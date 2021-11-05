Best Gambling Apps US - Get $5000 Free

Thanks to gambling apps, we can now easily bet on the move. So when you want to place a wager, you no longer need to go to a shop or be at home on your computer – you can do it all via your mobile phone.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the best gambling apps currently available for players who want to bet on the go.

The Best Online Gambling Apps List 2021

If you are looking to find a reliable mobile gambling app to increase your sports betting enjoyment, here is our list of the best ones currently available on the market.

BetOnline – One of the biggest online gambling apps with a vast sportsbook for players.

Bovada – A massive player within the gambling industry, offering everything you need with an all-round app offering.

Wild Casino – A huge casino gambling app with great player promotions.

MyBookie – Look out for big sports odds and tremendous casino value from this app.

BetUS – One of the top real money gambling apps for beginners.

Ignition – Great range of casino games, including live games from the studio.

XBet – One of the best sports gambling apps covering significant worldwide sporting events.

Intertops – A huge betting site, with great US games and sports leagues covered.

Red Dog – A wide range of bonuses for players to claim on mobile.

MyB Casino – A real money gambling app for casino gaming.

Best Online Gambling Apps USA Reviewed

1. BetOnline – One of the best sports gambling apps with a colossal sportsbook

If you are looking for a big real money gambling app, only a few out there have the size that BetOnline does. The betting options here are excellent, covering sports from all over the world and allowing you to bet on almost anything you can think of.

They offer the complete gambling package – players can bet on sports, play poker, try out online casino games and much more. So if you like to bet on a variety of things, the chances are that you will be able to get everything you need from this one mobile gambling app.

New players have the option of two bonuses they can claim. A 100% up to $1000 casino welcome bonus is available, while sports fans can use the 50% up to $1000 offer to bet on sports on the site. Of the gambling apps we have looked at, this is undoubtedly one of the best thanks to its size, the bonuses on offer, betting options, and payment methods – all of which come together to create an excellent platform.

BetOnline Pros

A big welcome offer for new players

Huge sportsbook to enjoy, with worldwide choices

Extensive casino service for players, with many games to play including live games

Further reload bonuses available for players

BetOnline Cons

No app available to download

2. Bovada – Industry-leading service with a great range of casino games

Bovada have also put together one of the vastest gambling sites. If you love casino games, this is one of the best gambling apps, thanks to the hundreds of casino games to choose from, including many top titles.

But casino gaming is not all they offer – lookout for an extensive sportsbook, eSports betting, and horse betting for players to enjoy. Of the mobile gambling apps we have compared, this is another one that stands out because it offers multiple types of gambling to players, not just one.

When you join Bovada, there are two options for claiming a welcome bonus. First, sports gamblers can opt into the sport welcome offer of 50% matched up to $1000 – a great way to start your sports betting. And if you are there for casino gaming, look out for a bonus that gives you $3000 in funds to start your time with them. To add funds to your account, send a rapid transfer or use a debit or credit card for quick and easy transfers.

Bovada Pros

One of the best online sports gambling sites with thousands of betting markets daily

Massive variety of casino games including slots, table games, card games, live casino and video poker all covered

A range of daily specials for the top sporting events

Two great welcome bonuses on offer

Bovada Cons

Mobile play is via a browser only

3. Wild Casino – One of the best real money gambling apps for casino promotions and offers

The Wild Casino app is slightly different from others, as it’s a real money gambling app offering only casino gaming. And it is an excellent hub for casino gaming, so if that’s what you are looking for, it is undoubtedly a high-class option.

The Wild Casino looks after customers regarding payment methods, with credit cards, debit cards, and cryptocurrency accepted on this mobile gambling app. In addition, there are many bonuses here that you can continue to claim after using the welcome bonus as a new player, making this one of the top gambling apps for promotions and bonuses.

The welcome bonus is a 100% matched deposit offer on your first deposit up to $1000. This can be claimed a total of five times – over your first five deposits – so if you take the total amount every time, you will earn yourself a massive bonus of $5000.

