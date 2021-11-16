Connecticut Sports Betting Guide - Best Connecticut Sportsbooks

Connecticut sports betting has only recently gone live, so this is a very exciting time for the state. In this guide, we will explain the legality behind sports betting in Connecticut. We will explore how you can place wagers, as well as answer some FAQs. So, carry on reading if you want to find out more.

The Best Connecticut Sports Betting Sites List 2021

Connecticut has tons of offshore betting sites for players to wager at. We have carried out extensive research, so here’s our list of the best Connecticut sports betting sites for 2021:

BetOnline – Overall best Connecticut sports betting site

– Overall best Connecticut sports betting site Bovada – Great Connecticut sports betting site for parlays

– Great Connecticut sports betting site for parlays MyBookie – Superb online sports betting Connecticut site for live streaming

– Superb online sports betting Connecticut site for live streaming BetUS – Top Connecticut sports betting site with large welcome bonus

XBet – Excellent Connecticut sports betting site for coverage of international events

Intertops – Renowned sportsbook for NHL betting

Sportsbetting.ag- Sportsbook specialising in soccer

BetNow – Reputable site when it comes to prop builders

GT Bets – Sportsbooks with a diverse range of bonuses for existing players

BUSR – Amazing Connecticut bookmaker for customer support

Is Sports Betting Legal in Connecticut?

So, is betting legal in Connecticut? In short, yes. Sports betting in Connecticut was only given full approval recently, and it is now fully licensed within the state. Retail sports betting and online betting both launched in October 2021.

The initial house bill HB6451 was signed into law in May 2021. After the Connecticut sports betting legislation was given the green light, it took just a few months before online, and retail betting became a reality. The Gaming Division of the Department of Consumer Protection is responsible for overseeing all activity relating to sports betting in Connecticut.

Later on, we will explain how sports betting in Connecticut became legalized.

Online Sportsbooks

Over the past month, online sportsbooks have had more of a presence in the Connecticut sports betting scene. This came about after the US Department of the Interior approved a new compact between CT and the state’s two gaming tribes. Before Connecticut sports betting legislation was ratified, Connecticut residents were permitted to play at offshore sites.

The following sites online sportsbooks can be enjoyed by Connecticut residents:

FanDuel

Sugar House

In addition, the Connecticut Lottery will be partnering with Sugar House to offer betting services.

Land-based Betting

Land-based betting was given the nod ahead of sports betting. Now, land-based sports betting in Connecticut is available at physical casinos owned by the Mashantucket Pequot, and the Mohegan Indians tribes:

The Mohegan Sun in Uncasville

The Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket

The Connecticut Lottery is also now able to operate 15 retail sports betting venues, two of which have to be located in Hartford and Bridgeport.

Horse Racing & Off-Track Betting

Horse racing was legalized in Connecticut in 1971. However, there are currently no race tracks in CT. There was a proposal submitted in the late 1970s to build a race course in Walcott, but the initiative was shelved after failing to get state approval.

However, things are better when it comes to off-track betting in Connecticut, which has been legal since 1976. The Constitution State is now home to 12 off-track race (OTB) betting parlors, which are as follows:

Winners Bradley (Windsor Locks, CT)

Winners Hartford (Hartford, CT)

Winners Manchester (Manchester, CT)

Winners Milford (Milford, CT)

Winners New Britain (New Britain, CT)

Winners Norwalk (Norwalk, CT)

Winners Putnam (Putnam, CT)

Winners Shoreline Star (Bridgeport, CT)

Winners Sports Haven (New Haven, CT)

Winners Stamford (Stamford, CT)

Winners Torrington (Torrington, CT)

Winners Waterbury (Waterbury, CT)

In addition, the state allows advance-deposit wagering (ADW), enabling players to place races via the internet or phone calls. Bettors must be at least 18 years old to place wagers on horse races online.

Alternatively, bettors can place wagers on some of the biggest horse races, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes or Belmont Stakes at the best offshore betting sites we have recommended in this guide.

Timeline of Connecticut Sports Betting Legislation

So, how did sports betting in Connecticut become legalized? Let’s have a look at the key events in 2021 that made it happen:

October 2021 : Legal online sports betting in Connecticut as well as retail sports wagering launched on October 19th after Governor Lamont signed a Connecticut sports betting bill. FanDuel and Sugar House were both unveiled in time for week 8 of the NFL season.

