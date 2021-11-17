Online Gambling Maryland Guide - Best Maryland Gambling Sites

This guide to online gambling in Maryland includes reviews and rankings of the top offshore casinos and sportsbooks open to residents of Maryland, in addition to a detailed overview of MD gambling laws and a step-by-step guide to wagering in the Free State.

The Best Maryland Gambling Sites List 2021

Our meticulous team of in-house reviewers compared dozens of offshore providers to compile the following rankings of the best Maryland online gambling sites. Security, reliability, welcome promotions, and fair conduct were our top comparison criteria.

BetOnline – Best Overall Maryland gambling site

– Best Overall Maryland gambling site MyBookie – Excellent range of sportsbook promotions and bonuses

– Excellent range of sportsbook promotions and bonuses Wild Casino – Top Maryland casino gambling site#

– Top Maryland casino gambling site# Bovada – Excellent app for casino & sports betting

– Excellent app for casino & sports betting XBet – Popular crypto sports gambling site

– Popular crypto sports gambling site Intertops – Great roulette selection in Maryland

– Great roulette selection in Maryland Ignition – Wide selection of live games in MD

– Wide selection of live games in MD MyB – Innovative Maryland casino site

– Innovative Maryland casino site Sportsbetting.ag – Top casino with Maryland sports gambling

– Top casino with Maryland sports gambling BetNow – Excellent support team

Is Gambling Legal in Maryland?

Maryland has a varied range of legal gambling options, although online sports betting and casinos remain illegal. The state hosts seven casinos, two racetracks, bingo halls, poker rooms, charitable gambling nights, and a state lottery. One of those state’s racetracks (Pimlico) is home to the Preakness Stakes, part of the prestigious Triple Crown events. Maryland law allows casino games or card gaming nights with real cash wagers, so keep an eye out for those in your local area.

Like all across the country, Maryland citizens can easily gamble online using one of many offshore casinos. Unlike some other states, Maryland has historically taken a light touch when enforcing regulations. No MD players have been punished for gambling at offshore online casinos while inside state lines.

Land-Based Gambling in Maryland

There are six licensed casino venues in Maryland:

MGM National Harbour in Oxon Hill

Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore

Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover

Ocean Downs in Berlin

Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone

Hollywood Casino in Perryville

All offer classic casino table games, like roulette, craps, blackjack, and Baccarat, in addition to thousands of traditional and progressive slots. There are also nine Bingo halls within state lines.

MGM, Horseshoe, Hollywood, and Maryland Live! all offer poker tables as well.

Maryland Online Gambling

Currently, Maryland State does not issue online gambling licenses. To gamble online from inside state lines, you’ll have to join an offshore betting site.

If you’re playing at an offshore casino from Maryland, you won’t have to worry about the law because authorities don’t seem to enforce these regulations actively. But you should still carefully consider where you play; we recommend that you stick to our recommended casinos to avoid depositing money with a fraudulent provider.

Timeline of Maryland Gambling Legislation

In 1873 the first Preakness Stakes horse race was held at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore. It would become one of America’s most important horse races of the season, a tradition continuing to the present day.

In 1920 the national Horse Racing Oversight Board was formed.

In 1943 slot machines were legalized in several Maryland counties.

From 1963 to 1968, Maryland phased out legal slot machines, once again banning one-armed bandits from the state.

It took nearly 40 years, until 2007, for slots to be legalized again. In that year, the General Assembly passed a bill allowing up to 15,000 machines to return to the state.

In 2010 the first official licensed casino opened – The Hollywood Casino in Perryville.

Five more casinos opened between 2011 and 2016, and casino table games were legalized across the state.

Maryland Gambling Age

The gambling age in Maryland for slots, table games, and poker is 21. Bingo, the lottery, and horse race betting are available to anyone aged 18 and above.

Offshore Gambling Sites in Maryland

Offshore casinos are illegal in Maryland. However, the state has a rather soft-handed approach to players who violate the law; no MD residents, as far as we know, have been prosecuted or charged for gambling at an offshore casino.

If you decide to sign up with an offshore site, remember to conduct your research. There are as many fraudulent overseas sites as legitimate ones, and it’s not always easy to distinguish between them. Look for casinos with a verifiable gaming license from Panama or the European Union and a proven track record of timely payouts.

What Can You Gamble on in Maryland?

Sports Gambling in Maryland

Although online Maryland sports gambling is still illegal, the state is a vital US horse racing hub. You can place fully legal bets on any horse race in the state from one of four racetracks:

Pimlico Racecourse

Rosecroft Raceway

Laurel Park

Timonium Racetrack

Operators TwinSpires and XpressBet have an exclusive contract to offer legal horse racing bets to MD customers from within the state at their off-track locations and through their ADW applications.

MD politicians are currently trying to put together a Maryland sports betting bill to legalize other sports betting activities at the above locations. Unfortunately, the initiative has stalled over the past year. Some experts have suggested the question might even have to go through a public referendum first.

Casino Gambling

Land-based casinos in Maryland feature thousands of slots, blackjack varieties (including Classic, European, Face Up, Spanish 21, Perfect Pairs, and many more), roulette (among them French and European), dozens of video poker machines, several variants of Baccarat, craps, and novelty games. Local and wide-area progressive slots are also available.

