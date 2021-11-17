Maryland Sports Betting Guide - Best MD Sportsbooks Reviewed

Maryland sports betting was legalized a few months ago, however, it hasn’t officially launched. In this guide, we will give you the full lowdown on sports betting in Maryland, including how to wager online, and reveal our list of top 10 offshore sportsbooks.

Stay with us, as we will put you in the know about sports betting rules, and regulations in this state.

The Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites List 2021

So, which Maryland online sports betting sites are the best? Below are the 10 Maryland betting sites we suggest you look at more closely:

BetOnline – Overall best Maryland sports betting site for 2021

Bovada – Top Maryland sports betting site for Futures Betting

MyBookie – Good Maryland live sports betting site

BetUS – One of the best sportsbooks in Maryland for big promotions

XBet – New Maryland sports betting site suitable for novice punters

Intertops – Offers a wide range of payment methods

Sportsbetting.ag – Great for sports betting news and updates

BetNow – Boasts one of the best prop builders in Maryland

GT Bets – Offers very competitive sports betting odds

BUSR – Best Maryland sportsbook for horse racing

Is Sports Betting Legal in Maryland?

Currently, sports betting is legal in Maryland. Maryland legalized sports betting in Maryland in May 2021 when Governor Larry Hogan signed the sports wagering bill into law. Under Bill HB940, Maryland residents are allowed to place bets in-person at casinos, racetracks, and other licensed retail locations.

However, Maryland sports betting is still waiting to be officially launched, and this isn’t expected to happen until 2022. Three Maryland casinos have applied for sports betting licenses. It is hoped once legal betting formally launches, sports betting will seriously take off in Maryland.

Online Sportsbooks

With sports betting on the cusp of going live, there are plenty of sportsbooks that are raring to go, and set up shop in Maryland. It is hoped the following sports betting sites will be unveiled in the coming months:

BetMGM

Caesars

Fox Bet

DraftKings

FanDuel

PointsBet

Land-based Betting

Maryland still has a few hurdles to clear before online sports betting is formally unveiled, however, the current land-based locations offer sports wagering:

MGM National Harbor

Horseshoe Casino

Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel

Ocean Downs Casino

Hollywood Casino – Perryville

Rocky Gap Casino Resort

It is expected the following locations will apply for a sports betting license, and they will be able to accommodate in-person wagers:

Laurel Park

Fair Hill Fairgrounds

Rosecroft Raceway

M&T Bank Stadium

Camden Yards

FedEx Field

Maryland Horse Racing & Off Track Betting

Maryland law authorizes advance deposit wagering (ADW), which allows residents to bet on horse racing by phone and online. The state is currently home to five racetracks, most notably the historic Pimlico race course in Baltimore, which is home to the Preakness Stakes. Some of the most reputable legal sportsbooks will have a live stream, so you can watch the action unfold.

When it comes to off-track betting in Maryland, there are a few off-track betting locations (OTBs) where you can place horse racing wagers:

G.Boone Restaurant

Timonium Fair Ground

Greenmount Station

Hollywood Casino – Perryville

MGM National Harbor

Pimlico Race Course

Riverboat on the Potomac

Rocky Gap Casino Resort

Maryland Sports Betting Legislation Timeline

Sports betting in Maryland isn’t completely over the line. But what do we know, and how did we get to this point? Here is a timeline of where we are at with sports betting in Maryland:

November 2021 – Delays at SWARC (Sports Wagering Allocation Review Committee) means retail sports betting is unlikely to be launched in Maryland before January 2022.

October 2021 – The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission approves two more casinos for alternative licensing standards.

August 2021 – The Maryland Register publishes the rules and regulations for Maryland sports betting.

July 2021 – The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission approves a set of regulations for sports betting.

June 2021 – PointsBet sportsbook secures access to the Maryland sports betting market via a partnership with the Riverboat on the Potomac.

May 2021 – Sports betting is legalized in Maryland after Governor Hogan signs off on sports bill HB940.

April 2021 – Tweaks are made to HB940, but it still passes in the upper chamber.

February 2021 – A bill to ensure legal sports betting in Maryland receives its first reading in the House Ways and Means Committee.

November 2020 – Voters approve sports wagering in Maryland after a referendum passes by a 2 to 1 margin.

Offshore Betting in Maryland

Offshore sports betting sites allow you to bet online in Maryland, providing you are at least 18 years old. Maryland lawmakers, in the past, have not prosecuted those who bet with offshore sportsbooks, and the sites we have recommended in this list are completely trustworthy and secure.

Are Daily Fantasy Sports Legal in Maryland?

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) is welcomed in Maryland. It became the first state to regulate paid DFS when a bill was passed in 2012. It is moving at a fast pace, and as it stands, DFS operators are authorized to offer their services to Maryland residents with no registration or licensing fees.

There are tons of DFS markets to play, including NBA and NFL.

Maryland Casino Laws

Maryland casinos are operated by the Maryland Lottery. All Maryland casinos are allowed to offer slots and traditional table games, such as roulette and blackjack.