Wild Casino Pros

Huge welcome bonus on offer for new casino players

The casino has a reputation of catering to high rollers

Wide range of existing customer promotions

Great for slot gaming, with hundreds to choose from

Wild Casino Cons

This is a casino-only site with no other types of gambling available

4. MyBookie – Great sports odds that compare with some of the best around

MyBookie is one of the many all-round gambling apps that offer sports betting and casino gaming, eSports, and more. The site has a solid offering in each, but one of the standout parts of their service is their sports odds. These are exceptional, standing up to the best on the market, making this one of the best gambling apps.

If you are heading into the casino section of the site, look out for the live games on offer here, where dealers are streamed from a studio to talk you through the games you are playing and deal the cards or spin the roulette wheel.

Sports customers can claim a 100% matched deposit offer of up to $1000, while the casino offer is 150% matched up to $750. Depositing is also made easy, with crypto accepted alongside debit and credit cards on this site.

MyBookie Pros

Known to offer some of the best odds on the market

Fantastic coverage of US sport leagues

Look out for excellent live casino games streamed live from the studio

Users can claim a welcome bonus for either sports or casino gaming

MyBookie Cons

Navigation on the site can be a little complex for new players

5. BetUS – One of the real gambling apps that cater well for beginners

Many people are using mobile gambling apps for the first time and this means they need a newbie-friendly service that they can enjoy without being confused. BetUS offers precisely that – they have excellent service but stand out due to their simple menus and an easy to use site and app, things that have been designed with new players in mind.

Depositing on this app is also easy with crypto, credit cards, and debit cards all accepted. The best gambling apps should cater for everyone and with so many options, this app certainly does that.

Like other real money gambling apps, BetUS offers a welcome bonus to new players. If you are betting on sports this is 100% matched up to $2500, plus 25% matched up to $625 for the casino. If you want the casino and nothing else, they have a 150% matched deposit offer, available up to $3000 for new players.

BetUS Pros

Excellent welcome bonuses, including one that covers both sports and casino

Very easy to navigate website that makes all players feel at home

Wide range of betting opportunities for all the top US sports leagues

Great collection of live games from the studio

BetUS Cons

The welcome bonus requires a minimum $100 deposit

Best Mobile Gaming Apps Compared

Gambling Site Types of Gambling Welcome Bonus Promo Code Payment Methods BetOnline Sports, racing, casino, eSports, poker Sports – 50% up to $1000 Casino – 100% up to $1000 BOL1000 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Bovada Sports, racing, casino, eSports, poker Sports – 50% up to $1000 Casino – up to $3000 None Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer Wild Casino Casino Casino – 100% matched up to $5000 None Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency MyBookie Sports, racing, casino, eSports Sports – 100% up to $1000 Casino – 150% up to $750 MYB150 (casino code) Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person BetUS Sports, racing, casino, eSports Sports – 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 Casino – 150% up to $3000 CAS150 (casino code) Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency Ignition Casino Casino – 100% up to $1000 None Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency XBet Sports, racing, casino, eSports Sports – 100% up to $500 Casino – 200% up to $500 None Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Intertops Sports, casino, eSports, poker Sports – 100% up to $200 Casino – 100% up to $100 None Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller Red Dog Casino Casino – 225% up to $12,250 across five deposits WAGGINGTAILS Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, neosurf MyB Casino Casino Casino – 200% up to $1000 None Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person

How We Select the Best Gambling Apps

We put a lot of time into rating the mobile gambling apps we consider, looking into their different aspects to ensure that players are getting a great experience across the board. Here are some of the critical factors we look at when deciding which gambling app is the best.

Games and Betting Markets

The best real money gambling apps should offer you plentiful choices – whether you are looking for casino games, sports betting, or a combination of both. We search for providers with extensive options to ensure you won’t get bored and your betting doesn’t become repetitive.

