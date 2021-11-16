Michigan Sports Betting Guide - Best Michigan Sportsbooks

Michigan is one of the friendliest states for betting on sports in person and online. Sports bettors in the state now have access to 20 different in-person sportsbooks and dozens of legal online betting sites.

In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Michigan online sports betting and review the top 10 sportsbooks in Michigan in 2021.

The Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites List 2021

There are dozens of legal sites for online sports betting in Michigan, including both US-based and offshore sportsbooks. So, before we dive into an overview of how Michigan online sports betting works, let’s take a quick look at the top 10 Michigan sports betting sites:

Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?

Sports betting in Michigan is completely legal. The state legalized both in person and online betting in Michigan in 2019 as part of a sweeping expansion of Michigan online gambling laws that also legalized online casinos and online poker.

The result is that Michigan today offers some of the most relaxed rules for sports betting of any state in the US. You can wager in person at 20 of the state’s casinos, including 3 in the Detroit metro area. You can also wager online with more than a dozen sportsbook apps that have been licensed by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). The state also allows players to wager with offshore sportsbooks in Michigan.

You can wager on everything from the NFL, NBA, and NHL to college sports, esports, horse races, and more. Michigan lets you take bets on in-state college teams. The only limitation is that you can’t place prop bets on individual college players, only whole teams. There are no limitations on esports betting, even if players involved in a match are under 18.

Online Sportsbooks

Michigan has approved and licensed more than a dozen online sportsbooks, including many of the biggest betting apps in the US:

The state hasn’t put a limit on how many sportsbooks in Michigan will be licensed, so we expect to see more betting apps enter the market in coming years.

Land-based Betting

Michigan has 26 casinos, of which 20 currently sports betting. The remaining 6 casinos are likely to add retail Michigan sportsbooks in the near future.

Here’s a complete list of retail sportsbooks in Michigan in 2021:

Greektown Casino (Detroit, MI)

MGM Grand Detroit (Detroit, MI)

MotorCity Casino (Detroit, MI)

Little River Casino Resort (Manistee, MI)

Gun Lake Casino (Wayland, MI)

Odawa Casino (Mackinaw City, MI)

Turtle Creek Casino (Williamsburg, MI)

Kewadin Casino Christmas (Christmas, MI)

Kewadin Casino Hessel (Hessel, MI)

Kewadin Casino Manistique (Manistique, MI)

Kewadin Casino Sault Ste. Marie (Sault Ste. Marie, MI)

Kewadin Casino St. Ignace (St. Ignace, MI)

Odawa Casino (Petoskey, MI)

Bay Mills Casino (Brimley, MI)

Island Resort Casino (Harris, MI)

Leelanau Sands Casino (Peshawbestown, MI)

Four Winds Casino Dowagiac (Dowagiac, MI)

Four Winds Casino Hartford (Hartford, MI)

Four Winds Casino New Buffalo (New Buffalo, MI)

FireKeepers Casino (Battle Creek, MI)

Michigan Horse Racing & Off Track Betting

Michigan has long allowed horse racing and off track betting. In fact, the state has a single race track, Northville Downs, that offers live and simulcast racing. Hazel Park Raceway, Michigan’s other horse race track, closed in 2018.

Until the expansion of online sports betting in Michigan in 2019, bettors had to travel to either Northville Downs or Hazel Park to place off track bets for races around the country. Now, however, there are dozens of online options for off track betting.

Some of the most popular Michigan sportsbooks for off track betting include XBet, TVG, and TwinSpires. XBet is a full-service online sportsbook that carries races from around the world and offers players 7% cash back on every horse race wager. TVG and TwinSpires are Michigan legal sports betting apps dedicated solely to off track betting. They offer commentary and analysis about upcoming horse races that you won’t find at most other sportsbooks.

Michigan Sports Betting Legislation Timeline

As recently as 2019, sports betting was completely outlawed in Michigan. So, it’s worth taking a look back at how sports betting in Michigan developed in the span of a few short years.

2017: The push to legalize Michigan online sports betting began in 2017. State representative Brandt Iden introduced the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, which would legalize both online casino gaming and online sports betting in Michigan. The bill passed through committee and reached the legislature floor.

2018: The Lawful Internet Gaming Act was passed by the Michigan legislature. However, the bill was vetoed by Governor Rick Snyder, putting legal online betting in Michigan off for another year.

