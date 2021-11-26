Colorado Mobile Sports Betting - Best Colorado Sports Betting Apps

This guide to the best Colorado sports betting apps includes reviews and rankings of the best mobile-friendly bookies accessible from inside CO borders. We also go over the current legal situation in the state, provide a detailed guide to selecting a reliable betting app, and help you get started with step-by-step registration instructions.

The Best Colorado Betting Apps List 2021

Here’s our list of the top-ten best Colorado sports betting apps. We researched and compared all providers according to our strict review criteria described further down the page.

XBet – Best Colorado mobile sports betting app overall

– Best Colorado mobile sports betting app overall MyBookie – Top Colorado sports betting app for mobile streams

– Top Colorado sports betting app for mobile streams BetUS – Most generous welcome bonus package in Colorado

– Most generous welcome bonus package in Colorado Bovada – Great app for in-play mobile wagering

– Great app for in-play mobile wagering BetOnline – Excellent variety of martial arts markets

– Excellent variety of martial arts markets Intertops – Best sports betting in Colorado for esports

– Best sports betting in Colorado for esports Sportsbetting.ag – Top Colorado sports betting app for football

– Top Colorado sports betting app for football Betnow – Wide selection of NBA markets

– Wide selection of NBA markets GT Bets – Competitive odds on teasers and parlays

– Competitive odds on teasers and parlays BUSR – Colorado sports betting app with excellent customer service

Best Colorado Mobile Sports Betting Apps Reviewed

1. XBet – Best Colorado Mobile Sports Betting App Overall

XBet’s app goes all-in on the classic American fan favorite, football. They have a deep football market, with more wagers and options than almost any other bookie. It even includes futures, which aren’t very common at US-friendly betting apps. There are 22 different markets there, too, covering all the most significant US sports.

The XBet app also comes equipped with an impressive Parlay Builder tool. This means you can easily make a complex multi-layered bet with breathtaking win potential. Xbet offers a 100% deposit match of up to $500 for new customers. It has favorable terms and no expiry date to boot.

These features combined make XBet the best Colorado sports betting app.

What we like:

Great recurring bonuses

Loads of NFL betting options, including futures

Parlay builder

$500 welcome bonus

User-friendly mobile interface

What we don’t

No live chat customer support in the app

2. MyBookie – Top Colorado Sports Betting App For Mobile Streams

First off, MyBookie doesn’t offer a mobile app. Instead, they provide a mobile-optimized version of their website. As a result, you can tab out and research your bets, and there’s no need for any downloads that take up space on your device.

However, the general betting experience is not as seamless and smooth as the one you’d get through a dedicated mobile application; there’s more scrolling involved, and the odds are not as neatly laid out as you’d expect.

In terms of wagers, though, MyBookie hits the ball out of the park. You’ll find all the popular American sports betting events here – like the NFL, NBS, MLB, and even college sports. Each market has parlays, prop bets, futures, odds boost promotions, and more.

New players can grab a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 on their first deposit. You can use your debit or credit card to deposit, along with various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin.

What we like:

Mobile play in browser; no download necessary

Deep markets with plenty of bets on offer

New players can get a $1000 welcome bonus

What we don’t:

No dedicated app to download

3. BetUS – Most Generous Welcome Bonus Package in Colorado

BetUS has a massive welcome bonus. Your first deposit is matched up to $2,500, and your subsequent two deposits award the same. That’s a total of $7500, making it the largest welcome bonus package in Colorado.

The BetUS app is easy to get into and bet with. There are 22 markets to choose from, with a reasonable depth and range of bets in each. The app expertly takes advantage of push notifications and easy search options to provide a smooth user experience.

You won’t find any odd boosts here, which is disappointing. However, in general, the odds are among the best that Coloradan players can find, and there is certainly the occasional under-priced gem for the real hunters to find at BetUS.