Bonuses & Promos

Like with other aspects of life, shopping around for a deal is essential when choosing a betting site. In addition, we consider the bonuses and promotions available from each provider to make sure you’re seeing the biggest and best bonuses available.

Software

Of course, a lot is going on behind the scenes to give us the products we love. The software providers who create casino games and live betting opportunities are significant in deciding the overall quality, so we look out for who’s using the biggest and best software companies.

Betting Limits

Betting limits are very important for big-stake players out there, so we always consider these – we certainly don’t want people being turned away because of the size of the bets they wish to place. Limits on bonuses are essential also – they should be low enough to let everyone get involved while large enough to allow big gamblers to get a good deal.

Odds

We’ve already spoken about shopping around for the best deal with bonuses, which also applies to odds. Finding a real money gambling app that offers great betting odds is key for us as we want you to be able to grab the best odds as often as possible.

Loyalty Programs

Many companies offer a loyalty program for their most regular customers – especially those who use large stakes while gambling. We consider this because they can provide an excellent deal for players who are part of these programs.

Mobile Experience

We want the mobile experience of using gambling apps that pay real money to be as good as possible. So mobile gambling apps should be full of opportunities but also simple to use – we think it’s vital that they work quickly and are easy to navigate.

Security

Being safe and secure while doing anything online that involves money is essential, so we rate this very highly. If you don’t feel comfortable then you won’t be able to enjoy your betting fully, so finding gambling apps that are safe and secure is hugely important to us.

The Different Types of Mobile Gambling Apps

Depending on the type of gambling you are looking to do, different apps suit your needs. Some will offer multiple types of gambling – great for those who want it all – while others will focus on one part of the industry.

Sports Gambling Apps

If you want to bet on sports, then you need a sports gambling app. These allow you to place wagers across various sports, both close to home and from other parts of the world. So, for example, while football is a hugely popular sport to bet on, there are no specific football gambling apps – instead, we see major football sections on sports betting apps.

Horse Gambling Apps

Horse racing comes under slightly different gambling laws than general sports betting in the USA, so for this reason, there are many specific horse racing gambling apps for players to use. In addition, TVG offers their own way of betting on horse racing, allowing players to log on from home and bet in the racing pools via their gambling app.

Casino Gambling Apps

The right mobile gaming app can bring casino gaming to your pocket, allowing you to play the games you love from anywhere you like. Look out for slots, table and card games, and even live casino games on casino apps – you should always be able to find a variety of games at your fingertips.

Poker Gambling Apps

If you want to play poker on your phone, there are gambling apps that focus solely on that, allowing you to hit the rooms and play against other players worldwide. With these real money gambling apps, you can play quick and simple games or look for tournaments to get involved in.

Gambling Apps vs Gambling Websites – Pros & Cons

There has been a lot of talk about mobile gambling in recent years and a steady move of more and more people turning to mobile gambling apps rather than online play. This is partly down to convenience, but also down to quality – the best gambling apps on the market now are far superior in features compared to those on offer just two or three years ago.

Here are some of the pros and cons of choosing mobile over online.

Pros of Mobile Cons of Mobile Accessibility – Betting on mobile puts a gambling app in your pocket, allowing you to take it anywhere, and bet at anytime Mobile Phone Space – One of the problems with mobile apps is that they require to be downloaded and take up storage, and may get lost with other apps on your phone Dedicated App Platform – With a mobile app, you will have a dedicated place for all your betting needs, so you know where to head Security – Apps are secure, they have been tested and are safe to use, however, for those who want to check security certificates etc, this is harder to do on mobile compared to a website Mobile Offers – With many betting companies looking to get their players on their gambling apps, more and more are offering mobile-only offers to entice players, you can take advantage of these Usability – Advancements with gambling apps have led to very easy to use menu systems, making gambling simple

Real Money Gambling Apps vs Free Gambling Apps

The apps we have listed as our best gambling apps are all real money gambling apps. They offer you the chance to bet on sports, play poker, or try casino games with the opportunity to win money – free gambling apps don’t. They also often have different games available, so if you are using them to try out other forms of gambling, you should be aware that you won’t get the same experience.

