Delaware Mobile Sports Betting - Best Delaware Sports Betting Apps

The Delaware mobile sports betting industry is thriving, with several great options available for players. Here we will take a look at the best sports gambling apps available for players to use, what they offer for players, details about how to get started, and the bonuses you can claim.

The Best Delaware Betting Apps List 2021

XBet – Overall Best Delaware sports betting app

MyBookie – A fantastic betting app with some of the best available odds

BetUS – One of the best Delaware betting apps for beginners

Bovada – One of the biggest gambling platforms in the world

BetOnline – A great Delaware mobile sports betting provider for bonuses and promotions

Intertops – An excellent option for betting on the four major US sports leagues

Sportsbetting.ag – One of the best Delaware sports betting apps for live in-play betting

Betnow – Site offering immense, worldwide coverage of events and sports

GT Bets – Get great odds from this sports betting app in Delaware

BUSR – Look out for excellent in-play betting from this provider

Best Delaware Mobile Sports Betting Apps Reviewed

1. XBet – Overall Best Delaware sports betting app

If you want Delaware mobile sports betting, the best app we have found is XBet. They have an excellent service and a simple and easy to use menu system that has a range of quick links in place that will take you to the top events straight away.

If you would like to keep ahead of everything happening, XBet offers push notifications that can be sent to your phone about upcoming events and much more. The desktop site works similarly if you would like to combine playing on the two of them, which is another good bonus from this Delaware sports betting app.

There is a new player offer, a 100% matched deposit offer available up to $500. This doesn’t require a promo code, and there are no minimum odds to hit while placing bets, but you do have a 7x wagering requirement that needs to be hit before you can withdraw.

Pros:

Get up to $500 with a 100% matched bonus

Follow quick links to see the significant events

Keep in touch with push notifications

Competitive odds available on many sports

Cons:

A complex live betting platform

2. MyBookie – Top betting app with the best odds

Thanks to high-quality service, the MyBookie app is one of the best Delaware sports betting apps available. The site has a strong reputation with players, backed up with excellent service and many positives – we are confident that players are going to be impressed and want to keep coming back.

The app offers easy navigation and the option to receive push notifications surrounding the events you like to bet on, so you won’t miss anything. The odds on offer here are strong, especially true for US sports such as NBA, where they have excellent betting markets for players to use.

If you are a new player, you can claim the 100% matched deposit offer, which is available up to $1000. When completing the offer, you need to fulfil a 10x wagering requirement on the funds, but there are no minimum odds to his as part of this.

Pros:

Claim the welcome bonus, 100% matched up to $1000

Excellent coverage across the major US sports

Competitive odds to give a good deal

Receive push notifications to stay ahead of the game

Cons:

Some players may struggle to follow the live betting section

3. BetUS – Best Delaware betting app for beginners

There are many different types of Delaware mobile sports betting services and the one from BetUs is a very strong one, but also one that looks after new players. A lot of time has been put into making this app easy to use, even if you are betting for the first time. Alongside that, it is packed full of betting opportunities, which is great to see.

The app has some great promotions and bonuses for existing players – after the welcome bonus. On top of this, the odds they offer, especially on US sports including NFL, match up to be as good as anything else you can find – they are very impressive.

New players can claim the BetUS welcome bonus. This is an offer covering both sports and casino gaming, with a 100% matched deposit offer on sport up to $2500 and a 25% matched offer on casino up to $625. The sports element has a 10x wagering requirement, and 30x is attached to the casino part of the bonus.

Pros:

A welcome offer combining both sports and casino gaming

A simple and very effective layout that new players will like

A substantial range of existing customer promotions

Great odds for US sports

Cons:

To claim the welcome bonus, a minimum deposit of $100 is needed

4. Bovada – One of the biggest gambling platforms in the world

Of the providers offering Delaware mobile sports betting, Bovada is undoubtedly one of the biggest. They have a massive online sportsbook on offer, covering leagues and events from all around the world, and you will be able to bet on games here that won’t be covered elsewhere.

You can get notifications from the app on many sports, so you are up to date with the betting news and what is coming next, which will help some people. In particular, the betting markets for US sports are strong here, with many different options you can use while placing your bet, such as moneyline betting.

When signing up with Bovada, you can claim the welcome bonus of a 50% matched deposit offer up to $1000. This has a 5x wagering requirement attached to it, which you will need to fulfil, but there is no promo code required and no minimum odds attached to the offer.

