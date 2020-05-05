Vintage Photo Gallery: "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe

Gordie Howe, with his arm around his wife, Colleen, wipes away a tear as he thanks…
Gordie Howe, with his arm around his wife, Colleen, wipes away a tear as he thanks fans during pre-game ceremony in which his jersey, No. 9, was retired February 18. The honor ceremony came prior to Hartford Whalers-Winnipeg Jets game which ended in a 3-3 tie. His jersey was raised to the rafters of the Civic Center Coliseum. (Bettmann/Getty Images)
EDMONTON – OCTOBER 15: Wayne Gretzky of the Los Angeles Kings stands with Gordie Howe as they pose with the 1,851 puck that Gretkzy scored with to pass Howe as the all-time point leader in the NHL against the Edmonton Oilers on October 15, 1989 at Northlands Coliseum in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)
Gordie Howe speaks to the media Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2000, before the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame's 27th Annual Enshrinement Dinner at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Howe, his wife, Colleen, and his two sons, Mark and Marty, were named the recipients of the Hockey Hall of Fame's Wayne Gretzky Award, given to people who have made significant contributions to the growth of American hockey. The Howe family is recognized as the first family of hockey and Gordie Howe is recognized as the greatest player of his time with a career spanning five decades. (Dawn Villella/AP)
April 15, 1953, file photo, Detroit Red Wings' star Gordie Howe, right, marches down the aisle with his new bride Colleen in Detroit. Colleen Howe, the wife of hockey great Gordie Howe and one of the first female sports agents, died Friday, March 6, 2009. She was 76. (Preston Stroup/AP)
TORONTO, CAN – 1960's: Gordie Howe #9 of the Detroit Red Wings scores a goal against Johnny Bower #1 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during their NHL game in Toronto, Canada. (Denis Brodeur/NHL1/Getty Images)
Maurice Richard, 36-year-old veteran star of the Montreal Canadiens, receives handshake from Gordie Howe, center, and John Wilson of the Detroit Red Wings after Montreal posted a 4-3 win April 2, 1958. (AP)
CANADA – OCTOBER 10: Pardon my stick: Under international refereeing; Soviet Union defenceman Alexander Gusev might have been penalized for holding Gordie Howes stick. Forty-six year-old Howe astonished Soviets with his; shall we say; skills? Now; he's back with WHA's Houston team preparing for what he says; will be final (and 29th) season as professional. (Frank Lennon/Toronto Star/Getty Images)
Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings star forward, is surrounded by teammates as he kneels at boards after scoring his 544th goal and tieing the National Hockey League all-time record on Oct. 27, 1963 in Detroit. Howe’s goal equaled the record held by former Montreal Canadiens star Maurice Richard and came against his team on Detroit ice. From left: Larry Jeffrey, Bill Gadsby, Howe, and Terry Sawchuck. Behind Howe is Alex Faulkner. (Alvin Quinn/AP)
In this Oct. 26, 1967, file photo, California Seals goalie Charlie Hodge, left, knocks the puck away as Detroit Red Wings' star Gordie Howe tries a shot on goal as the Seals' Bob Baun comes in at right during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. Fifty years ago this week, the owners of the so-called Original Six unanimously approved doubling in size by awarding franchises to Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Minneapolis/St. Paul. No other pro sports league had ever doubled its amount of teams, but the gamble proved to be one of the most important decisions in hockey history. (Preston Stroup/AP)
Frank Udvari, tries to get out of harm's way as Red Wing Gordie Howe (right) sends Toronto's Gordie Hannigan into the boards during semifinal Stanley Cup playoffs. Detroit won this game, 3-2. (Bettmann/Getty Images)