Between 2010 and 2016, six Atlantic City-style brick and mortar casinos were built. Of the six casinos, four have their own poker rooms.

Land Based Casinos

The casinos in Maryland run local tournaments, and the venues are split across the state:

Maryland Live! (Hanover)

MGM National Harbor (Oxon Hill)

Horseshoe Casino (Baltimore)

Hollywood Casino (Perryville)

Berlin (Ocean Downs)

Rocky Gap Casino Resort (Flintstone)

Also, charities in select counties are allowed to host casino and card game nights.

Online Casinos

Technically, online casinos are illegal in Maryland. However, with the latest Maryland sports betting update suggesting that sports betting could come to the state in 2022, this could be a game-changer.

Online casinos aren’t currently regulated in Maryland, however, there should be plenty of options once betting is formally launched.

How Gambling is Taxed in Maryland

With sports betting in Maryland, gambling companies have to withhold 9.25% of gambling winnings that total over $5,000 for residents, while non-residents have 7.5% of their winnings withheld.

You still have to pay state income tax on all gambling winnings over $500, and you are required to notify the IRS when filing your tax return. To avoid any problems, you must declare this within 60 days of receiving your winnings.

However, for gambling payouts of less than $500, there’s no 60-day requirement, however you should keep a note of your winnings, and save some of the tax, so you can pay it back at a later date.

Best Maryland Sportsbooks Reviewed

Now, we have given you an overview of the Maryland sports betting scene, it’s time to check out our top 5 recommended sportsbooks in Maryland, and explain why we rate them so highly:

1. BetOnline – Overall best Maryland sports betting site for 2021

When it comes to online sports betting in Maryland, your first port of call should be BetOnline. Firstly, you can bet in confidence that you are playing at a site that is secure and fully regulated.

There is a wide range of sports to bet on, and you can bet in play, so you will see the odds change as the action unfolds. Whether you wish to bet on US sports or competitions from around the world, then BetOnline delivers. The biggest soccer leagues are available to wager on, and BetOnline warrants its reputation as a serious Maryland sportsbook.

On the promotional side of things, BetOnline has a great welcome bonus, which is a 50% deposit match up to $1,000. To collect this, you’ll need to enter the BetOnline promo code BOL1000. The bonus – which is valid for just the sportsbook – comes with wagering requirements of 10x.

If you are looking for a reliable sportsbook in. Maryland, then BetOnline is worth checking out.

Click here to visit BetOnline

BetOnline Pros:

Excellent welcome offer for new players

Great coverage of sports from all around the world

User-friendly Maryland sportsbook

Existing promotions include reload bonuses and mobile bonuses

BetOnline Cons:

Mobile betting is available but there is no native app that can be downloaded

2. Bovada – Top Maryland sports betting site for Futures Betting

If you are after a reputable Maryland sports betting online operation to wager at, then you should definitely consider Bovada. It is our favorite Maryland sports betting site for futures betting, as it offers NBA futures, as well as prop builders for popular college sports matchups.

Bovada provides some competitive odds, so you know you are going to get bang for your buck when you sign up.

One of the things that impressed us most about the site, is that you can bet in-play, as well as stream matches live in HD quality, so you can keep on top of all the action.

If that wasn’t enough, then the tempting 100% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 is a brilliant welcome offer for new punters. You can claim this by entering the Bovada bonus code BVD1000 when prompted. You must use the code when making your first deposit, and there is a 5x wagering requirement attached to the bonus funds.

Click here to join Bovada

Bovada Pros:

Best sportsbook in Maryland for futures betting

HD-quality for live streaming events

Generous Bitcoin promotion

Huge $1,000 welcome bonus

Bovada Cons:

No e-wallet payment option

3. MyBookie – Good Maryland live sports betting site

MyBookie is also another popular Maryland sportsbook, and it comes in at third on our list. This sports betting site has an innovative and impressive mobile betting platform. If you are after a top sports betting app in Maryland, then you will be pleased with MyBookie’s offering as it is highly responsive.

MyBookie covers a huge range of sports, which includes basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, and much more. There is a useful ‘Top Bets’ section, which will give bettors helpful tips and insights on what to place their wagers on.

And the welcome promotion is worth celebrating too. New players can sign up and claim the MyBookie offer, which is a 100% matched deposit offer up to $1,000. To take advantage of this bonus, you will need to enter the MyBookie promo code INSIDERS when prompted at the cashier, and the bonus has a 10x rollover requirement attached.

Click here to join MyBookie

MyBookie Pros:

Fantastic mobile app user experience

Many sportsbook promotions

Top bets feature

Cryptocurrency payments accepted

MyBookie Cons:

Low coverage of eSports compared to other sites

4. BetUS – One of the best sportsbooks in Maryland for big promotions

BetUS is a big player, and it thoroughly deserves its place in the list of best Maryland sports betting sites. With tons of experience in the industry, BetUS is a well-established operator, and it boasts over 1 million users. This sports betting site covers all major US professional and college sports, plus many others, including rugby, soccer, and horse racing.