Pros:

Great welcome offer, get up to $1000

Excellent betting markets for US sports

Competitive betting odds when compared to other providers

Turn on notifications for the latest news and upcoming events

Cons:

Some European sports have limited betting markets

5. BetOnline – A great Delaware mobile sports betting provider for bonuses and promotions

BetOnline have an excellent reputation, and when you look at their service, you will quickly see why. This is a high-quality service providing mobile sports betting in Delaware to players, covering all needs with great betting markets, excellent odds, and many bonuses and promotions for players to use.

We like the layout here – it is simple and easy to navigate on the app, which is a big positive for those who bet at the last minute or don’t have much time. The app will also notify you of any significant upcoming events and highlight any existing customer offers you can claim.

A welcome bonus for new players is a 50% matched deposit offer of up to $1000. To claim, use the BetOnline promo code BOL1000, and this will allow you to get a good bonus at the start and explore everything that the BetOnline app has to offer.

Pros:

Get up to $1000 with the new player offer

Great app for navigation

Regular promotions for existing customers

Great betting markets to use across many sports

Cons:

The desktop website is a little complex

The Best Delaware Betting Apps Compared

Now let’s see how these top Delaware betting apps compare in terms of their key features:

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of sports Payment Methods XBet 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person MyBookie 100% up to $1000 None 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person BetUS 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency Bovada 50% up to $1000 None 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer BetOnline 50% up to $1000 BOL1000 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Intertops 100% up to $200 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1000 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Betnow 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency GT Bets 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency BUSR 100% up to $1000 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency

How We Rank the Best Delaware Sports Betting Apps

We have shown the best Delaware betting apps, but it is also essential to know why they are the best, what they have in place, and what to look for when making your choice. Below are some of the most important aspects of our research and things that we rate very highly when comparing the best.

Licensing & Security

It is vital to find a betting site with a strong license in place and features strong security measures to keep players and their funds safe. Only if you feel genuinely safe on a site will you relax and enjoy your betting without worry, so this is precisely what we want to see for players, with XBet and MyBookie standing out in this area.

Mobile Betting Experience

We are looking at mobile sports betting in Delaware, so of course, the mobile betting experience is vital for us. We want players to be able to control their entire betting account from the app, which means depositing and withdrawing, changing details and more, as well as placing bets. Navigation should be easy, just like it is on the BetUS app, with the complete service available on mobile.

Betting Markets & Odds

Right at the center of your betting will be the markets available to use and the odds you receive from the sportsbook. When comparing, we want to see a wide range of markets available for players, such as point spread betting and over/under betting. We also want to see competitive odds to get one of the best deals on the market and this is where Bovada and BetOnline impress.

Mobile Betting Bonuses

Many betting sites offer bonuses and promotions vital for finding the best Delaware sports betting app. It is crucial to see bonuses available on a mobile device – and even better if there are specific mobile-only promotions that players with the app can claim as a bonus. XBet have a fantastic reputation for bonuses and stand out for this.

Live Betting & Streaming On Mobile

Live betting is becoming incredibly popular, so we want to see good choices for those who want to bet during play and the option for live streaming on selected events. There is a lot of focus on live betting at the moment, so we want to see a big focus on it from any betting app that we rank highly.

Payment Methods

When it comes to payment methods, we want to see a choice. Sites such as XBet, BetOnline and MyBookie offer a healthy selection – and by having this in place, they can hopefully provide something that every player feels comfortable using, making deposits and withdrawals an easy process.

Customer Support

The strength of the customer support team is essential, as you never know when you will need help from these people. So we look out for the opening times, with 24 hours preferred, and the different ways to contact them – we want people to contact them quickly.

Is Mobile Sports Betting Legal in Delaware?

Yes, mobile sports betting is legal in Delaware – however, at the moment, there are no in-state operators that offer online betting. If you want to use one of those, you need to head to the three open racetracks, or if you’re going to use an online betting platform, you will need to place bets using an offshore sportsbook.

These offer mobile sports betting in Delaware, allowing players to access sports gambling without leaving their homes and heading to a racetrack.

History of Mobile Betting Legislation in Delaware

2009 – Delaware attempts to change the law to provide sports betting in the state and goes into a legal battle to try and make this happen. This fails, but shortly after, a case is accepted from New Jersey, which lasts for a decade and is the eventual case that forces a change to allow sports betting in the USA.

2018 – In 2018, the battle is won, and states are allowed to legalize sports betting. Delaware quickly races ahead of New Jersey and becomes the first state to bring legal sports betting into law.