What we like:

Massive $7,500 welcome package

Goods odds with some true hidden gems

Easy-to-use and good-looking app

What we don’t:

No odds boost

Bonus is more favorable for crypto depositors

4. Bovada – Great App For in-Play Mobile Wagering

Bovada is a long-running name in the Colorado sports betting market, with a strong reputation. Their portfolio includes all popular sports, niche international disciplines like beach volleyball, snooker, handball, and a good selection of popular esports.

The standout attraction with Bovada is the ability to stream sports games while you wager – straight from the Bovada app. Their app even lets you place live bets and track them while you watch the game.

On top of that, there’s a $750 welcome bonus available with no expiry date. The sportsbook is also home to recurring promotions, including redeposit bonuses, refer-a-friend offers, and boosted odds on select matches and events.

What we like:

Live stream games on your smartphone or tablet

$750 value welcome bonus with attractive terms

Long-standing operator with a strong reputation

What we don’t:

Markets don’t have as much bet variety as competitor’s.

5. BetOnline – Excellent Variety of Martial Arts Markets

You’ll find markets for all the major American sports leagues and over 20 other sports from the US and around the world. Each sport features moneylines, over/under, props, futures, and more. Additionally, BetOnline boasts numerous parlay options in its app.

The mobile application is designed for use on both Android and iOS devices. It includes all the same sports and markets as the desktop version, plus push notifications for match or bet updates and other mobile-specific features.

An extra attraction for BetOnline is the very reasonable terms on their bonus offer: a 50% deposit match worth up to $1,000, with a simple 10x wagering requirement that you must meet in a month.

What we like:

Markets all have loads of depth and variety

Modern and easy-to-use app

$1000 welcome bonus

What we don’t:

No live streaming

Some international sports missing

The Best Colorado Betting Apps Compared

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of sports Payment Methods XBet 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person MyBookie 100% up to $1000 None 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person BetUS 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency Bovada 50% up to $1000 None 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer BetOnline 50% up to $1000 BOL1000 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Intertops 100% up to $200 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1000 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Betnow 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency GT Bets 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency BUSR 100% up to $1000 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency

How We Rank the Best Colorado Sports Betting Apps

Licensing & Security

The best Colorado sports betting apps are secure to use and maintained by licensed companies. Most CO-friendly offshore bookies are licensed in either Central America or the European Union, where they undergo routine security audits by gaming commissions. For example, Bovada is licensed in Costa Rica, while The government of Curacao regulates Xbet.

There are hundreds of overseas bookies, many of which are frauds that will accept your deposit but make you jump through hoops when you request a withdrawal. Using one of the Colorado sports betting apps recommended on this page is best to avoid losing your money.

Of course, the best Colorado mobile sports betting applications should employ SSL encryption when handling your details, and we made sure this is the case for each ranked provider.

Mobile betting experience

We put all Colorado betting apps through a rigorous user experience test. The best apps load quickly, make it easy to access markets from a single page, let you quickly browse sports without jumping through several categories, and offer a responsive betslip for easy adjustment of your bet sizes on the fly. The top apps for mobile sports betting in Colorado work well on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and adjust to fit screens of different sizes.

We awarded bonus points to apps with great parlay builders, such as Bovada’s app.

Betting markets & odds

When it comes to sports, markets, and odds, there’s little difference between bookies because most are powered by the same platforms and pull their odds from the same oddsmakers.

Generally speaking, all the best apps for mobile sports betting in Colorado offer about two dozen sports to bet on. The portfolio includes most sports popular in the US and several international disciplines. Football, basketball, ice hockey, tennis, soccer, MMA, boxing, Formula 1, Olympic events, and many more are available across all the Colorado betting apps we ranked above.

Betting markets are mostly uniform as well. Moneylines, spread bets, futures, parlays, props, and live bets are ubiquitous at Colorado online sports betting apps.

Overall, regardless of which of our recommended Colorado sports betting apps you select, you’ll have access to a broad range of markets and odds. Nevertheless, we recommend signing up with several providers to expand your selection, as some bookies cover some sports in more depth than others. For example, BetNow specializes in basketball while sportsbetting.ag has impressive coverage of international football.