Thanks to gambling apps that offer bonuses and promotions, you can claim free plays to try out anything you would like on those apps – offering the same experience, but with the benefit of it being free.

Real money gambling apps can offer free play with the right offers and promotions, which is why bonuses are a key element of service for us to look at when compiling our list of top gambling apps.

Best iPhone Gambling Apps

iPhones are among the most popular phones on the market, so it makes sense that gambling apps for real money iPhone users can access are incredibly popular. If you are looking to play on your iPhone, these apps can be downloaded from the betting site directly or from the app store.

The apps are specifically designed to work on iPhones, so they fit nicely onto the screen, effectively utilize the phone’s technology, and give the user an excellent gambling app experience.

Best Android Gambling Apps

Many phones fall under the Android umbrella and use this software to give users a fast and powerful mobile experience. In addition, the best gambling apps will be available to download on Android, either via the gambling site directly or from the app store.

With many Android phones offering big HD screens, companies ensure their gambling apps on Android look great for players.

Are Online Gambling Apps Legal in the USA?

The USA is very diverse and gambling laws vary from state to state – what someone can do in one state may not be allowed in the state directly next to it. Some states have legalized gambling and of those, some also allow online gambling, while others do not. But of course, there are still states that do not currently offer legal gambling for players.

This all amounts to a very complex picture and something sure to confuse some players out there. Moreover, with different types of gambling legalized in various ways, players could also find themselves in a position where they can do one thing from home, but not while on a trip to a different state.

Offshore Gambling Apps

Offshore gambling eliminates the confusion surrounding what is legal and not legal in various states and offers players another option to consider. These give an alternative to people looking for the best gambling app and provide somewhere to play for those who do not have legal online gambling in their state.

Offshore gambling apps are legal as they are licensed and regulated elsewhere, away from the state you are in, meaning they can operate legally and safely. In addition, they accept players from many states, offering a safe alternative if you cannot play what you want locally.

How to Get Started with a US Gambling App?

If you are looking to get started with a US gambling app, the good news is that the best gambling apps have all made the process very simple and are all similar to each other.

Here is a step by step guide to getting started, using the sign-up process with Bovada as an example.

Click our link above to visit the Bovada website When you are on the site, you are looking for a bright red button that says ‘join’ on it – click this to begin the sign-up process Here you will fill in your name, date of birth, address, email address, and create a username and password for the account Once this is complete, you are a registered user and the next step is to add your payment method and make a deposit Make this deposit with the welcome bonus in mind – no promo code is needed to claim this offer so make the deposit and await your bonus funds After this has all been completed, you’ll be set to start gambling with your funds as well as the bonus you have received both in your account

Conclusion

There are many great mobile gambling apps available for users who want to have the most convenient gambling experience. These apps have significantly improved over the past decade and are now full of great features, look great, and best of all, are specifically designed for smaller screens as we have on mobile phones.

Alongside convenience, you get a dedicated platform to play on and take advantage of the mobile-only offers. As a result, gambling apps are easy to use, can be used by both beginners and experienced players, and are ultimately how the entire gambling industry is moving.

FAQs

Are gambling apps legal in the US?

Yes, gambling apps are legal in the US, including offshore and in-state options for some players.

Can you win real money on gambling apps?

Yes, real money gambling apps allow you the chance to win real money whether you are betting on sports, playing casino games, or playing poker.

What apps let you gamble real money?

Many gambling apps let you gamble real money, and we have listed our top 10 options on this page.

What are some legit gambling apps in the US?

There are many to choose from including BetOnline, Bovada, Wild Casino, MyBookie, and BetUS.

What is the best app for gambling USA?

The best gambling app we have found is the app from either BetOnline or Bovada – both are full of quality options for players.