Offshore Betting Apps in Delaware

If you want to place sports bets in Delaware, you only can use an offshore betting site. These are licensed and located elsewhere but provide services for players from Delaware.

With the top Delaware sportsbooks, you can access betting across a wide range of events, all from the comfort of your own home or from anywhere by using the app.

Best iPhone Betting Apps in Delaware

The iPhone is one of the most popular phones globally, and with the iOS system running on it, iPhone Delaware betting apps are needed to get on the platform. These are specifically designed to work on this system, using all the features to give you the best possible betting experience.

If this is the phone you have, make sure you get the right app on your device and bet on something that has been specifically created for you.

Best Android Betting Apps in Delaware

Many different phones use the Android software system to give users a great experience. Apps are explicitly made for this, including betting apps, so if you have an Android phone, you will be able to download the specific Android betting app that is available.

This will give you a great experience, using the full power that Android has at its disposal to create a fast, easy to use app that is packed full of great betting opportunities.

Best Mobile Betting Offers in Delaware

If you sign up with a Delaware sports betting app, you will be able to claim a welcome bonus as a new player. These are rewarding for players, so it is undoubtedly worth taking them into account and finding the best one for your betting.

Though other options are available, most offer a matched deposit bonus based on your first deposit into the account. Below you will see the best betting offers currently available with the top Delaware betting apps, all of which are great to get you started as a new player.

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds XBet 100% up to $500 None None MyBookie 100% up to $1000 None None BetUS 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 None Bovada 50% up to $1000 None None BetOnline 50% up to $1000 BOL1000 None Intertops 100% up to $200 None None Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1000 None None Betnow 100% up to $500 None None GT Bets 100% up to $500 None None BUSR 100% up to $1000 None None

Depositing and Withdrawing at Delaware Betting Apps

The process of adding funds to your betting account and taking them out when you win should be simple and easy to follow. The best betting apps offer easy payment options with low minimum deposits, while they have a quick and easy way to get funds out of your account.

Moving funds in and out of your account is vital for all players – here is a look at the methods you can use and how much you will need to deposit as a minimum, and the kind of payout times you can expect when you are withdrawing your winnings.

Gambling Site Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Payout Times XBet Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days MyBookie Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days BetUS Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $10 2-5 business days Bovada Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer $20 2-5 business days BetOnline Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days Intertops Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller $20 2-5 business days Sportsbetting.ag Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $10 2-5 business days Betnow Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days GT Bets Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days BUSR Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days

How to Get Started with a Delaware Sports Betting App

The sign-up process is straightforward and straightforward, and on top of that, many betting sites offer a very similar form to fill in, so once you have done this for the first time, you will easily be able to replicate it in the future.

Here we are going to show you our step-by-step guide to signing up with a betting site and placing bets on the app, and we are going to use XBet as our example site.

Step 1: Download the XBet app

Get started by downloading the XBet app, once done, you will need to fill some short forms to create your account.

Step 2: Enter your details

Next, enter your address, and make sure you verify this right away to avoid any delays or issues in the future.

The final step is to choose the welcome bonus you want to claim – when this is done, your account is complete.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Head to the cashier section and make your first deposit – make sure this is eligible for the welcome bonus offer you have taken.

Step 4: Place your first wager!

Your deposit plus the bonus should be in your account instantly, and it is now time to explore the betting markets and place your first mobile bets.

Conclusion

We have covered some great Delaware mobile sports betting options for all types of players here, explaining all you need to know about their services, the bonuses on offer and how to sign up with a sportsbook.

During our search, the best Delaware sports betting app we have found is the one on offer from XBet. They have put together a great platform, easy to use thanks to the many quick links available, plus they offer strong betting markets and excellent odds.

If you are looking for mobile betting in the state, then offshore bookmakers are your only choice at the moment, and of those, XBet stands out as being the best one for players to use. Sign up today and claim your $500 welcome bonus!

FAQs

Is mobile sports betting legal in Delaware?

Yes, mobile sports betting in Delaware was made legal in 2018.

What betting apps can I use in Delaware?

Currently, only offshore betting apps are available to players in Delaware, such as those we have listed here.

What is the best sports betting app in Delaware?

There are some great options, but the one that stands out as the best for us is XBet, who have an impressive all-round service for players.

Is DraftKings available in Delaware?

Draftkings do not currently offer legal sports betting in Delaware.

Is BetUS legal in Delaware?

Yes, you can access the BetUS offshore betting site as a player from Delaware.