: Legal online sports betting in Connecticut as well as retail sports wagering launched on October 19th after Governor Lamont signed a Connecticut sports betting bill. FanDuel and Sugar House were both unveiled in time for week 8 of the NFL season. September 2021 : The Office of the Connecticut Lottery announces that it has made a formal application to the Department of Consumer Protection for a soft launch of legal online betting in Connecticut.

: The Office of the Connecticut Lottery announces that it has made a formal application to the Department of Consumer Protection for a soft launch of legal online betting in Connecticut. September 2021: The Department of Consumer Protection confirms that an October launch date has been set for online sports betting and retail sports betting in CT.

The Department of Consumer Protection confirms that an October launch date has been set for online sports betting and retail sports betting in CT. September 2021: The state of Connecticut introduces precautions to prevent gambling among Connecticut bettors, including a voluntary self-exclusion program operated by the Department of Consumer Protection.

The state of Connecticut introduces precautions to prevent gambling among Connecticut bettors, including a voluntary self-exclusion program operated by the Department of Consumer Protection. September 2021: The US Department of the Interior announces that it has approved sports betting in Connecticut online. As part of the pace, the Mohegan Indians (FanDuel sportsbook) and the CT Lottery (PlaySugarHouse) confirm their online sports betting partners.

The US Department of the Interior announces that it has approved sports betting in Connecticut online. As part of the pace, the Mohegan Indians (FanDuel sportsbook) and the CT Lottery (PlaySugarHouse) confirm their online sports betting partners. May 2021: Connecticut House and the Senate pass sports betting and online casino House Bill 6451, which is signed off by Governor Lamont.

Connecticut House and the Senate pass sports betting and online casino House Bill 6451, which is signed off by Governor Lamont. March 2021: Governor Ned Lamont confirms a sports betting agreement between the state and the tribes. The two tribes, and the state’s lottery share sports betting rights.

Offshore Betting in Connecticut

Offshore betting, until recently was something of a gray area in Connecticut. In other words, you were allowed to sign up to an international sportsbook and play for real money without breaking any laws, as long as the betting sites accept players from CT.

The best offshore betting sites are judged on a variety of criteria. This includes, but is not limited to: payment methods, bonuses and promotions, and licensing certification.

Are DFS Legal in Connecticut?

Yes, CT residents can bet on DFS. They can do so through the native tribes, who are in charge of the DFS industry. The two providers – the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan were issued with provisional licenses in July 2021.

The Connecticut Lottery will also be allowed to partner with a DFS sports providers, giving fantasy players a third alternative.

Connecticut Casino Laws

Connecticut is home to two land-based casinos, which are owned by the state’s tribes. Both are located on their respective tribal lands, and there have been talks to open more.

Players can now bet at online casinos, where they will find a selection of their favorite table games. To bet, and access casino apps, you must be 21 years old or over.

Online Casinos

Online casinos are now available in Connecticut. These two sites are reputable, and among the best online casinos USA. They also have close ties to the Connecticut area:

FanDuel/Mohegan

DraftKings/Mashantucket

Land Based Casinos

Currently, there are only two physical casinos in Connecticut:

Mohegan Sun Casino Resort – Features over 5,000 online slots, 42 poker tables, and hundreds of table games. Foxwood Resort Casino – Has over 4,800 slots, 147 poker tables, and 380 table games.

The venues are operated by the Mohegan Tribe and the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, and there are plans to open more.

Two new brick-and-mortar casinos are in the pipeline – the MGM Bridgeport by MGM Resorts International and the Tribal Winds Casino by MMCT Venture LLC.

How Gambling is Taxed in Connecticut

When it comes to sports betting in Connecticut, gambling taxes vary. For example, the Connecticut Lottery automatically withholds a 6.99% tax on all winnings that exceed $5,000 OR exceed $600, and are at least 300 times the size of the original wager.

Gambling income that comes from other sources is subject to the state’s standard income tax, which ranges between 3% and 6.99%. However, this will depend on your total income from all sources. Most CT residents will end up paying between 5% and 6% in taxes.

But now that HB6541 has been given approval, CT residents could now be taxed at 13.5% for all gambling-related winnings.

