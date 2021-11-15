Georgia Sports Betting Guide - Best Georgia Sportsbooks

If you’re searching for the latest information on sports betting in Georgia, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll address all of your questions about gambling in the USA’s Peach State, including whether it’s legal and where you can place bets online in Georgia.

Discover the answers to these questions and more, with our complete Georgia sports betting guide.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites List 2021

Later in this article, we’ll get into the nitty gritty of sports betting in Georgia. But first, let’s take a look at our most highly recommended sportsbooks for those living in the state. These brands feature some of the best online sports betting Georgia has to offer.

Providing a variety of bonuses and promotions, not to mention betting markets, the following sites also work on mobile and tablet devices:

BetOnline – Fantastic all-round betting site with tons of markets and great odds

Bovada – Lovers of sports betting in Georgia can enjoy plenty of live streams here

MyBookie – Quite possibly the best online sportsbook in Georgia for NFL betting

BetUS – Offers some of the most generous sports betting bonuses online

XBet – Arguably the top mobile sportsbook the US has to offer

Intertops – A long established, highly respected name in American sports betting

Sportsbetting.ag – Quality sportsbook with plenty of Georgia sports betting news

BetNow – Intuitive betting interface and particularly good for prop bets

GT Bets – Fans of sports betting in Georgia will enjoy the generous odds here

BUSR – One of the best sites for online horse betting in Georgia

Is Sports Betting Legal in Georgia?

At the moment, sports betting in Georgia is not regulated. In early 2021, it looked as though things were about to change. There was not one Georgia sports betting bill on the docket, but three different bills.

Unfortunately, all three went undiscussed and died before they really got off the ground. As such, residents of the Peach State are unlikely to see any imminent changes. The word is that in early 2022, new bills are ready to be discussed, but these things take time.

Online Sportsbooks

Although it is illegal to run a betting operation in the state, Georgia sports betting enthusiasts can still place bets. By using offshore bookmakers, who are not bound by the laws of the Peach State, punters can create accounts and bet on their favourite sports.

Until legal online sports betting in Georgia becomes a reality, residents will have to make do. But luckily, due to the competitive sportsbook landscape outside of the United States, these sites tend to be extremely good quality.

Generous welcome bonuses are a noticeable feature of such sportsbooks, not to mention the range of promotions for existing players. Additionally, lots of internationally renowned payment methods tend to feature at such bookmakers. Many even offer the latest technology, including cryptocurrency payments.

Land-based Betting

Since sports betting in Georgia is completely illegal, there are no bricks-and-mortar sportsbooks to be found anywhere in the state. That means no retail betting outlets and no casinos either. It looks set to remain that way for the foreseeable future.

Horse Racing & Off Track Betting

When it comes to the sport of kings, the law is no different. Technically, the operation of horse racing is allowed, although the state does not have any permanent racetracks. But off track betting in Georgia is not allowed, so the only way to bet on horses is to use offshore sites.

There are some well known horse races in the area, such as the Georgia Steeplechase and Hawkinsville Harness Festival. But these are not held in dedicated racing venues. Even if they were, wagering on the races would be forbidden anyway, since all forms of betting in Georgia are illegal.

Timeline of Georgia Sports Betting Legislation

The progress of Georgia sports betting legislation has been slow compared to states such as New Jersey, for instance. But in early 2021, three bills were tabled. However, all three died in the committee and it seemed as though lawmakers were content to watch things unfold in other states.

All is not lost though. It appears likely that in early 2022, further bills will be up for debate when the legislative session convenes. With more than 30 different paid lobbyists working on the legalization of sports betting in Georgia, perhaps things will be different this time around.

That said, even if things do progress positively, the legal process takes plenty of time. So residents of Georgia should not expect betting to be legalized anytime soon.

Offshore Betting in Georgia

Since sports betting in Georgia is not fully regulated, residents wishing to enjoy a wager must turn to offshore bookmakers. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of betting sites around the world. Many of them are happy to take players from the USA, including Georgia.

These offshore betting sites encourage new business by offering attractive welcome bonuses. But it’s important to stay vigilant. Although the overwhelming majority of online sportsbooks are playing fair, one or two rogue operators do exist. Which is why we have taken the time to use our vast expertise to thoroughly assess all of these bookies.

Every one of the offshore betting sites mentioned on this page has been checked to ensure they are up to scratch. Not just in terms of their betting markets, customer support and promotions. But to be certain that the owners are trustworthy, the site has a proper license and that any casino games are truly random.

Are DFS Legal in Georgia?

No, DFS is not considered legal. Daily Fantasy Sports are considered to be a type of online betting in Georgia. And as we have learned from this article, all forms of sports betting in Georgia are forbidden.

