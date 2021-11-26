Delaware Sports Betting Guide - Best Delaware Sportsbooks Ranked

This guide to Delaware sports betting includes reviews and rankings of the top online bookies available to punters within DE borders. Here you’ll also find valuable information about the state’s legal gambling framework, available betting services, and a how-to-start-betting guide.

The Best Delaware Sports Betting Sites List 2021

We compared dozens of providers to compile this list of the best Delaware online sports betting sites. We regularly update our rankings to ensure they include safe and reliable providers only.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Delaware?

Yes, absolutely. Delaware was the second state after Nevada to launch legal sports betting. The state even launched its sports betting market before New Jersey, which initiated the court case resulting in the repeal of PASPA.

Three Delaware casinos – Delaware Park Casino, Dover Downs, and Harrington Raceway and Casino – started taking sports bets in June 2018. Their quick entry to the market was partly thanks to the existing Delaware State Lottery infrastructure, which had offered a limited form of legal sports betting since 1992. In 2009 the Lottery tried to expand its operations but failed when the federal courts cited PAPSA. With the federal ban on sports betting out of the way, Delaware could finally flourish.

The US arm of British operator William Hill, now owned by Caesars, provides sports betting services at legal Delaware locations today. Bettors can choose from the usual range of markets, including basketball, hockey, American and European football, tennis, martial arts, and dozens of other disciplines.

Unfortunately, there’s no betting allowed on in-state college teams. This ban extends to the state’s most successful basketball college sports teams, The Blue Hens and The Hornets.

Online Sportsbooks

Delaware doesn’t have any online sportsbooks for residents to bet at, although online betting is legal.

Lawmakers concluded it’s too expensive to put into place the infrastructure required to launch online betting. Statistics back this up, with Delaware gamblers spending 28% more on the Lottery than legal sports betting in August 2021; there isn’t enough resident interest in online betting to warrant the transition.

Delaware residents can travel to a retail sportsbook location or cross state lines into neighboring New Jersey or Pennsylvania to legally bet on sports online.

Land-based Betting

Retail sports betting is available at Delaware’s three land-based casinos:

Delaware Park Casino sports betting in New Castle, Newark

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Kent, Dover

Harrington Raceway & Casino in Kent, Harrington

Delaware park sportsbook is especially noteworthy; sports betting is available seven days a week, with a variety of round robins, straight bets, parlays, futures, and more. The bookie is located on the casino side of the venue (second floor). Delaware park sports betting hours are 11 am to 11 pm.

Delaware Horse Racing & Off Track Betting

Horse races and horse race betting are legal in Delaware. Horse racing has been officially legal since 1937, and the state is home to three racetracks: Delaware Park, Harrington Raceway, and Dover Downs.

Delaware Park, in Stanton, near Wilmington, is the state’s biggest horse racing track. The Grade 2 Delaware Handicap attracts some of the best horses from around the US every year.

Betting on horse racing online is also allowed, although no operators are licensed locally. In practice, though, nationwide advance-deposit wagering (ADW) platforms, like BetAmerica and TVG, are available to anyone within Delaware borders.

Delaware Sports Betting Legislation Timeline

Before 1992, Delaware residents were free to place sports bets at the state’s racetracks through the State Lottery Service.

Delaware residents were free to place sports bets at the state’s racetracks through the State Lottery Service. When PASPA (The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act) passed federally in 1992, sports betting was essentially banned nationwide. However, states where the government offered sports betting, such as Delaware, requested exemptions.

(The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act) passed federally in 1992, sports betting was essentially banned nationwide. However, states where the government offered sports betting, such as Delaware, requested exemptions. By the end of 1992 , only Delaware, Nevada, Montana and Oregon were given limited exemptions. In Delaware, this meant the right to continue to offer parlay-style bets through the Lottery.

, only Delaware, Nevada, Montana and Oregon were given limited exemptions. In Delaware, this meant the right to continue to offer parlay-style bets through the Lottery. In 2009 , an attempt was made to expand the lottery betting service to cover new sports markets. Governor Jack Markell was at the head of the movement. However, the federal courts quickly shut down the initiative following a lawsuit by the big sports leagues.