Best Connecticut Sportsbooks Reviewed

We have tried to put you in the picture with how Connecticut sports betting works. Now, let’s take a deep dive and dissect the top 5 offshore sportsbooks we have recommended in this guide:

1. BetOnline – Overall best Connecticut sports betting site

BetOnline is a favorite betting destination for NBA enthusiasts. The bookie is well versed in covering basketball, and betting options cover the professional and semi-professional US leagues, including NBA, PPL, BAA, and UBL, and minor competitions across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Aside from that, BetOnline also boasts one of the best betting apps in the business. The app is very responsive, and it has been designed to be compatible, as it supports users who have Android and iOS devices. Arguably, the mobile platform provides a more reliable and better experience than the browser-based version, so if you are serious about betting, then make sure you download the app.

The promotion is also worth shouting home about. At BetOnline, you can tap into a $1,000 welcome bonus, and you will have to deposit a minimum of $55 to qualify. To claim the promotion, you will need to enter the BetOnline promo code BOL1000 at the cashier. Beyond its traditional sports offering, there is a healthy selection of eSports. So, those who are into LoL, Dota, and CS:Go will be kept happy with the range of betting markets available. BetOnline is definitely one of the best Connecticut sportsbooks.

What we like:

Variety of recurring sports promotions

Lucrative welcome bonus worth $1,000

Extensive basketball wagering options

NBA futures and drafts[/su_list]

What we don’t:

Website can run slowly compared to the mobile app

2. Bovada – Great Connecticut sports betting site for parlays

Bovada has become closely associated with sports betting in Connecticut. Aside from having one of the best Connecticut sports betting apps, it is also one of the most complete sites around when it comes to compiling parlays. The site is very inviting, so you can use the betting slip provided to place your wagers.

There are plenty of options available in the betting catalog, as you can also bet on MLB and NASCAR. It deserves its place here as one of the best Connecticut sportsbooks around, as there are also lots of eSports options. The likes of CS:GO, Dota, and Overwatch are available, and you can wager on the latest competitions.

One of the cornerstones of the website, is the welcome bonus. This consists of a 100% deposit match offer, which you can claim by inserting the Bovada promo code BVD1000.

And if you are a Bitcoin user, you will be well looked after at Bovada. The welcome bonus, which is specifically aimed at Bitcoin sports betting, is the best we have come across. It is worth up to $750, and Bovada has one of the most user-friendly apps for iOS and Android devices.

What we like:

Fantastic betting app

Great for cryptocurrency deposits

Strong welcome bonus

Reputable brand

What we don’t:

Lines can sometimes pop up on the site quite late

3. MyBookie – Superb online sports betting Connecticut site for live streaming

Since launching nearly a decade ago, MyBookie has quickly established a reputation for being one of the best Connecticut sportsbooks. It has some of the biggest and best sports for Connecticut players, and it is also has a strong mobile sports betting Connecticut product.

The bookie’s platform lets you place wagers on a variety of the biggest tournaments in the world, including the Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Bowl, as well as the grand slam events in tennis. You can bet in play, and keep on top of all your bets through the excellent live streaming service.

What’s more, League of Legends fans will find a welcome home at MyBookie, as you can get early lines on local and international competitions.

The welcome bonus, once again, makes MyBookie a top online sportsbook in Connecticut. Here, you can claim a 100% deposit match up to $1,000, and you will need to enter the MyBookie promo code INSIDERS when prompted.

What we like:

Up to $1,000 deposit bonus

Unmatched basketball coverage

Deposit options for Bitcoin and Litecoin users

Fast withdrawals

In-game bets, teasers, parlays[/su_list]

What we don’t:

Weak CS:Go and Dota 2 coverage

4. BetUS – Top Connecticut sports betting site with large welcome bonus

While BetOnline came out on top as the best Connecticut sportsbook, BetUS has taken the Connecticut sports betting scene by storm. It delivers in the three chief criteria for measuring the strength of a sportsbook – security, betting options variety, and promotions.

On the promotions front, new players can grab a whopping 125% deposit match of up to $3,125, which is available to claim by entering the promo code JOIN125. This is a 100% sports betting match bonus, and a 25% casino match bonus.

BetUS has an extensive portfolio of sports in its armoury, with over 20 sporting disciplines, and eSports lovers will be well catered for. Here, they can bet on all the latest tournaments, which includes LoL and WarCraft 3.