Things could possibly change in future, when new bills are discussed in early 2022. Watch this space.

Georgia Casino Laws

The Georgia sports betting laws are crystal clear, but what about casinos? Unfortunately, the law is just as explicit in stating that it is illegal to operate a casino in the Peach State.

However, hopes are high for a bill in 2022 that could open up casino gaming, as well as sports betting and pari-mutuel wagering on horses.

Online Casinos

Since there are no legal casinos with sportsbooks in Georgia, players must turn to offshore betting sites to place bets. This is true for both sports betting and casino wagering.

An online casino does not require bricks-and-mortar premises and its servers can be hosted anywhere. What does that mean for residents of Georgia? Well, they can make use of such an offshore wagering site. If they do, then technically speaking, they will not be in breach of any local laws.

Land Based Casinos

As previously stated, the operation of casinos in Georgia is illegal. As a result, there are no casino establishments to be found anywhere within the state.

How Gambling is Taxed in Georgia

The simple answer is that gambling is not taxed in Georgia today, since no gambling is legal in the region.

At the beginning of 2021, three bills were tabled which proposed the legalization of certain forms of wagering. Although these bills never progressed beyond the committee, one proposed rate of tax was 20% for sports betting. A second bill proposed a much lower rate of just 10%.

It remains to be seen what the rate of tax will be should Georgia ever legalize gambling.

Best Georgia Sportsbooks Reviewed

Now it’s time to take a more detailed look into some of the best Georgia sportsbooks which can be found online. The following five betting sites have been chosen by our expert team of reviewers based on dozens of key criteria. Examples include the range of bonuses, the number of betting opportunities, quality of customer support and variety of payment options.

1. BetOnline – Fantastic All-Round Sportsbook

With almost 30 different sports to bet on, BetOnline is one of the best Georgia sportsbook sites around. In addition to the obvious NBA, NFL and NHL options, the bookmaker also offers soccer, tennis, horse racing and esports markets.

The welcome bonus is one of the largest available to US-based bettors. But that’s not all they offer in terms of promotions. Players depositing in Bitcoin can earn an extra 10% bonus and the site also offers a healthy reload bonus to repeat players.

Competitions and tournaments give you the chance to win additional prizes, while the site’s range of deposit and withdrawal options are second to none. BetOnline is arguably the best betting site in the country.

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus

Quality US sports betting product, especially NFL and NBA

Wide variety of other products, including esports and horse racing

Competitive in-play odds

Round the clock live chat, including Spanish language support

Cons:

Lack of live streaming

2. Bovada – Special Welcome Bonus for Cryptocurrency Deposits

Bovada prides itself on a strong NFL offering, but the site offers much more than just American Football betting. Golf, soccer, college basketball and horse racing can all be found at this sold all-round sportsbook.

Cryptocurrency fans will especially enjoy betting with Bovada. Although the site offers a good choice of payment methods, it further rewards players with bonuses for depositing in Bitcoin. Regular punters can also benefit from a Refer-a-Friend bonus and a loyalty program.

Live streaming is another area in which this bookmaker excels, adding to what is already a very good live betting product. In addition to sports betting, Bovada offers you the opportunity to play casino games and even poker.

Pros:

Variety of promotions, including flexible welcome bonus options

Low minimum bets making betting accessible for all

Plenty of live streams

Cryptocurrency accepted

Exciting online casino available too

Cons:

No live chat customer support option

3. MyBookie – Possibly the Best Online Sportsbook for NFL Betting

One of the fastest-growing names in US sports betting, MyBookie has one of the strongest NFL offerings online. And it goes without saying that American Football is one of the best sports for Georgia players to enjoy.

There’s much more to sports betting in Georgia than just NFL though, and MyBookie has all the bases covered. There are MLB, NBA and horse racing markets aplenty, not to mention a fantastic online casino.

New players can enjoy a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 when they make their first deposit. You can fund your account via several different payment options, including Visa, Mastercard and a variety of cryptocurrency options.

Pros:

Fantastic range of NFL markets

Refer a friend bonus

Horse racing bets accepted

Good range of responsible gambling tools

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency deposits allowed

Cons:

Lack of in depth pre-game stats and analysis

4. BetUS – Fantastic Range of Promotions and Bonuses

This sportsbook claims to be America’s favourite for more than a quarter of a century. And in fairness, it’s easy to see why. There’s a wide range of betting opportunities on the country’s favourite sports, including prop bets, futures betting and in-play odds.

On top of that, the site boasts a strong selection of bonuses and promotions. Not to mention a great loyalty program, Bitcoin deposit and withdrawals, plus professional and friendly customer support agents.