2019: Soon after Governor Gretchen Whitmer took office, the Lawful Internet Gaming Act was passed by the Michigan legislature once again and the governor signed it. Licenses for online sportsbooks would be overseen by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

2020: The first licensed retail sportsbook opened on March 11, 2020, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all in-person betting. It took the state the remainder of the year to put rules in place for Michigan online betting and to grant its first mobile sportsbook licenses.

2021: Online sportsbooks in Michigan took their first bets in January 2021, in time for the NFL Super Bowl. Michigan players placed more than $100 million in bets in the first 10 days of online play, offering an indication of the potential size of the industry in Michigan. Retail sportsbooks began taking bets as casinos reopened throughout the state.

Offshore Betting in Michigan

Offshore betting sites are legal in Michigan. While they’re not licensed by the state’s gaming control board, there are no prohibitions on placing bets with offshore sportsbooks in Michigan.

That means that players can choose between using a licensed Michigan sportsbook or an offshore sportsbook. Offshore sportsbooks typically offer more competitive odds, a wider range of betting markets, and bigger welcome bonuses for new players. They’re also safe – offshore betting sites like BetOnline have been operating in Michigan for more than 25 years.

For many Michigan players, offshore sportsbooks may be a better option than MGCB-approved betting apps. All of the top 10 Michigan sports betting sites we reviewed are offshore sportsbooks.

Are Daily Fantasy Sports Legal in Michigan?

Daily fantasy sports are legal in Michigan. DFS was legalized in 2019 along with online sports betting, online casino gaming, and online poker. Today, there are a handful of daily fantasy sports providers operating in Michigan:

Michigan Casino Laws

Michigan has some of the most relaxed casino laws in the country. In Michigan, you can play slots, blackjack, roulette, and poker either online or at 26 casinos across the state. Both licensed and offshore online casinos are allowed.

The only restriction on online casinos in Michigan is that they cannot offer number picking or lottery games. Bingo is allowed, however, at licensed bingo halls.

Land Based Casinos

Michigan has 26 physical casinos located throughout the state. Of these, 23 are operated by Native American tribes. The remaining 3, located in the Detroit metro area, are operated by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Here’s a full list of land-based casinos in Michigan:

Online Casinos

Michigan allows online casinos to offer slots, table games, poker, and more. Many of the same Michigan sports betting apps that have been licensed by the MGCB also have online casinos that are MGCB-licensed. In addition, there are dozens of offshore casinos that are legal to play with in Michigan.

How Gambling is Taxed in Michigan

Winnings from gambling are taxed as ordinary income in Michigan. This means you need to report your winnings on your state and federal taxes as income. Your federal taxes will depend on your income bracket. The Michigan state tax rate is 4.5% for most residents.

Importantly, you can use losses from sports betting and casino gaming to offset winnings from sports betting in Michigan. However, you cannot use gambling losses to offset other types of income in your tax calculation.

Best Michigan Sportsbooks Reviewed

Now that you know all the details about Michigan online sports betting, let’s take a closer look at the 5 best Michigan sportsbooks in 2021.

1. BetOnline – Overall best Michigan sports betting site

BetOnline is our number one Michigan sportsbook as it has a huge range of markets, loads of great bonus offers, and fast payouts – what more could you ask for in a sports betting site?

BetOnline has loads of experience in the sports betting scene, boasting over 20 years worth of experience. It is a true favorite of US sports bettors.

You can kick things off with generous 100% matched deposit bonus that’s worth up to $1,000 – simply use the BetOnline promo code BOL1000 when signing up. For existing customers, there are plenty of other deals, such a 25% reload bonus. You’ll also find regular odds boosts promos at BetOnline.

In terms of payments, there are plenty of deposit and withdrawal methods, incorporating credit cards as well as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin. Withdrawals are always processed quickly, and BetOnline is a safe offshore sportsbook with a trustworthy reputation.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Large welcome bonus and great promotions for existing customers

Wide variety of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals

Plenty of sports and eSports markets

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Fees applied for some withdrawal options

2. Bovada – Top Michigan sports betting site for live betting

Established in the early 2010s by Calvin Ayre, Bovada is one of the most popular betting brands in the US and comes a close second behind BetOnline in our rankings.

It features a wide variety of traditional sports betting options as well as eSports, including the likes CS:GO, LoL, and Call of Duty, so there’s something for everyone. There are also loads of different bet types available, such as prop bets, futures and spreads. It’s also one of the best parlay betting apps we’ve come across.

Where Bovada really delivers though, is when it comes to live betting. There’s always live markets to bet on, covering all the US major leagues as well as a range of other sports around the world. It’s also one of the few Michigan sportsbooks that offer live streaming, so you can watch live sports events in HD while placing your wagers.