Also, BetUS offers a fabulous welcome promotion. This site has an enormous deal, which is a 100% matched deposit of up to $2,500, and it can be claimed by entering the promo code JOIN125. The minimum deposit required is $100.

Aside from the welcome offer, there are lots of other promotions available for existing players. This includes mammoth reload, crypto, and referral bonuses, and you can be assured of speedy payouts.

We were also impressed with the quality of customer service provided at BetUS, as there is an accessible live chat service that can be used 24/7.

Click here to join BetUS

BetUS Pros:

Biggest promotions on offer

Well established sportsbook

Quick payouts

Excellent customer support, including live chat facility

BetUS Cons:

Limited payment options compared to competitors

5. XBet – New Maryland sports betting site suitable for novice punters

XBet may be a relative newcomer to the Maryland sports betting scene, but you will be spoilt for choice if you sign up. The site has been set up perfectly to do justice for the top events, as there is a ‘featured’ tab that highlights all the upcoming games across many sports. So, you will be able to locate quickly which matches you wish to wager on.

The site is also quite a flexible payment provider. Here, you will find that XBet accepts a wide range of crypto payments that includes Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, but you can also deposit using more traditional and debut methods.

The welcome bonus consists of a $500 bonus which is 100% matched, although it is smaller compared to other betting sites. If you wish to use it, it comes attached with a 7x rollover requirement, but there are no minimum odds. The site, however, is great for horse racing fans as one of the other bonuses offered for existing players, is a 7% rebate deal. This is paid daily, and there is an unlimited referral bonus that can be used each time you refer a friend.

Click here to join XBet

XBet Pros:

Wide coverage of international events

Accepts a range of crypto payments for deposits and withdrawals

Good horse racing promo

Can easily navigate around the site to locate upcoming fixtures

XBet Cons:

Live betting available but the layout is a little confusing

Maryland Betting Sites Comparison

Let’s now see how our top 5 recommended bookies stack up on the promotions front. We will also detail whether live streaming is available, and payment options in our eye-catching table below:

Sportsbook Bonus Promo Code Available Markets Live Streaming (Y/N) Payment Options BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 20 No Credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, wire transfer, money order, Bitcoin Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $1,000 BVD1000 22 Yes Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYB100 18 Yes Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum BetUS 100% deposit match up to $2,500 JOIN125 22 No Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Credit card, debit card XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 Not required 21 No Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Credit card, debit card

How to Use a Maryland Sportsbook

At this point, you may well be figuring out how to place a wager at a Maryland bookie? Well, we will walk you through the process, by using the top recommended sites in our list – BetOnline.

Step 1: Register an Account

Firstly, head over to BetOnline, and click the ‘Join Now’. This will open up the registration form.

Step 2: Enter your Details

Now, you will be required to enter some personal details to create your account. This will include name, postcode, email address, and mobile phone number. Also, don’t forget to set up a memorable password.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Before you can deposit funds or place your first wager, you will need to confirm your email address. Click on the verification link sent by the BetOnline team to complete this step.

Step 4: Deposit funds into your Account

Once you’ve logged onto your BetOnline account, then you will need to make your way to the ‘Cashier’ section to place your first deposit. You will then need to select your preferred payment method, and remember to apply the promo code to receive the bonus.

Step 5: Start betting!

Now, you will be able to begin betting. Head over to the sportsbook lobby, select the markets, and place wagers as you wish!

Conclusion

As we have seen, Maryland sports betting has been legalized, but it hasn’t officially launched yet. Nevertheless, we expect the state to hit the ground running when betting is formally rolled out which could be in early 2022.

Bettors are spoilt for choice, and the five sports sites we have recommended, are all fantastic in their own right. Sign up to BetOnline today to collect a 100% deposit match up to $1,000.

FAQs

Is betting legal in Maryland?

Yes, it is, however sports betting hasn’t officially launched, and it isn’t expected to do so until early 2022. In the meantime, Maryland residents can bet at the offshore sports betting sites we have recommended in this guide.

Can I bet online in Maryland?

At present, the only sites that you can bet are the offshore sportsbooks we have referred to in our guide. These sportsbooks operate outside the jurisdiction of Maryland, so you can play there without fear of being prosecuted.

Where can I bet in Maryland?

Aside from betting online, there are plenty of opportunities for in-person betting at Off-track betting locations, which includes casinos.

What sportsbooks are there in Maryland?

When sports betting is officially launched, there are plenty of sites that will set up shop in Maryland, including BetMGM. The offshore betting sites we have suggested in this guide are fully licensed, and regulated. So, you can be assured of a safe betting experience should you decide to play there.

What betting apps are there in Maryland?

The offshore betting sites we have listed on this page will have native mobile betting apps. Many of these will have apps for Android and iOS users, and these apps can be accessed from anywhere in Maryland providing you have a secure data connection.

Some of these betting apps can also be used for DFS, so you can join in contests while you are on the move.