Offshore Maryland gambling sites feature the same games as brick-and-mortar casinos, in addition to Maryland live casino online gambling games that let you experience the thrill of a casino visit from your desktop or mobile device.

Poker Gambling

Of the six Maryland casinos, four offer live poker. Maryland Live! has the most, with over 52 tables across their giant venue. Behind them is MGM National Harbour, with 39 tables, and the Horseshoe Casino and Hollywood Perryville make up the rest.

Since 2016, you can now legally play cash poker games in your house or property, but online poker sites remain illegal.

Gambling Offers in Maryland

Casinos offer several types of bonuses to attract new customers. These are common to legal land-based venues and offshore sites but not always the same across the two types.

Deposit-match bonuses

A deposit match bonus means the casino will match a percentage of your first deposit with bonus money.

100% matches are great because they double your bankroll. For example, deposit $10, and you’ll be able to play with $100. However, deposit-match bonuses are usually capped at around $1,000-$3,000, and you can’t withdraw them until you meet wagering requirements.

You can usually use this bonus money on any casino game you like, from slots through blackjack to specialty games.

Free Spins

Free spin bonuses are quite self-explanatory: you get a certain number of free slot spins, courtesy of your casino.

A great offer could see you get 100 or 200-plus free spins. However, these larger offers tend to only come on special occasions, such as during the promotion campaign for a new release. Usually, you’ll get somewhere between 10 and 50 free spins.

Again, whatever money you win from casino free spins will probably be subject to some terms and conditions, so don’t expect to cash out your bonus instantly.

Free poker chips

Offshore online poker sites also offer free chips for tournaments and other dedicated poker bonuses. You can get these at live venue poker rooms in MD too, but they’re more common online. Poker bonuses are sometimes available online as well.

Poker rooms tend to impose fewer terms on their bonuses than online casinos.

Copy table from https://thesportsdaily.com/tx/online-gambling/

How Gambling is Taxed in Maryland

Maryland gambling laws require providers to withhold a tax on all winnings exceeding $5,000. The tax rate is 9.25% for residents and 7.5% for non-residents. Furthermore, all winnings over $500 are subject to state income tax, which you must report within 60 days using Form 502D, Declaration of Estimated Tax.

Your gambling establishment may also withhold a 24% federal tax for the IRS on winnings from specific sources, including pari-mutuel betting, lotteries, sweepstakes, and wagering pools.

Best Maryland Gambling Sites Reviewed

Now let’s take a closer look at the best gambling sites available to people living in Maryland.

#1: BetOnline – Best Overall Maryland Gambling Site

BetOnline has been around since 2011. It boasts a sizable library of 490+ casino games and around 300 slots with an average RTP of 96.8%.

Players can look forward to table games such as blackjack, roulette, and 20 video poker titles. The site’s most popular games carry bet limits (e.g., $10,000 for blackjack).

Deposit and withdrawal methods include check, bank transfer, wire transfer, money order, Visa, American Express, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin, and Litecoin. The smallest amount a player can deposit is $10, and the limit is $100,000.

Players in Maryland who deposit at least $50 upon signup can look forward to a 100% matched welcome bonus of up to $3,000. This offer comes with a 30x wagering requirement.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros

Generous welcome offer

Esteemed company

Table games with high betting limits



Wide range of betting options

Cons

High minimum deposit required to claim welcome offer

#2: MyBookie – Excellent Range of Promotions and Bonuses

MyBookie is a relatively new site that has something for every blackjack lover. Not only does it offer all the blackjack classics, but it also hosts weekly blackjack tournaments that reward winners with handsome cash prizes. Blackjack games come with a generous 3:2 payout, although the industry standard at physical casinos is only 1:1.

Players can enjoy blackjack, roulette, baccarat, 3-card poker, and Super 6 at the site’s 15 live dealer tables. MyBookie’s library is impressive, with just over 150 slot games and more being added every few months. The site offers many jackpot slots, with payouts reaching $2 million and more.

New players who make a deposit with a credit card, debit card, or cryptocurrency can look forward to a 150% matched welcome bonus of up to $750 with no time limit and a 40x wagering requirement. Use promo code MYB150 to get started today.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

$750 welcome offer

3:2 payout on blackjack titles

Weekly blackjack tournaments with generous cash prizes

Up to $2 million for jackpot slot players

Cons:

Absence of live poker tournaments

#3. Wild Casino – Top Site for Maryland Casino Gambling

Wild Casino has only been around for four years, but its extensive gaming library and generous promotions make for big selling points.

The casino offers over 300 online games, the majority of which are slots. This selection is provided by big-name developers such as Nucleus Gaming and Betsoft. We recommend giving Prosperous Bloom and the Wild Show a try, as they both carry great RTP and boast high-quality gameplay.

Players can also look forward to a wide variety of table games, which includes 14 live dealer options. Deposit methods include bank wire, Visa, Mastercard, and cryptocurrency. The minimum amount a player can deposit is $20, and credit card deposits cap at $5,000.