Mobile betting bonuses

The best betting apps in Colorado let you claim any of the bonuses available in your sportsbook. We ranked applications based on the value and variety of available rewards.

The most popular bonus is the “deposit match” promotion, which awards bonus funds equal to a percentage of your first deposit, up to a certain maximum. For example, XBet awards a 100% deposit match bonus up to $500, while BetOnline awards a 50% match up to $1,000.

We also expect the best Colorado sports betting apps to offer unique bonuses for Bitcoin and Altcoin depositors. Furthermore, we favored bookies that provide a variety of welcome and redeposit bonuses; a tremendous introductory bonus is excellent, but it’s even better when the bonus money never stops pouring in.

Some betting apps occasionally offer free bets that let you place a risk-free wager. However, these are uncommon on the Colorado gambling market.

Live betting & streaming on mobile

Each betting app in our rankings offers in-play wagering, also known as live betting. This form of wagering lets you place bets in real-time in response to the action happening in the game. Though each app we recommend offers in-play wagering, the Bovada app does an excellent job at providing a seamless live betting experience.

Streaming is another feature we looked for, though availability varies by app and time. Most Colorado sports betting apps with mobile streaming offer their feeds free of charge to players who maintain a few dollars in their bankroll. Streaming and live betting create an explosive combination – we recommend Bovada for that killer duo.

Payment methods

All betting apps in our rankings process deposits and withdrawals through credit cards, debit cards, Bitcoin, and altcoins. Some bookies, such as BetOnline and MyBookie, offer wire transfers as well. As far as Altcoins go, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin are the most common choices.

We know that bettors in Colorado enjoy cryptocurrency deposits. That’s why we awarded bonus ranking points to sportsbooks that offer Bitcoin and altcoin promotions.

If you intend to make a large deposit, we recommend Bitcoin for its high (often unlimited) transaction limit.

Customer support

We tested each bookie’s quality of customer support by asking a set of questions we knew the answers to beforehand. All bookies provided satisfactory responses, though some were slower to reply than others. Live 24/7 support is available through several apps, including Bovada, XBet, and BetOnline. Email support is available in all apps.

Is Mobile Sports Betting Legal in Colorado?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Colorado. Anyone inside state borders can place online wagers using applications such as BetMGM, DraftKings, and offshore apps that allow residents of Colorado. Legal sports betting in the Centennial State is a relatively new phenomenon, having been put into law in 2019.

Tourists and visitors to the Centennial State can quickly (and legally) get in on the betting action as well. Just make sure you’re above the minimum betting age of 21.

History of Mobile Betting Legislation in Colorado

In 1948 horse racing became the first type of sports betting to be legalized in the state of Colorado. It was swiftly followed by greyhound racing. Out of several venues, only one still sees horse racing today – Arapahoe Park Racetrack in Aurora.

horse racing became the first type of sports betting to be legalized in the state of Colorado. It was swiftly followed by greyhound racing. Out of several venues, only one still sees horse racing today – Arapahoe Park Racetrack in Aurora. This changed inl 1990 , when certain state mountain towns were allowed to host legal casino games.

, when certain state mountain towns were allowed to host legal casino games. 2014 saw Democrat Governor John Hickenlooper introduce a bill banning greyhound racing. Although the horse had somewhat bolted before the gate on this one, as no official dog races had been run in the state since 2008.

saw Democrat Governor John Hickenlooper introduce a bill banning greyhound racing. Although the horse had somewhat bolted before the gate on this one, as no official dog races had been run in the state since 2008. 2019 saw Proposition DD approved by Colorado voters. “The Legalize Sports Betting with Tax Revenue for Water Projects” bill was narrowly passed with a 51% yes vote. Thirty-three casinos were allowed to apply for a sports betting license. They have since bought in over $10 million a year in tax revenue for water projects throughout the state.

