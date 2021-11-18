Online Gambling Connecticut Guide - Best CT Gambling Sites

Online gambling in Connecticut is now completely legal. The state is looking to transform itself into a haven for sports betting, casino gaming, and more.

In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Connecticut gambling laws and highlight the top 10 Connecticut gambling sites in 2021.

Is Gambling Legal in Connecticut?

In person and online gambling are now legal in Connecticut. The state launched online sports betting in October 2021 as well as online casino gambling. Let’s take a closer look at all your options for betting in Connecticut right now.

Land Based Gambling in Connecticut

Connecticut offers 2 physical casinos: Foxwoods Resort and Casino and Mohegan Sun Casino. Foxwoods is operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe and its retail sportsbook uses DraftKings as a partner. Mohegan Sun Casino has a retail sportsbook that uses Fanduel as its partner.

Connecticut also has a number of off-track betting sites. Both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun have racebooks, and there are 12 additional OTB parlors throughout the state that are run by Sportech Venues, Inc.

Connecticut Online Gambling

Online gambling in Connecticut launched in October 2021. Currently, there are 3 legal online sport betting sites in Connecticut: DraftKings, Fanduel, and Sugarhouse Sportsbook. The state’s lottery expects to add an additional 10 online sportsbooks over the next few months.

Connecticut also launched online casinos. Currently, you can play online with Mohegan Sun (powered by Fanduel Casino) or Foxwoods (powered by DraftKings Casino).

Timeline of Connecticut Gambling Legislation

Legal online gambling in Connecticut has been in the works for several years. Let’s take a look back at the process that led to new gambling laws in Connecticut for sports betting and casino gaming:

2017: Public Act 17-209 gave the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection the authority to regulate sports gambling in the state if it were to be legalized. At the time, sports betting was still banned by federal law.

2018: Connecticut held an exploratory meeting on sports betting after the US Supreme Court overturned PASPA, which was the federal law that outlawed sports betting. Foxwoods Resort and Casino signaled its support for sports betting in the state.

2019: 3 bills were introduced into the legislature to legalize Connecticut online gambling. However, all 3 bills died in committee.

2020: Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont made his support for legalized online gambling in Connecticut clear. 2 bills were introduced into the Connecticut state Senate, but they died in committee amid the COVID-19 crisis.

March 2021: Connecticut gambling bill HB6541, which would ultimately legalize sports betting and online casino gaming, began to take shape in January-March. The state government came to agreements with the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes, which operate the state’s two casinos, in March.

May 2021: Governor Lamont signed HB6541 into law, paving the way for legal Connecticut sports gambling.

October 2021: Online sports betting and online casinos launched under the new Connecticut gambling law. DraftKings is available through a partnership with Foxwoods, Fanduel is available through a partnership with Mohegan Sun, and Sugarhouse Sportsbook is available through the Connecticut Lottery.

Connecticut Gambling Age

All gamblers in Connecticut must be at least 21 years old. The 21-year age limit is enforced for both sports betting and casino gaming, in person and online.

Offshore Gambling Sites in Connecticut

Offshore gambling sites operate in a legal gray area in Connecticut. The state doesn’t have laws explicitly prohibiting them, but it doesn’t exactly encourage them, either.

Despite this, offshore sportsbooks and casinos have a long history in Connecticut and they are extremely popular among bettors. While offshore gambling sites aren’t regulated by the state, platforms like BetOnline have been around for more than 25 years and have earned the trust of players.

Offshore sportsbooks may also offer more favorable odds and bigger bonuses than licensed Connecticut sportsbooks. That makes them attractive for players who don’t love the 3 sportsbooks currently available in the state.

What Can You Gamble on in Connecticut?

Most forms of online gambling in Connecticut are now legal. Let’s cover some of the most popular things you can bet on.

Sports Gambling

Legal sports gambling in Connecticut means that you can wager on all your favorite sports teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. Betting on soccer, rugby, tennis, golf, NASCAR, and other sports is also legal.

The only major limitation is on college sports betting. You can place bets on any college players or teams if they’re from outside of Connecticut. But if you want to bet on in-state college teams, you can only place futures bets on intercollegiate tournaments like March Madness. These bets involve wagering on the total outcome of a tournament, not on an individual team’s games.

Casino Gambling

Casino gambling in Connecticut is also legal. That includes playing slots, table games like blackjack and roulette, and live dealer games. You can also play bingo as long as a casino is specifically licensed for it.

Poker Gambling

In person and online poker are legal in Connecticut. However, for now, neither DraftKings Casino nor Fanduel Casino offer poker. That means that the only way to play poker in Connecticut is to visit Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun in person or to play with an offshore betting site like Ignition Casino.

Gambling Offers in Connecticut

Many of the top Connecticut online gambling sites offer bonuses and promotions to attract players. Some of the bonuses can be worth a lot of money, so it’s worth understanding how they work. We’ll break down the 4 most common types of gambling offers in Connecticut and show you what each of the top 10 betting sites offers.

