Best Crypto Betting Sites USA

Crypto is one of the best ways to move money around online. Now, thanks to crypto betting sites, it’s easier than ever to bet on sports using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and more.

Crypto sports betting offers exclusive bonuses, ultra-fast payments, and a high degree of privacy. In this guide, we’ll review the 10 best crypto betting sites in 2021 and explain how you can start betting with crypto today!

The Best Crypto Betting Sites List 2021

We ranked the 10 best crypto betting sites based on what sports you can bet on, what digital currencies they accept, how big the crypto bonus offers are, and more. Here’s our full list of the top crypto sportsbooks you can join today:

BetOnline – Top-rated Crypto Sportsbook for Betting with Bitcoin

XBet – Ultra-wide Selection of Markets for Crypto Betting

Bovada – Best Crypto Betting Site for Live Streaming

MyBookie – Odds Boosts for Crypto Parlays

BetUS – Claim Up to $7,500 in Bonus Cash When You Deposit Crypto

Intertops – Combined Sportsbook Casino with Excellent Bitcoin Offers

Sportsbetting.ag – Fast, Simple & Secure Crypto Payments

BetNow – Top Bitcoin Betting Site for NFL Wagers

GT Bets – Excellent Mobile Crypto Betting Apps for iOS & Android

BUSR – Most Beginner-friendly Crypto Sportsbook

Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites USA Reviewed

Let’s take a closer look at the best crypto sport betting sites to help you decide which one is right for you:

1. BetOnline – Top-rated Crypto Sportsbook for Betting with Bitcoin

BetOnline is our favorite crypto sportsbook on the market today. This sportsbook accepts most major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Tether, and USD Coin. You’ll find more than 20 sports markets to bet on, too, including all the major US leagues, college sports, NASCAR, soccer, and so much more.

What really sets BetOnline apart is the comprehensiveness of this sportsbook. For every game, you’ll find dozens of prop bets in addition to moneyline, over/under, and spread bets. There’s a bet builder to help you craft parlays, teasers, and if bets, and you can incorporate as many prop bets as you want from a single game. In addition, BetOnline supports live in-game betting and recently added live streaming via YouTube.

In addition, BetOnline has a number of generous bonus offers for crypto bettors. To start, BetOnline offers new players a 100% crypto deposit match worth up to $1,000. Then, every time you reload your account with cryptocurrency, BetOnline will match 35% of your deposit up to $350.

Crypto payments at BetOnline are quick and easy. There are no deposit or withdrawal fees at this Bitcoin online sports betting site, and most withdrawals are processed in around 1 hour.

Use promo code BOL1000 to claim your BetOnline crypto welcome bonus today!

Crypto Bonus Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to $1,000 14X $10 1-48 hours

Pros:

Accepts 11 major cryptocurrencies

Live betting and streaming

Free parlay builder

$1,000 welcome bonus and 35% reload match

Withdrawals in just 1 hour

Cons:

Doesn’t offer odds boosts for crypto betting

2. XBet – Ultra-wide Selection of Markets for Crypto Betting

XBet is another top Bitcoin sports betting site. At this sportsbook, you’ll find more than 21 sports markets, including some sports like beach volleyball and surfing that other bookies don’t carry. We found that XBet offers competitive odds for most major sports, and odds for live in-game betting are especially fair relative to the competition.

We especially like XBet’s horse betting offering. You can wager on races in the US, Canada, the UK, mainland Europe, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The sportsbook accepts wagers for both harness and thoroughbred races, and you’ll even find stats about horses’ history to help you bet. Even better, XBet gives players a 7% rebate on every horse bet, regardless of whether you win or lose.

XBet accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple for betting. The sportsbook doesn’t offer exclusive bonuses for crypto deposits, but you can still claim a 100% deposit match up to $500 when you first join the sportsbook. XBet also offers a 25% reload bonus worth up to $250 per deposit.

The minimum deposit for all cryptocurrencies is $20 and crypto withdrawals are typically paid out in around 24 hours.

Join XBet today to claim your $500 welcome bonus!