Their claim to be the country’s favourite site is certainly a strong one. But in our expert opinion, BetUs is definitely among the best Georgia sportsbook sites to be found online.

Pros:

Competitive sign-up bonus

Wide choice of US sports betting markets

Contests, tournaments and challenges offer extra rewards

Crypto payments accepted

Loyalty program rewards repeat customers

Cons:

Not the largest selection of banking options

5. XBet – The Best Mobile Sports Betting Georgia Has to Offer?

When it comes to mobile sportsbooks, XBet is one of the best in the country. With a responsive and intuitive layout, you’ll have no problem finding the right bets and placing them quickly. The bookmaker is compatible with all modern smartphone and tablet devices.

You’ll also find the odds to be extremely competitive and, should anything go wrong, the support staff are wonderfully helpful. XBet’s banking options make it convenient to fund your account, while their payouts are some of the quickest around.

Another strong area for this sportsbook is promotions. XBet offers plenty of bonuses to both new and existing players alike, including for referring your friends.

Pros:

Extremely user-friendly site

Competitive odds

Top-notch customer service

Fast payouts

One of the best mobile-friendly US betting sites

Cons:

Not the widest selection of betting markets

Georgia Betting Sites Comparison

Below is a brief overview of the best Georgia sportsbook sites. We’ve compared the key features and functionalities to make your life a little easier when choosing the right bookmaker for you.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of Sports Markets Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 50% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 20 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 BTCSWB750 22 Yes Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYB100 18 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin BetUS 125% deposit match up to $2,500 JOIN125 22 No Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 Not required 21 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Intertops 100% deposit match up to $500 INSIDERS 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill SportsBetting.ag 100% deposit match up to $1,000 KICK100 16 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 10 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash GT Bets 100% deposit match up to $500 BOS50 18 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple BUSR 20% deposit match up to $500 WELCOME20 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin

How to Get Started with a Georgia Sportsbook

If you’re new to sports betting in Georgia, it’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed. But fear not, for we are here to help! In this section, we’ll walk you through a step-by-step guide to registering and playing at an online bookmaker.

The example we’ve used is MyBookie, but the majority of sports betting sites follow a similar process. You can just as easily pick one of our other top-rated sites, since any mentioned on this page are suitable for Peach State punters.

Step 1: Register an Account

To get started with sports betting in Georgia, simply navigate to the MyBookie website and hit the orange “Join Now” button. This will open up a registration form.

Step 2: Fill in Your Details

Complete the form with your personal details. You’ll be able to speed through this section in just a couple of minutes. But make sure your information is correct to avoid problems with your registration.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Now that your account is opened, you’ll need to deposit some funds. You can navigate to the cashier in several ways, including the “Cashier” option from the secondary navigation menu. Choose your preferred payment method and load your account.

Step 4: Place Your First Bet

That’s it! All that’s left to do is to pick out your desired bets, add them to your bet slip and strike your first sports bet. Have fun!

Conclusion

So there we have it. Our guide has explained everything there is to know about sports betting in Georgia online. From the current legal and tax situation, through to the very best sportsbooks for punters in the Peach State to enjoy.

If this article has whet your sports betting appetite, be sure to check out the top-rated bookmakers mentioned on the page. Each one has been vetted by our expert researchers to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

FAQs

Is it legal to bet online in Georgia?

In Georgia, sports betting is something of a grey area. Although online wagering is technically illegal, offshore sportsbooks do exist. These bookmakers do not have physical premises or equipment inside the Peach State. As such, anyone betting with them is not strictly breaking any laws, as long as they are of legal age.

When will sports betting be legalized in Georgia?

The truth is that nobody really knows when the state will legalize gambling. Legislation around sports betting in Georgia only really got started in early 2021 and it died as soon as it began. However, it seems like further bills will be up for discussion when the 2022 legislative session begins in January. Hopefully, these will pave the way for legalized Georgia sports betting apps and websites.

How do I place a bet in Georgia?

At the time of writing, the only way to place bets is to make use of an offshore bookmaker. There is no legal website or sports betting app in Georgia at the moment. This applies to all forms of wagering, including horse racing. Off track betting in Georgia, like all sports betting, must go through a sportsbook licensed elsewhere. Examples include Malta, Curaçao or the United Kingdom.

What are the best sportsbooks in Georgia?

Everyone will have their own unique opinion on this topic, making it a tricky question to answer. But one thing is certain. All of the sportsbooks on this page are among the best options for anyone wanting to enjoy sports betting in Georgia. They offer fantastic bonuses, a wide range of payment methods and are fully licensed.