Matched Deposits

Deposit match bonuses offer free cash. How much is based on how much money you deposit.

For example, at MyBookie, new sports bettors can double their first deposit up to $1,000. That means that if you deposit $500, you’ll get $500. If you deposit $1,000, you’ll get $1,000. Keep in mind that these offers are typically only available for your first deposit, so it’s worth going big when you first sign up for an online gambling site.

Free Bets

Free bets let you wager on sports with no risk. There are 2 different types of free bets you’ll encounter – those that require you to make a deposit and those that don’t.

If you have to make a deposit, you can place a wager just like you normally would. If you lose, however, the sportsbook will refund your bet so that you don’t lose anything. If you find a no-deposit free bet offer, you’ll receive free cash to place your bet. If you lose, it’s up to you whether to make a deposit to keep playing or switch to another sportsbook.

Free Spins

Free spins let you play slot games with zero risk. When you play a free spin, all the bet lines on the game are loaded for you – with none of your own money. If you win, you get to keep the winnings. If you lose, you’re not out any money.

Free Poker Chips

Free poker chips are just what they sound like – free chips that you can use to bet on Hold’em, 3-card poker, or other card games. If you lose a hand, you don’t lose any of your own money.

Here are the current offers at the 10 best sites for online gambling in Connecticut:

How Gambling is Taxed in Connecticut

Winnings from sports betting, casino gaming, and poker are taxed just like any other type of income in Connecticut. You must report gambling winnings on your state and federal taxes as income.

Notably, you can use losses from gambling to offset your winnings for your tax bill. However, you can’t claim a net loss on gambling and use it to offset other types of income.

Best Connecticut Gambling Sites Reviewed

Now that you know more about Connecticut online gambling, let’s take a closer look at the top 5 gambling sites in the Nutmeg State:

1. BetOnline – Overall Best Connecticut Online Gambling Platform in 2021

BetOnline is our top-rated combo sportsbook and casino in Connecticut right now. This platform offers everything bettors could want, including more than 20 sports betting markets and 150 casino games. BetOnline offers live in-game betting on sports and 24/7 live dealer tables for blackjack and roulette. Plus, BetOnline even offers live poker tournaments on a nightly basis.

BetOnline stands out in part because it’s so easy to use, regardless of whether you’re betting on sports or playing casino games. The platform is available online or through mobile betting apps for iOS and Android, and you can fund your account with both credit cards and cryptocurrency. BetOnline also offers quick, easy payouts when you want to cash out your winnings.

BetOnline has separate bonus offers for sports betting and casino gaming. At the sportsbook, use promo code BOL1000 to claim a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 (minimum odds -200). At the casino, use promo code BOLCASINO to claim a 100% deposit match up to $1,000.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

24/7 live dealer casino games

Live in-game sports betting

Nightly poker tournaments

Very user-friendly platform

2 $1,000 welcome bonus offers

Cons:

Sportsbook doesn’t offer live streaming

2. MyBookie – #1 Online Bookie for Sports Gambling in Connecticut

MyBookie is our top pick for Connecticut bettors who are primarily interested in wagering on sports. This sportsbook offers not only a wide range of markets, but a huge selection of prop bets for regular season games. MyBookie also supports futures betting on the NFL and NBA, something that most other Connecticut sportsbooks don’t offer.

MyBookie sweetens the deal for players with its built-in bet builder. You can easily set up parlays, teasers, and if bets. In addition, MyBookie lets you pay for an odds boost. So, if your bet wins, you stand to receive a windfall payout.

MyBookie offers new sports bettors a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 with promo code MYB1000. You must bet on odds of -250 or greater. The sportsbook accepts payment by credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Ripple.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

Huge selection of prop bets

NBA and NFL futures betting

Purchase odds boosts for parlays

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

No mobile apps

3. Wild Casino – Top-rated Connecticut Online Casino

Wild Casino is one of the best online gambling casinos in Connecticut today. This online casino has more than 250 games, including hundreds of vibrant video slots. Some of these are progressive jackpot slots, and the payout can be more than $10,000 at times.

What especially impresses us about Wild Casino is its selection of live dealer games. This casino has more than a dozen live tables for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. All of them are open 24/7 and they offer betting limits up to $5,000 per hand for blackjack.

Wild Casino has one of the most generous casino welcome bonus offers we’ve seen, too. New players can get a 250% deposit match up to $1,000 with promo code WILD250. So, to claim the full bonus, you need to deposit only $400. The bonus comes with a 35X wagering requirement.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

More than 250 casino games

Jackpot slots with big payouts

$5,000 betting limit on live blackjack

250% deposit match bonus

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live poker tournaments

4. XBet – Best Off Track Betting App in Connecticut

XBet is one of the top online sportsbooks for betting on horse races in Connecticut. With XBet, you can wager on races all across the US, as well as international races in places like the UK, Europe, and even South Africa. XBet provides helpful insight to guide your bets, and the racebook offers 7% cash back on every horse bet regardless of whether you win or lose.