Bitcoin Bonus Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to $500 7X $20 24-48 hours

Pros:

Huge selection of markets with competitive odds

Bet on horse races around the world

7% cash back on every horse bet

Low 7X wagering requirement on welcome bonus

Cons:

No crypto-specific bonus offers

Crypto payouts typically take 24 hours

3. Bovada – Best Crypto Betting Site for Live Streaming

Bovada is one of our favorite Bitcoin betting sites for live betting and streaming. This sportsbook offers its own HD-quality stream for most matches, making it easy to watch the action unfold while keeping your bet slip close to hand. Bovada’s live in-game odds can be a little pricey relative to other crypto betting sites, but the selection of live bets is simply hard to beat.

Another thing that we love about Bovada is that the platform is seamless to use. You can play online on Bovada’s website or on your smartphone using Bovada’s betting apps for iOS and Android. No matter what platform you choose, Bovada’s lobby makes it easy to quickly dive into live games, find your favorite sports team, or discover an entirely new betting market. The sportsbook carries wagers for 22 different sports, so there’s no shortage of competitions to wager on.

Bovada only accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Bitcoin SV. While the lack of support for Ethereum and Ripple is disappointing, Bovada makes up for it with quick and easy payments. Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin can land in your account within 1 hour of a withdrawal request. Bitcoin can take up to 24 hours, mainly due to traffic on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Bovada offers new crypto bettors a 75% deposit match bonus up to $750 with promo code BTCSWB750. You can also get up to $3,750 at Bovada’s casino, but the sportsbook doesn’t offer reload bonuses at this time.

Sign up for Bovada today to claim your $750 crypto bonus!

Bitcoin Bonus Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to $750 5X $10 1-24 hours

Pros:

Live streaming in HD

Seamless betting experience

Payouts in as little as 1 hour

$750 crypto welcome bonus

Cons:

Doesn’t accept Ethereum or Ripple

No crypto reload bonus offers

4. MyBookie – Odds Boosts for Crypto Parlays

MyBookie is one of the best Bitcoin betting sites for placing parlays, teasers, and if bets. This sportsbook offers a bet builder tool that you can use to easily assemble wagers from a single game, across several matches, or even across multiple sports. Once you’ve built your bet, MyBookie lets you pay a little extra to boost your odds, giving you a better chance of winning and a potentially bigger payout.

The sportsbook has an excellent selection of wagers to choose from and we think it’s one of the top Bitcoin football betting sites. You’ll find all NFL and NBA games, along with NFL and NBA futures bets. MyBookie also offers betting on college football. There’s even a dedicated racebook where you can bet on thoroughbred and harness horse races from throughout the US. We’ve found that the sportsbook’s odds are generally competitive, and occasionally the best available for big games.

MyBookie currently accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. New players can claim a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 with promo code MYB100, and MyBookie offers a 25% reload bonus up to $500 on every subsequent crypto deposit. Crypto payouts can be a little slow, however, with most withdrawals requiring 24 hours to land in your wallet.

Use promo code MYB100 to sign up for MyBookie today!

Bitcoin Bonus Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to $1,000 10X $20 24-48 hours

Pros:

Excellent tool for building parlays and teasers

Offers odds boosts on parlays

Bet on NFL and NBA futures

$1,000 welcome bonus and $500 reload bonus

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live streaming

Crypto payouts take 24 hours

5. BetUS – Claim Up to $7,500 in Bonus Cash When You Deposit Crypto

BetUS blows all other crypto betting sites out of the water when it comes to deposit bonuses. This sportsbook offers a 100% deposit bonus on your first crypto payment up to $2,500 – more than double what any other major crypto bookie is currently offering. Then, you can claim that same bonus 2 more times on your next 2 deposits, for a total of $7,500 in bonus cash.

The bonus offers at BetUS keep coming, too. Even after you’ve claimed all the welcome bonus cash, you’ll get a reload bonus on every subsequent crypto deposit. The bonus match varies based on your loyalty tier, but it can be up to 50% per deposit with no limit on the total bonus amount.

While it’s easy to get caught up in BetUS’s bonus offers, there’s plenty to like about this sportsbook’s betting lines, too. BetUS carries wagers for a whopping 22 sports markets and offers everything from live in-game betting to parlays. You’ll find an excellent selection of prop bets for most big games. BetUS even launched a streaming service with news and analysis so that you can find the best lines to wager on.

BetUS currently accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. You can deposit up to $50,000 at a time, although crypto withdrawals are limited to $5,000 per day. Payments typically take 24-48 hours.