The main bonus promotion is a $1,000 welcome bonus granted to first-time depositors who use the Bovada promo code BVD1000. You’ll also find plenty of other exciting promos on offer after you’ve signed up.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Excellent app for mobile users

Extensive market coverage

Unmatched Bitcoin deposit bonus

Reputable US sports betting operator

Cons:

Lines for traditional sports events can be late

3. MyBookie – Excellent Michigan sports betting site for crypto payments

MyBookie comes third in our list of recommended Michigan sports betting sites due to its great range of different betting options and generous bonus deals.

MyBookie leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the sports on offer, as you will find lines for events from all over the world.

Like BetOnline and Bovada, MyBookie matches all new players’ first deposit by 100% up to a max bonus amount $1,000. To bag this bonus, all you have to do is to enter the promo code MYB100 MyBookie promo code when creating your account.

There are loads of other reload bonuses, such as the 250% referral bonus, so there’s plenty going on.

On top of that, MyBookie also has a diverse range of deposit methods and a great range of crypto payment options, including Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

Large variety of sports to bet on

Excellent welcome bonus

Refer Your Friends bonus

Wide range of crypto payments

Cons:

No in-game analysis or tips

Michigan Betting Sites Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how the top Michigan online sports betting platforms stack up:

Sportsbook Bonus Promo Code Available Markets Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 20 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin Bovada 100% Bitcoin match up to $750 N/A 22 Yes Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYBY100 18 Yes Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin BetUS 125% deposit match up to $2,500 JOIN125 22 No Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 XB100 21 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill Intertops 100% deposit match up to $500 ROOKIE100 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill Sportsbetting.ag 100% deposit match up to $1,000 SB1000 16 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 10 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash GT Bets 100% deposit match up to $500 N/A 18 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple BUSR 20% deposit match up to $500 N/A 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin

How to Use a Michigan Sportsbook

Ready to start betting with the top Michigan sportsbook? We’ll show you how to sign up for BetOnline and place your first sports bet online today.

Step 1: Create a BetOnline Account

The first thing you need to do is create a new BetOnline sportsbook account. Head to BetOnline’s website and click ‘Join Now’ then enter your anime, email, phone number, and a password for your account.

Step 2: Verify Your Email

BetOnline requires you to verify your email address as part of the registration process. You should have an email in your inbox from BetOnline. Open it and click the link inside to complete this step.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Next, you must fund your new betting account with a minimum of $10. BetOnline accepts credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin. Remember to enter promo code BOL1000 on the cashier page to claim your 50% deposit match bonus – and deposit at least $2,000 to claim the full bonus.

Step 4: Start Betting

Now you’re ready to place your first Michigan sports bet with BetOnline. Head to the sportsbook lobby to see all the current live and upcoming games. You can also search for a specific team.

When you find a bet you want to take, just click on the odds to add it to your bet slip. Then enter the amount you want to bet and click ‘Place Bets.’

Conclusion

Michigan online sports betting is easier than ever thanks to the launch of

dozens of sports betting apps in the past year. The state has made itself into a haven for sports bettors, and it’s likely that Michigan sports betting is only getting started.

If you’re ready to place your first sports bet in Michigan, you can use any of the top 10 sportsbooks we recommended. BetOnline is our overall top pick thanks to its wide range of markets, competitive odds, user-friendly mobile apps, and simple payments.

Sign up with BetOnline, and use promo code BOL1000 to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus!

FAQs

Is sports betting legal in Michigan?

Yes, sports betting in Michigan is legal. The state allows both in person and online sports betting, and you can play online with either state-licensed or offshore sportsbooks.

Where can I bet in Michigan?

Michigan has more than a dozen sports betting apps and 20 physical sportsbooks located throughout the state. We recommend BetOnline and Bovada as the top Michigan online sports betting sites in 2021.

What sportsbooks are there in Michigan?

Some of the top online sportsbooks in Michigan include BetOnline, Bovada, MyBookie, BetUS, and XBet. You can also play with sites like DraftKings Sports, Fanduel Sports, Barstool Sports, BetRivers, and PointsBet.

What is the best sportsbook in Michigan?

We think BetOnline is the best Michigan sports betting site today. It offers a huge range of betting markets, highly competitive odds, and a user-friendly interface for betting. BetOnline also gives new players up to $1,000 with promo code BOL1000.

What betting apps are in Michigan?

Some of the top Michigan sports betting apps include BetOnline, Bovada, and MyBookie. You can also play with apps like DraftKings, Fanduel, and Barstool.