, an attempt was made to expand the lottery betting service to cover new sports markets. Governor Jack Markell was at the head of the movement. However, the federal courts quickly shut down the initiative following a lawsuit by the big sports leagues. In 2018 PASPA is repealed, and the Delaware state lottery swoops in to start offering wider sports betting markets to residents, marking the beginning of Delaware lottery sports betting. Shortly after, legal bookies were launched at the state’s three land-based casinos.

Offshore Betting in Delaware

Offshore betting sites are online bookies licensed by an overseas jurisdiction such as the European Union or Panama. Hundreds of offshore bookmakers accept wagers from players located in Delaware, and hundreds of state residents wager offshore every month without being prosecuted by local authorities.

However, offshore Delaware sports betting sites are not licensed in the state, meaning you will not have any legal protection to fall back on in case of a dispute between you and the site. That’s why it’s essential to stick to offshore bookies with a long history of reliable performance. By choosing one of the offshore sites we recommend on this page, you’ll enjoy a safe betting experience and timely withdrawals.

Are Daily Fantasy Sports Legal in Delaware

Yes. Delaware is one of only a handful of US states that have regulated daily fantasy sports. This has been the case since 2017, when Gov. John Carney signed the Delaware Interactive Fantasy Contest Act.

As of late 2021, the only DFS providers authorized to offer interactive DFS in Delaware are:

FanDuel

DraftKings

Yahoo! Fantasy Sports

Other DFS providers can apply for a license whenever they want; the state does not limit the number of issued licenses.

Delaware Casino Laws

Delaware has been at the front of the queue when it comes to online and offline gambling. It’s an attractive state for big business, with hundreds of Fortune-500 companies incorporated here for many complex financial reasons.

All three casinos in the state have offered racetracks for at least 20 years and have expanded their services as legalization continued. Three casinos might not sound like a lot. Nevertheless, with a population of less than a million and occupying only 2500 square miles, Delaware’s citizens are relatively well served when it comes to gambling.

Each casino is outfitted for all kinds of gambling :

Table games like blackjack, craps or pai gow

Roulette in various forms

Both pick up & go or tournament poker tables

Retail sportsbook locations run by William Hill (soon to potentially be rebranded as Caesars)

Each establishment features over 2,000 slot machines on its premises, including some of the most popular themed titles from providers like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and QuickSpin.

The slots aren’t managed in the usual way, however. In Delaware, the State Lottery leases the machines from developers and makes them available to casino owners. The Lottery is then responsible for distributing income generated by these slots between the state and casino operators.

Land Based Casinos

Delaware is a tiny state with a small selection of land-based casinos. The First State currently features only three land-based gambling establishments:

Delaware Park in New Castle, Newark

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Kent, Dover

Harrington Raceway & Casino in Kent, Harrington

As of 2021, there are no publicly disclosed plans for new racinos or casino resorts on Delaware territory.

Online Casinos

Online gambling is also entirely legal in Delaware. Delaware Park, Harrington Raceway, and Dover Downs, the three racetrack-casinos in the state, offer online casino gambling to Delaware residents.

The online gambling platform of each Delaware casino is powered by international online casino giant 888 Holdings. This means Delaware players can legally try their hand at:

Online slots

Table Games

Live casino table games

Online poker

Online lottery tickets

Online poker has been legally available in Delaware since 2012 through the state lottery.

What’s more, Delaware is part of the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement. This is a deal between the gambling-governing bodies of New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Delaware that allows member states to pool their poker players. So, if you join an online poker room in any of these states, you’ll be playing with a much wider pool of players than you would without the agreement.

How Gambling is Taxed in Delaware

Delaware doesn’t tax players. However, winnings exceeding $5,000 incur a 24% federal tax. Your casino or other gambling venue will withhold the appropriate tax and send it to the IRS in your name. If the establishment does not have your SSN on file, they may charge up to 28. Please make sure to include your gambling winnings on your annual tax returns.