Join BetUS today to claim up to $7,500 in crypto bonus offers!

Bitcoin Bonus Wagering Requirement Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to $2,500 10X $10 24-48 hours

Pros:

Up to $7,500 in welcome bonus cash

Reload bonus up to 50% with no limits

Streaming service for sports news and analysis

Carries bets on 22 sports markets

Cons:

Withdrawals limited to $5,000 per day

Payments take 24-48 hours

Best Crypto Betting Sites Comparison

Now that you’ve read more about our favorite sites for sports betting with crypto, we can compare them head-to-head. Check out the table below to see what each of the top Bitcoin betting sites has to offer:

Welcome Bonus Number of Sports Markets Live Betting Bitcoin Denomination Minimum Deposit Payout Time BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 20 Yes Satoshis $10 1-48 hours XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 21 Yes Microbitcoin $25 24-48 hours Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 22 Yes Satoshis $10 1-24 hours MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 18 Yes Satoshis $25 24-48 hours BetUS 100% deposit match up to $2,500 22 Yes Microbitcoin $10 24 hours Intertops 100% deposit match up to $500 17 Yes Satoshis $20 24-48 hours SportsBetting.ag 100% deposit match up to $1,000 16 Yes Satoshis $20 24-36 hours BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 10 Yes Microbitcoin $20 24 hours GT Bets 100% deposit match up to $500 18 Yes Satoshis $35 24-72 hours BUSR 20% deposit match up to $500 17 Yes Microbitcoin $100 24-72 hours

How We Select the Best Crypto Betting Sites

Our team has evaluated dozens of crypto betting sites to find the sportsbooks that stand out in a crowded field. To help you decide which Bitcoin betting platform is right for you, we’ll explain some of the key features we look for in a crypto sportsbook.

Secure Crypto Payments

Feeling certain that your deposits and withdrawals are secure and reliable is absolutely essential when sports betting with Bitcoin and other digital currencies. All of the sportsbooks we reviewed use advanced encryption to make sure that only you have access to your betting account and payments.

Fast Deposits & Withdrawals

One of the biggest advantages to using crypto to bet is that payments are instantaneous. That said, sportsbooks have to process your deposits and withdrawals, so effective transfer speeds can vary. We look for sportsbooks like BetOnline and Bovada that can deliver withdrawals in as little as an hour for most digital currencies.

Crypto Bonuses & Promos

Crypto welcome bonuses and reload bonuses can add up to a huge amount of money. BetUS, for example, offers new players up to $7,500 in cash to start betting when you deposit crypto. Given how big these bonuses can be, they’re something we look closely at when evaluating crypto sportsbooks.

Low Crypto Banking Fees

Another important thing we look for when recommending crypto betting sites is low or nonexistent deposit and withdrawal fees. In fact, none of the top 5 Bitcoin sportsbooks we recommended charge fees for crypto payments. However, you may still pay transaction fees to the crypto blockchain.

Fair Deposit & Withdrawal Limits

Some Bitcoin betting sites allow large deposits, but restrict your withdrawals. That makes it hard to get your money, which we don’t think is fair—it’s your money, after all. So, we look closely at deposit and withdrawal limits to make sure they’re roughly the same size and that you can make multiple withdrawals per week.

Wide Range of Crypto Betting Markets

Of course, what you can bet on is a huge factor in choosing the online crypto sports betting site. Many of the top sportsbooks we reviewed, including BetOnline and XBet, offer 20 or more betting markets. You can wager on the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, esports, golf, soccer, NASCAR, UFC, tennis, and much more.

Good Betting Features & Resources

Special features to help you bet also make a big difference in the quality of offshore sportsbooks. For example, MyBookie offers a bet builder to help you create parlays and teasers. BetUS offers a streaming service so you can find the hottest games to bet on. These tools don’t make or break a crypto sportsbook, but they can help an already great bookie stand out.

Benefits of Using a Crypto Betting Site

Why use crypto to bet on sports instead of paying with cash? There are a few advantages that crypto betting sites offer for players.

Fast Withdrawals

One of the biggest advantages to betting with crypto is that payments – and especially withdrawals – are extremely fast. Whereas cash payments via bank transfer can take up to a week to process, you can get a payout in digital currency in as little as an hour at sportsbooks like BetOnline. Even crypto sportsbooks that we think are “slow” deliver your money in 24 hours – a fraction of the time it takes to deliver cash payments.