saw Proposition DD approved by Colorado voters. “The Legalize Sports Betting with Tax Revenue for Water Projects” bill was narrowly passed with a 51% yes vote. Thirty-three casinos were allowed to apply for a sports betting license. They have since bought in over $10 million a year in tax revenue for water projects throughout the state. 2020 saw all Colorado casinos close for many months because of the Covid-19 pandemic – but the launch of online sports betting in May somewhat offset the economic consequences.

saw all Colorado casinos close for many months because of the Covid-19 pandemic – but the launch of online sports betting in May somewhat offset the economic consequences. In 2021 sports bettors in Colorado can now legally choose from a dozen online sportsbooks and more than 30 retail betting locations throughout the state area.

Offshore Betting Apps in Colorado

All of the betting apps we ranked on this website are so-called offshore betting apps. This means that they are owned and operated by companies headquartered and licensed outside the United States, typically in Panama, Costa Rica, and Curacao.

Thousands of Colorado residents deposit, wager, and withdraw through offshore betting sites without issues, and you can, too. Just make sure to choose one of the reputable providers we recommend here to avoid running into fraudulent providers, of which there are many.

If you decide to go for a betting app unlisted on this page, we encourage you to do your due diligence before signing up. The “How We Rank the Best Colorado Sports Betting Apps” section above is an excellent place to start your research.

Best iPhone Betting Apps in Colorado

The best sports betting app in Colorado for iPhone users is XBet, followed closely by Bovada. These apps run on iPhones and iPads in high definition, which is especially useful when watching live streams through the optimized application.

ow to Get Started with a Colorado Sports Betting App

Here are detailed instructions to show you how easy it is to start betting online. We’ll use XBet, the best sports betting app in Colorado, to demonstrate the registration process.

Step 1: Open a Free Account

Install and launch the XBet app on your Android or iOS device, then click the “Join Now” button. You’ll see the first of a series of three short forms:

Enter your email address, password, first and last name, DoB, and phone number. You’ll need to verify your identity by submitting pictures of government-issued documents before you can request a withdrawal, so please make sure all details are accurate. Tap “Next” to load the second page:

Input your email address and physical address here. Tap Next to continue:

Enter your bonus promo code to claim XBet’s welcome bonus. You can also give or revoke marketing permissions.

Tap “Create my account” to finish the registration process.

Step 2: Make a Deposit

Tap the “Deposit” button and choose one of the available deposit methods:

Bitcoin and altcoin deposits carry the highest (unlimited) deposit limit, while credit and debit cards are capped at $2500.

Step 3: Start Betting in Colorado!

That’s all there is to it. You can now use the XBet sports betting app to place wagers from inside Colorado borders, claim bonuses, make withdrawals, and take advantage of the best that online sports betting has to offer.

Wrapping Up

Online sports betting in Colorado is alive and kicking. There are over 20 locally registered betting sites and dozens of offshore sites you can wager with. Still, XBet remains the best Colorado sports betting app, and their 100% up to $500 welcome deposit is hard to beat. Sign up now and start wagering today.

FAQs

Is mobile sports betting legal in Colorado?

Yes, it is. Colorado has several licensed online sportsbooks, including BetRivers, DraftKings, MaximBet, PointsBet, BetMGM, William Hill, and more.

What sports betting apps are legal in Colorado?

The list of betting apps licensed in Colorado is long and includes Bally Bet Sportsbook, Barstool Sportsbook, Betfred Sports, BetMGM, BetMonarch, BetRivers, Betway Sportsbook, BetWildwood, Circa Sports, DraftKings Sportsbook, Elite Sportsbook, FOX Bet, MaximBet, PlayMaverick, PlayUP Sportsbook, PointsBet, SBK Sportsbook, Sky Ute, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, SuperBook USA, Tipico Sportsbook, TheScore Bet, Caesars Sportsbook, and WynnBet. Dozens of offshore betting apps are available to Colorado residents as well.

Can I use the Barstool Sportsbook app in Colorado?

Yes, the Barstool betting app is available to anyone of the legal betting age.