Best Delaware Sportsbooks Reviewed

1. XBet – Best Delaware Sportsbook Overall

XBet offers a broad range of markets in football, hockey, basketball, baseball, tennis, and over 15 other disciplines. Additionally, XBet is the top Delaware sportsbook for NFL betting, with many futures, prop bets, and live bets for every game. New markets are added even during the playoff season. That same depth extends to many other markets, including motorsports, soccer, golf, and boxing.

Don’t let the slightly dated site design discourage you; the website and mobile applications are highly responsive and work perfectly on mobile and desktop devices of all kinds. There’s also a 100% welcome bonus of up to $500 available to new players – a perfect fit for those looking to make smaller deposits.

As for deposits and withdrawals, XBet supports credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, altcoins, and MoneyGram so that you can fund your account and cash-out winnings quickly.

Sign up with XBet.

What We Like:

Lots of depth to the betting markets

Prop bets, live bets, futures, odds boost all here

NFL specials every season

What We Don’t:

Somewhat dated website

2. MyBookie – Online sports Betting in Delaware

Although MyBookie has been on the market since 2014, it still retains a super-fresh appearance thanks to regular site updates. The bookie has an excellent reputation among Delaware sports bettors and offers a powerful mobile application.

MyBookie boasts markets for all the most significant US and international sporting tournaments, including The Super Bowl, Grand Slam tennis events, the soccer Premier League in England, and hundreds more.

Additionally, if you like your sports played on a computer, MyBookie features a dedicated eSports section. It has all the top esports markets, of course, but they prioritize League of Legends. That means more semi-pro and minor regional tournaments and the leading global leagues like LCS and LCK are adequately covered.

At MyBookie, you can bag up to $1,000 in a 100% match on your first deposit, which is around the industry standard for sportsbooks in Delaware.

Sign up with MyBookie.

Things we like

$1,000 welcome offer

Loads of sports markets and

Top-tier League of Legends coverage

Deposit and withdraw in crypto

Things we don’t:

Limited eSports variety

3. BetUS – Top Delaware Sports Betting Welcome Bonus

BetUS has earned itself a very respectable reputation over the 25 years they’ve been serving American sports bettors.

The bookie’s main attraction, aside from that prestige, is the massive welcome bonus: a huge 125% match up to $3,125 – the biggest on our list by a margin. Nevertheless, 25% of that bonus is reserved for casino play. There’s also a high wagering requirement on the total bonus amount, preventing BetUS from topping our rankings.

The bookie offers a substantial selection of your usual sports (NFL, NBA, MLS, MLB), though without as much market depth as some competitors. On the flip side, BetUS features an excellent eSports section, with niche titles like Warcraft 3 and Rocket League covered extensively, in addition to popular counterparts like League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft, and CounterStrike.

Sign up with BetUS.

What we like:

25 years of experience

Massive welcome bonus

Reliable banking methods

Broad eSports selection

What we don’t:

Bonus terms aren’t ideal

Not so much depth in some smaller markets

4. Bovada – Best Delaware Sports Betting App

Bovada sportsbook is well-known in the US sports betting market, and it has been for a decade. The bookie capitalized on customers’ love for parlay bets and has made that exciting (and old-school) form of betting its trademark.

From traditional big-name American sports like the MLB or NASCAR racing to the newest eSports like Valorant and League of Legends – Bovada covers them all in spades.

The welcome bonus is a nice 100% deposit match. It has reasonable terms, in line with most other sportsbook offers. However, one of Bovada’s centerpieces is the Bitcoin-focused welcome bonus that offers up to $750 in bonus funds to cryptocurrency depositors.

Sign up with Bovada.

What we like:

Smooth and easy cryptocurrency deposits

Long-standing brand

Valuable welcome bonus

What we don’t:

New lines can appear late

5. BetOnline – Excellent For NBA Online Sports Betting in Delaware

BetOnline built its reputation among American sportsbook fans as a basketball expert. Not only do they cover all the major leagues like the NBA and PPL, but they also let you bet on minor leagues across the world and semi-pro ones in the US. Other sports aren’t forgotten, though, with all the big bases – from football to darts – adequately covered.