XBet’s sportsbook and casino also have a lot to offer for players who want a little bit of everything. The sportsbook carries bets for more than 21 different markets as well as live in-game betting, props, and futures. The casino has more than 150 games, including live dealer tables and video poker.

XBet offers new players up to $500 at either the sportsbook or casino. Use promo code XB100 to claim a 100% deposit match at the sportsbook or promo code XBC200 to claim a 200% deposit match at the casino. The sports bonus must be wagered on odds of -200 or greater.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros:

7% cash back on horse race bets

Wager on horse races around the world

Huge range of sports markets and casino games

$500 welcome bonus offers

Cons:

Very few jackpot slot games

Doesn’t offer live poker tournaments

5. Bovada – Best Connecticut Online Sportsbook for Live Betting

Bovada is one of the best platforms for live online gambling in Connecticut. At Bovada, the sportsbook not only lets you bet live during games as they’re underway, but also lets you stream matches in HD on your phone or computer. That’s a huge advantage for live betting because you can see the action unfold and place your bets accordingly.

At the casino, Bovada has some of the most advanced live dealer software we’ve seen. You can choose your dealer, your betting limits, and even whether you join a table with other players. Bovada offers betting limits up to $2,500 per hand for blackjack and all of the live tables are available 24/7.

Bovada’s welcome bonuses are quite good, but it’s important to note that you must deposit cryptocurrency in order to claim them. At the sportsbook, use promo code BTCSWB750 to claim a 100% deposit match up to $750. The bonus must be played on odds of -200 or greater. At the casino, use promo code BTCCWB125 to claim a 125% deposit match up to $1,250.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Live HD streaming for sports matches

Betting on niche sports like skiing

Excellent live dealer casino software

Up to $2,000 in bonus offers

Cons:

Must deposit crypto to claim bonus offers

Connecticut Online Gambling Sites Comparison

Wondering which Connecticut online gambling platforms are best for you? We put together the table below so you can see how they stack up:

How to Get Started with a Connecticut Gambling Site

Ready to get started with the top Connecticut online gambling site? We’ll walk you through how to sign up for BetOnline – our #1 pick in Connecticut – and place your first bet.

Step 1: Create a BetOnline Account

Head to BetOnline’s website and click ‘Join Now’ to create a new betting account. Enter your name, email, phone number, birthday, and a password. Your betting account is good at either the sportsbook or the casino.

Step 2: Deposit Funds

Next, make a deposit of at least $10 into your new betting account. BetOnline lets you claim a welcome bonus at either the sportsbook or the casino – use promo code BOL1000 for the sportsbook or promo code BOLCASINO for the casino. Both bonus offers are capped at $1,000.

Then enter the amount you want to deposit and choose how you want to pay. BetOnline accepts credit cards, debit cards, and cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin.

Step 3: Start Betting

To place your first bet, head to the sportsbook lobby or casino lobby.

In the sportsbook lobby, you’ll see all live and upcoming games available for betting. Click on one to see the full list of prop bets. When you find a bet you want to take, click on the odds to add it to your bet slip. Then enter the amount you want to wager and click ‘Place Bets.’

At the casino, simply click on a game to open a new session. You can click on a slot machine to bet and spin, or drag chips to play table games like blackjack and roulette.

Conclusion

Online gambling in Connecticut is now live, with dozens of sportsbooks and casinos operating in the Nutmeg State.

You can start playing today with any of the top 10 sportsbooks and casinos we reviewed. We especially recommend BetOnline, which offers a combined sportsbook casino with a huge range of betting markets and games. Use promo codes BOL1000 or BOLCASINO to claim a $1,000 welcome bonus today!

FAQs

Is gambling legal in Connecticut?

Sports betting, casino games, and poker are legal in Connecticut. The state launched its first legal sportsbooks and casinos in October 2021.

Where can I gamble in Connecticut?

You can bet in person in Connecticut at Foxwoods Casino and Resort or Mohegan Sun Casino. Connecticut also offers legal gambling online with DraftKings, Fanduel, and Sugarhouse, as well as offshore sites like BetOnline and MyBookie.

Can I gamble online in Connecticut?

Yes, online gambling in Connecticut is legal. You can bet on sports and play casino games online in Connecticut.

Are casinos banned in Connecticut?

Connecticut has 2 casinos: Foxwoods Casino and Resort and Mohegan Sun Casino. You can also play casino games online in Connecticut with sites like BetOnline and Wild Casino.

What are the best Connecticut gambling sites?

We think that BetOnline, MyBookie, and Wild Casino are the best sites for Connecticut online gambling. BetOnline and MyBookie each offer sportsbooks and casinos, while Wild Casino is a leader in live dealer casino games online. All 3 sites offer generous welcome bonuses for new players.