Vintage Photo Gallery: "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe

Gordie Howe, with his arm around his wife, Colleen, wipes away a tear as he thanks fans during pre-game ceremony in which his jersey, No. 9, was retired February 18. The honor ceremony came prior to Hartford Whalers-Winnipeg Jets game which ended in a 3-3 tie. His jersey was raised to the rafters of the Civic Center Coliseum. (Bettmann/Getty Images)