BetOnline is also known for its fantastic mobile app, which often tops customer satisfaction rankings. The application is functional, responsive, and easy on the eyes. It’s optimized for both iOS and Android devices too.

BetOnline also features a decent welcome bonus, with up to $1000 available for grabs if you deposit at least $55. There are also recurring promotions and odds bosts events to boot.

Sign up with BetOnline

What we like:

Loads of different promotions

Potentially massive $1,000 welcome bonus

Incredible range of basketball markets

What we don’t:

Desktop website isn’t as polished as the mobile app

Delaware Betting Sites Comparison

Here’s how the top Delaware sportsbooks stack up against eachother.

Sportsbook Bonus Promo code Available Markets Live Streaming (Y/N) Payment methods XBet 100% matched up to $500 N/A 21 No Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Credit card, debit card MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYB100 18 Yes Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum BetUS 100% deposit match up to $3,125 JOIN125 22 No Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Credit card, debit card Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $1,000 BVD1000 22 Yes Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 20 No Credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, wire transfer, money order, Bitcoin

How to Use a Delaware Sportsbook

If you’re new to Delaware sports betting, you might be worried about getting started, so we’d like to assure you that the process couldn’t be more straightforward. You can open an account and start online sports betting in Delaware in less than fifteen minutes. Just follow the step-by-step guide below. We’ll demonstrate using XBet, the best Delaware sportsbook.

Step 1: Open a Free Betting Account

Visit XBet then click the green “Join Now” button to launch the first page of the registration form:

Enter your email, password, first name, last name, mobile phone number, and date of birth. Please ensure the details are accurate to avoid undue withdrawal delays. Click “Next” to proceed to the second page:

Here you’ll provide your email address: country, zip code, state, city, and street name & number. Click “Next” when done:

The next page is where you give marketing permissions and certify that you are 18 years or older. This is also where you should enter our XBet promo code to claim the best welcome bonus.

Click “Create my account” to complete registration. A pop-up message will appear with your username – please save it somewhere safe.

Step 2: Fund Your Account

Log into your account and click “Deposit Now.” You’ll see a list of supported banking methods:

Choose between credit and debit cards, bitcoin, Moneygram, and altcoins. Credit card default maximum deposit limit is $2500, while Bitcoin and Altcoin transactions have no deposit limits.

If you choose to deposit using Bitcoin or Altcoins, the XBet website will display a Bitcoin address; copy it into your wallet and make your deposit. You can also scan the QR code.

Step 3: Enjoy Online Sports Betting in Delaware

As soon as your bankroll reflects your deposit, you’ll be able to enjoy the best that online sports betting in Delaware has to offer.

Wrapping Up

Land-based sports betting in Delaware is alive and kicking, though only three physical establishments accept retail bets. Online betting is legal, but there currently isn’t enough interest from residents to warrant putting in place the infrastructure required to offer legal online wagering. Delaware online sports betting is possible through many offshore sportsbooks, the best of which we’ve outlined above.

FAQs

FAQs

Is sports betting legal in Delaware?

Yes, it is. The state’s three land-based casinos offer bookmaking services.

Can you bet online in Delaware?

Online sports betting in Delaware is also legal, but there are currently no licensed bookies. For Delaware online sports betting, we recommend an established offshore provider.

Where can I place a bet in Delaware?

Land-based betting is available at either of the state’s three casinos: Delaware Park, Dover Downs, and Harrington Raceway and Casino. Delaware online sports betting is possible through our recommended bookies or using an advance-wagering deposit application.

What betting apps are in Delaware?

The best Delaware sports betting app is offered by XBet, followed by Bovada. Most top-tier overseas betting sites offer dedicated betting apps. Horse race betting is possible through ADW mobile apps, while daily fantasy sports are available through the mobile-optimized apps of providers like DraftKings, FanDuel, and Yahoo!.

Is Draftkings legal in DE?

Yes. DraftKings is one of three providers licensed to offer DFS contests in Delaware.