And while the sports betting app in Connecticut might not be as strong compared to other sites, this brand has over 25 years of experience in the field, so you are in safe hands when you play here.

What we like:

Highest value welcome promotions

Great eSports market variety

Prompt withdrawals

Excellent reputation and very safe

What we don’t:

Bonus can be difficult to clear

5. XBet – Excellent Connecticut sports betting site for coverage of international events

XBet may be ranked fifth for best Connecticut sportsbook, but it excels when it comes to its coverage of NFL. It has the widest selection of NFL bets we have seen, including dozens of prop bets for every regular-season game. And things turn up a notch during the playoffs. Here, you will find more live bets and prop bets than any other offshore site, and you can also place wagers on NFL futures.

XBet is also strong when it comes to coverage of other sports. In fact, you can find other 20 sports in the sports lobby, including basketball, baseball, motor racing, golf, and tennis. The platform is very easy to use, and it is also mobile-friendly, so you can place bets while on the move.

In addition, XBet also has a $500 welcome bonus for new players with a 100% deposit match. Although it is not as strong an offer as other sites, you don’t need to enter a promo code. You can bet on anything with odds of -200 or greater.

What we like:

Lots of NFL betting markets

Good for futures wagers

Smooth mobile betting

Lots of prop style bets available

What we don’t:

Smaller bonus in comparison to other sites

Connecticut Betting Sites Comparison

Here’s how the top 5 Connecticut sports betting sites stack up on the promotions front:

Sportsbook Bonus Promo Code Available Markets Live Streaming (Y/N) Payment Methods BetOnline 100% up to $1,000 BOL1000 Aussie Rules, badminton, boxing, field hockey, snooker, and more No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, money order, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple Bovada Up to $1,000 BVD1000 Aussie Rules, badminton, baseball, football, golf, and more Yes Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 25% reload bonus up to $500 MYBY50 MYBY25 Basketball, boxing, eSports, horse racing, soccer, and more Yes Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum BetUS 125% up to $2,500 JOIN125 Basketball, baseball, ice hockey, football, motorsport, and more No Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 N/A Basketball, tennis, golf, NHL, soccer, and more No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin

How to Get Started with a Connecticut Sportsbook

So, now we have explained how sports betting in Connecticut works. Let’s show you the process of how you can place a wager. To do so, we will walk you through the process using the best Connecticut sportsbook in this list – BetOnline:

Step 1: Create a BetOnline

To sign up, head to BetOnline’s website and click ‘Join Now.’. You just need to provide some basic information, such as your name, email, phone number, and date of birth.

Step 2: Verify Your Email

To finish creating your account, simply click the verification link in the email that BetOnline has sent you.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

You can fund your BetOnline account with a variety of methods, including credit card, debit card, bank transfer, or cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple.

Step 4: Start Betting

Now, you’ll be able to start wagering. Head over to BetOnline’s betting lobby, and find the sports you wish to bet on. Then, fill in your betting slip, and you’ll be good to go.

Conclusion

Sports betting in Connecticut is quite new, but we expect it will continue to grow in the future. We are confident that the Connecticut sports betting scene will thrive and be a vibrant place for residents to place wagers at.

If you have enjoyed what you have read in our Connecticut sports betting guide, then make sure to claim your CT sportsbook promo codes, and begin betting today,

FAQs

Can you legally bet in Connecticut?

Yes, you can legally bet in Connecticut. You can place wagers at both retail locations, as well as online as Connecticut sports betting was legalized in October 2021.

How can I bet in Connecticut?

There are a number of ways you can do so. You can either do it in-person at a land-based location or online as the state has been approved to allow people to bet.

Are online sportsbooks legal in Connecticut?

As Connecticut sports betting is legal, you can bet at any sportsbook you look at. More sportsbooks are expected to be added in the coming months, which will give players more options.

Which betting apps can you use in Connecticut?

You can use any site that has an active betting app, and that includes Bovada, MyBookie, and BetOnline. Most of the sites we have recommended have a fully functioning app that will be compatible with iOS and Android devices.

What are the best sportsbooks in Connecticut?

Our research has shown that there are some great sportsbooks in Connecticut, however our favourite one is BetOnline. Go and check them out today to see why everyone is raving about them.