app rather than visiting an online casino on your computer? There are a couple key advantages to casino apps and relatively few downsides.

One of the most important advantages of casino game apps is that they enable you to take your casino games with you wherever you go. If you have downtime during your commute or while you’re waiting for a friend, you can hop on your phone and play a hand of blackjack or spin slots. The only thing you need to play is your smartphone and an internet connection.

Another thing that’s great about casino apps is that they offer a tailored gaming experience. Many of the best casino apps have games that were developed specifically for play on mobile devices. So, navigating the casino lobby and betting is actually more seamless than it is on a desktop.

Casino apps also come with bigger bonuses than gambling sites in some cases. When playing on a mobile app, you might get access to exclusive welcome bonuses or promotions through push notifications, which aren’t available to website users.

Let’s take a look at all the benefits playing with casino apps vs websites:

Casino Apps Casino Websites Play from anywhere Play from your computer only Mobile-specific casino games Casino games developed for all types of apps Exclusive bonuses with push notifications No exclusive bonuses Accepts mobile payment like Apple Pay and Google Pay No mobile payments

Best iPhone Casino Apps

The best iPhone casino apps take advantage of the iPhone’s high-resolution display as well as unique iOS features like Apple Pay. Based on that, we think that Wild Casino and Bovada are the best free casino apps for iPhone. The live dealer games in both apps look great on the iPhone’s crystal-clear screen.

Best Android Casino Apps

The best Android casino apps offer a seamless experience and integrate with the rest of your phone’s operating ecosystem. We think BetOnline and Ignition are the best casino apps for Android in 2021. They offer user-friendly layouts and have support for a wide variety of e-wallets and crypto payments.

Best Real Money Casino App Bonuses

Casino app bonuses can add up to a lot of money, especially for new players. So, it’s worth understanding the different types of bonuses you can get and how these casino bonuses work.

The most common type of casino app bonus you’ll see is a deposit match bonus, like the ones offered by Wild Casino, BetOnline, and other top casino apps. With a deposit match bonus, the casino will match or even exceed your first deposit up to a certain amount. You can then use that free cash to play most games in the casino, including any slots you like.

Some casino apps, like Red Dog, also offer free spins. With a free spins bonus, you get to play a slots game for free. All the betting lines are loaded, and you get to keep any winnings that your spin earns. Typically, free spins bonuses can only be used on a specific slots game, not on any slots in the casino app.

Finally, there are no deposit bonuses. With a no deposit bonus, you get cash simply for signing up – you don’t need to make a deposit to claim the bonus. This type of bonus is nice because you’re completely free to walk away from the casino app after you play through the bonus funds. However, because these bonuses are so tilted towards players, they’re rarely offered by top casino apps.

Importantly, most bonus offers do come with some terms and conditions. The key one to know about is the wager requirement. This is the amount you need to wager before you can withdraw your bonus funds or any money you won using your bonus.

Bonus offers may also have a valid period, which is the amount of time you have to meet the wager requirement. If you don’t meet the wager requirement by the end of the valid period, your bonus will disappear from your account.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at the current welcome bonus offers at each of the 10 best casino apps:

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Expiration Date Wild Casino 250% bonus up to $1,000 WILD250 35X 30 days Bovada 100% deposit match up to $1,000 CAWELCOME100 25X None BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOLCASINO 30X 30 days MyBookie 150% deposit match up to $750 MYB150 40X None Ignition 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed 25X 30 days BetUS 50% deposit match up to $625 CAS250 30X 14 days Intertops 125% deposit match up to $1,000 SIGNUP100 60X None Red Dog 225% deposit match and 20 free spins WAGGINGTAILS 35X None Planet 7 200% deposit match up to $900 WELCOME200 30X None MYB Casino 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 40X None

Are Mobile Casino Apps Legal in the US?

Mobile casino apps are legal in only a handful of US states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Connecticut, Michigan, Delaware, and Nevada. Outside of these states, casino apps are not legal due to state laws restricting casino gambling.

Notably, which casino apps you can use is tightly controlled within these 7 states. Each state authorizes only a few online casinos, so not all of the apps we reviewed are available in every state.

Offshore Casino Apps

Whether you’re in a state that doesn’t allow online casino apps or just want to play with an app that isn’t authorized in your state, offshore casino apps can help. Offshore casino apps are produced by casinos outside the US, so they’re not subject to state laws around casino gaming. As a result, offshore casino apps like Wild Casino and Bovada are available across the US.

The catch, of course, is that offshore casino apps are not legal in any state – including states where mobile casino apps are allowed. Enforcement of these rules have long been lax, however, and millions of Americans are thought to bet with offshore casino apps across the US.

Casino Apps Security

Ensuring that you can trust your casino app is incredibly important, and it’s one of the key elements we look at when reviewing top apps.

All of the mobile betting apps we recommend use advanced encryption and identity verification to keep players safe. In addition, all credit and debit card payments are PCI-compliant, and crypto payments are secured by blockchain technology.

Many of the best casino apps have been around for years and have never suffered a major breach of customer accounts.

How to Use a Mobile Casino App

Ready to start playing casino games on mobile? We’ll show you how to join Wild Casino on iOS and Android in a few simple steps.

Step 1: Install the Wild Casino App

To begin, head to Google Play or the Apple App Store and search for ‘Wild Casino.’ Then tap to download and install the app on your device.

Step 2: Create a Wild Casino Account

Next, open the app and tap ‘Join.’ Then enter your name, address, phone number, email, and birthdate to create a new account.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Wild Casino requires a minimum deposit of $20 when you open a new account, and you can claim a 250% deposit match up to $1,000. So, you’ll want to deposit at least $400 to claim the full bonus. Wild Casino accepts a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, USD Coin, and Stellar.

Step 4: Start Playing

With your account funded, you’re ready to start playing casino games with Wild Casino. Head to the casino app’s lobby to see the full selection of games. When you find one you like, just tap on it to open a new gaming session and place your bets.

Conclusion

The best casino apps that pay real money offer a seamless mobile experience for slots, blackjack, poker, and more. Even better, all of the top apps we reviewed offer generous bonuses for new players to help you start winning right away.

We especially recommend Wild Casino, which offers more than 250 mobile games and a 250% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. Use promo code WILD250 to claim your bonus today!

FAQs

Are there any online casino apps in the USA?

Yes, there are a handful of legal online casino apps in the US including BetMGM, Borgata, and Rivers Casino. You can also play with offshore casino apps like Wild Casino and Bovada, although these are not legal.

Are mobile casino apps legal in the US?

Mobile casino apps are legal in 7 states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Connecticut, Michigan, Delaware, and Nevada.

What are some legit casino apps?

Legit offshore casino apps include Wild Casino, Bovada, and BetOnline. If you’re in a state that allows legal mobile casino games, BetMGM, Chumba Casino, and Riversweeps are some of the best casino apps that pay real money.

What casino apps pay real money?

Some of the top casino apps that pay real money include Wild Casino, Bovada, and BetOnline. All of the casinos we reviewed let you play for real money and pay out promptly when you request a withdrawal.

Are casino apps safe?

All of the casino apps that we reviewed use encryption and identity verification to keep players safe.

What is the best casino app?

We think Wild Casino is the best casino app in 2021. It offers more than 250 games, including dozens of live dealer tables. Plus, new players at Wild Casino can claim a 250% deposit match bonus worth up to $1,000 with promo code WILD250.