Decentralized Payment Network

Cryptocurrencies operate over decentralized networks that are secured by blockchain technology. That makes this form of payment much more secure than traditional cash payments. You can trace deposits and withdrawals using a cryptocurrency’s public ledger, which increases accountability for the sportsbook and offers clear information in the event that a payment doesn’t go according to plan.

Anonymous Deposits and Withdrawals

Anonymity is another big draw for crypto betting sites. At many top Bitcoin betting sites, you don’t need to provide personally identifying details like your name or address. Especially in the US, where offshore sportsbooks fall into a legal gray area, the extra privacy that crypto sportsbooks afford can be an important advantage.

Exclusive Bonus Offers

Many top gambling sites offer exclusive bonuses for players who deposit cryptocurrency instead of cash. These extra bonuses can be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars, so they’re well worth taking advantage of.

What Cryptocurrencies Can You Use for Betting?

Which cryptocurrencies you can bet with depends on which sportsbook you’re using. Virtually all major online sportsbooks now accept Bitcoin, and most accept Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. That’s not surprising since these are some of the most widely used digital currencies today.

Some sportsbooks also accept popular, but less widespread coins. For example, BetOnline accepts Ripple, Dogecoin, Chainlink, Cardano, Stellar, Tether, and USD Coin.

There are 2 major differences between all of these cryptocurrencies to think about when using them for sports betting.

The first is how volatile they are. More volatile coins, like Dogecoin or Cardano, can gain or lose value while you’re betting – which isn’t necessarily a good thing. Bitcoin is so widely accepted among sportsbooks in part because it’s the most price-stable major cryptocurrency.

The second is how much it costs to transact each cryptocurrency. Transaction fees are set by a coin’s blockchain separately from any deposit or withdrawal fees charged by a sportsbook. Bitcoin and Ethereum tend to have relatively high transaction fees, while Litecoin has very low fees.

Crypto Sports Betting Bonuses

Sportsbook bonuses for crypto deposits can be worth a ton of money. To give just a few examples, BetOnline offers a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 and 35% up to $350 on every subsequent deposit. XBet offers $500 on your first deposit and up to $250 on crypto reloads. Bovada offers a 75% deposit match up to $750 when you make your first deposit with crypto.

Given how valuable these bonuses can be, it’s worth taking a closer look at the welcome bonus offers at each of the top 10 crypto betting sites:

Crypto Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 CRYPTO100 14X XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 Not required 7X Bovada 100% deposit match up to $750 BTCSWB750 5X MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYB100 10X BetUS 100% deposit match up to $2,500 SU100CRYPT 10X Intertops 100% deposit match up to $500 INSIDERS 8X SportsBetting.ag 100% deposit match up to $1,000 KICK100 10X BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 15X GT Bets 100% deposit match up to $500 BOS50 12X BUSR 20% deposit match up to $500 WELCOME20 5X

Is Crypto Betting Legal in the US?

Crypto betting falls into a legal gray area in the US. Most states that don’t allow legal sports gambling don’t have specific laws against offshore sportsbooks. So, it’s technically legal to bet with them.

Cryptocurrencies make the legal situation more complex, because Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are not considered legal tender in the US. So crypto betting falls outside the legal structure for cash betting.

Given all that, crypto betting is legal in most states, even in states that don’t offer legal sports betting.

More than half of US states have now legalized US-based sports betting sites. However, very few of these state-approved sites currently accept cryptocurrency payments.

Crypto Betting Apps

Many sports betting crypto platforms now offer mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. These betting apps let you wager on the go and offer the same betting markets and odds you’ll find on a sportsbook’s desktop site. You can also make deposits and withdrawals from your smartphone, making it easier to coordinate with a mobile crypto wallet.

When it comes to crypto betting apps, we think the apps from BetOnline, Bovada, and GT Bets are among the best in class. The BetOnline apps are especially seamless and let you bet with just a few taps.

Where to Buy Crypto for Betting

If you’re new to the world of crypto, you’ll need to get your hands on digital currency before you can start betting. The good news is that buying cryptocurrency is easier than ever and only takes a few minutes.