Wild Casino rewards new players with a welcome bonus of up to a whopping $5,000, the most generous signup offer on our list. The money is spread out across five deposits, and the casino matches each deposit 100% up to $1,000. The wagering requirement is 35x in 30 days.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros

Attractive welcome bonus

Great slot collection with high RTP

Withdraw funds without fees

14 live casino titles

Cons

The mobile version could use some design improvements

#4: XBet – Great Selection of Blackjack Tables

XBet is no newbie to the online gaming world. The site’s partnership with renowned provider Betsoft means it can offer an impressive library of high-quality 3D slots such as Jungle Stripes or Take Olympus. Players can also look forward to casino titles – including live casino games – as well as a sportsbook. XBet’s website is intuitive both on desktop and mobile.

XBet grants new customers a 200% match welcome bonus up to $500. Meanwhile, existing players enjoy an attractive 50% Casino Reload Bonus of up to $500, as well as a Weekend Reload Bonus. The latter is a 100% match promotion of up to $1,000 on deposits worth at least $100. Sportsbook lovers can enjoy a few promotions as well.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros

50+ top-of-the-line 3D slots

Generous promotions

Cryptocurrency deposits

Cons

E-wallet missing from payment methods

#5: Bovada – Excellet iOS and Android Applications

This company is the most recognizable one on our roundup. Bovada is owned by Calvin Ayre, and both its physical and online casino are visually striking.

Bovada’s library is supplied by multiple developers, including Betsoft, Real Time Gaming, and Dragon Gaming – a rather rare but super fun combo.

The site offers its customers 160 titles, 36 of which are live dealer games. While this isn’t a huge selection, quality clearly reigns supreme on this site. The average RTP at Bovada is a whopping 97.8%.

Deposit and withdrawal methods include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and PayPal via MatchPay. The minimum amount a player can deposit is just $25. However, some payment methods carry a 3% fee both when funding an account and withdrawing funds.

Customers in Maryland who make a first deposit of $10 or more are welcomed with a 100% matched bonus up to $1,000 with a wagering requirement of 30x in 30 days.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros

Straightforward $1,000 welcome offer

The only casino with PayPal as a payment method for Maryland p layers

Excellent app

Beautiful website

Cons

The casino is relatively small

Maryland Online Gambling Sites Comparison

Copy table from https://thesportsdaily.com/tx/online-gambling/

How to Get Started with a Maryland Gambling Site

We prepared a screenshot-backed guide to help you start online gambling in Maryland in less than fifteen minutes. We used BetOnline, the best Maryland online gambling site, as our example.

Step 1: Create a Free Account

Go to the BetOnline website, launch the casino’s mobile-optimized application, and click the ‘Join Now’ button to launch the registration form.

Enter your first and last name, password, username, phone number, and zip code. You’ll have to verify your identity by submitting pictures of a government-issued ID before you can request withdrawals, so please ensure the information you enter during registration is accurate to avoid payment delays.

Step 2: Activate Your Account

Once you complete registration, BetOnline will email you a verification link; click it to activate your account.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Go to the ‘Cashier’ and choose between cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, credit cards, vouchers, and other payment options.

Then, enter the amount you’d like to deposit. This step is where you must enter any promo codes to claim your welcome bonus.

If you choose to pay by credit card, you’ll be redirected to the SSL-secured payment gateway. If you select Bitcoin or altcoins, BetOnline will generate a wallet for your transfer.

Step 4: Enjoy Online Gambling in Maryland

You can start gambling online for real money when your bankroll reflects your deposit, which should take seconds to hours, depending on your chosen payment method. Until then, you can enjoy BetOnline’s range of casino games for free in demo mode.

Wrapping Up

There are several ways to gamble in Maryland, including land-based casinos, horse race bets, poker rooms, and bingo sites. Unfortunately, online gambling and wagering remain in the realm of the illegal.

If you’d like to wager over the internet, try one of our recommended offshore casinos for a stab at some generous bonuses and access to thousands of quality games from top developers.

Use promo codes BOL1000 or BOLCASINO to claim a $1,000 welcome bonus at BetOnline today!

Frequently Asked Questions

Is gambling legal in Maryland?

Online gambling in Maryland is illegal, meaning that the state does not issue licenses for local operators. However, many offshore casinos serve residents of MD – consult our rankings for recommendations.

Where can I gamble in Maryland?

You can gamble at Maryland gaming casinos, poker rooms, bingo halls, the lottery, and race tracks. Online gambling in Maryland is still unavailable, but offshore casinos are a viable alternative.

Can you gamble online in Maryland?

Maryland online gambling is available through offshore online casinos. You can also wager on horse races online using advance-deposit wagering (ADW) mobile applications, such as TVG and TwinSpires.

Does Maryland have gambling casinos?

Yes, it does. There are six gambling casinos in Maryland: MGM National Harbour, Horseshoe Casino, Live! Casino, Ocean Downs, Rocky Gap, and Hollywood Casino. There are also several bingo halls and poker rooms across the state.

What are the best Maryland gambling sites

The best online gambling in Maryland is available through BetOnline, a top-rated offshore casino.