The best way to buy crypto for betting is to use a cryptocurrency exchange. Crypto exchanges work just like stock brokers—once you fund your account, you can select which cryptocurrency you want to buy, enter the amount you want to buy, and your cash will be converted to crypto instantly.

If you’re looking for the best crypto exchange, we recommend eToro. eToro lets you buy and sell most major coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and more. The platform has some of the lowest fees of any US crypto exchange and is very beginner-friendly.

Using a Crypto Wallet

In order to store any crypto you buy using an exchange like eToro, you’ll need a crypto wallet. You can think of a crypto wallet like a bank account, but for digital currencies. It’s a secure place to store your coins and a hub for sending and receiving crypto.

There are dozens of crypto wallets available, but we think eToro’s wallet is the best. It’s especially simple to use if you use eToro as your crypto exchange, since your exchange and wallet accounts are linked automatically. eToro’s wallet is free to use and can be downloaded for iOS or Android.

How to Get Started with a Crypto Betting Site

Ready to start betting with crypto? We’ll walk you through the steps to place your first crypto bet with BetOnline, our top-rated crypto betting site in 2021.

Step 1: Set Up Your Crypto Wallet

To get started, set up a new crypto wallet. We recommend using eToro’s wallet, which is free and available from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Install the wallet app on your smartphone and then simply create a new username and password.

Step 2: Buy Crypto

Next, you can buy Bitcoin using a cryptocurrency exchange like eToro. eToro lets you purchase as little as $50 of crypto at a time and offers extremely low exchange fees.

Head to eToro’s website and register a new exchange account by clicking ‘Join Now.’ Once your account is set up, find the ‘Cryptocurrency’ tab and click on the coin you want to buy. BetOnline accepts most of the cryptocurrencies available on eToro. In the order form, enter the amount of crypto you want to buy and then click ‘Open Trade.’ The coins will be deposited into your crypto wallet.

Step 3: Sign Up for BetOnline

Now, head over to BetOnline’s website and click ‘Join’ to create a new sports betting account. Enter your name, email, phone number, and a password, and then verify your email address to finish setting up your account.

Step 4: Select Your Deposit Method

To deposit cryptocurrency into your sportsbook account, head to BetOnline’s cashier and then select ‘Cryptocurrency’ as your deposit method. Choose the coin you purchased at eToro as your deposit method, then enter the amount (in US dollars) that you want to deposit. Be sure to enter promo code BOL1000 to claim your 100% deposit match welcome bonus.

Step 5: Send Crypto

BetOnline will display a wallet address where you need to send your cryptocurrency to complete the deposit. Open your crypto wallet and initiate a transfer, and copy the address from BetOnline as the recipient. Once you send crypto, your funds should appear in your BetOnline account within a few minutes.

Step 6: Place Your First Bet

Now you’re ready to start betting! Head to BetOnline’s sportsbook lobby to see all the live and upcoming wagers available to you. When you find a bet you want to take, just click or tap on the odds to add it to your bet slip. Enter the amount you want to wager on your bet slip, and then click ‘Place Bets’ to complete your first crypto sports bet.

Conclusion

The 10 best crypto betting sites offer faster deposits and withdrawals, extra privacy and security, and exclusive sportsbook bonuses. You can bet with popular digital currencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

We especially recommend BetOnline for new players thanks to its huge selection of wagers, seamless betting experience, and generous crypto bonuses. Use promo code BOL1000 to sign up for BetOnline today and claim a $1,000 welcome bonus!

FAQs

Is sports betting with crypto legal?

Sports betting with crypto is legal in most states. There are typically no laws prohibiting US players from betting with offshore sportsbooks and cryptocurrency is not considered legal tender in the US.

What betting sites accept Bitcoin?

Most major betting sites accept Bitcoin deposits. Some of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks include BetOnline, XBet, and Bovada.

How do I bet on sports with crypto?

You can bet on sports with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies just like you would with cash. Simply use a sportsbook like BetOnline that accepts crypto deposits and you can start betting right away.

Where can I buy crypto for sports betting?

The easiest way to buy crypto for betting is to use a cryptocurrency exchange. We recommend eToro, which offers low exchange fees and has a built-in crypto wallet for iOS and Android.

What cryptos can you use for online sports betting?

Most crypto sportsbooks accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Some sites also accept altcoins like Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Stellar, Tether, and USD Coin.