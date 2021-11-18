Michigan Mobile Sports Betting - Best Michigan Betting Apps

For those looking to find Michigan mobile sports betting, the good news is that many operators offer this. Here we will look at some of the best options for sports betting app’s in Michigan, what makes them great, how to sign up with these operators, and much more.

The Best Michigan Betting Apps List 2021

Here we look at the very best Michigan mobile sports betting apps options – the ones that stand out from the crowd as offering an excellent service for all types of players. With great platforms, fantastic mobile options, offers and bonuses available, and much more, here are the very best from the industry currently.

XBet – The leading Michigan mobile sports betting app

MyBookie – A leading betting brand with great markets and odds

BetOnline – The best Michigan sports betting app for the top worldwide events

Bovada – Worldwide coverage on this huge sports betting app

BetUS – One of the best sports betting apps in Michigan for beginners

Intertops – Excellent betting app for US sports league betting

Sportsbetting.ag – An ideal Michigan sports betting app for live in-play betting

Betnow – Simple sportsbook, reaching all corners of the world for betting events

GT Bets – Great odds on this app for mobile sports betting in Michigan

BUSR – Great in-play betting markets and odds on NFL

Best Michigan Mobile Sports Betting Apps Reviewed

1. XBet – The leading Michigan mobile sports betting app

The XBet platform is all about one thing, and that is the significant sporting events that are taking place around the world. Their site is dedicated to them, and so is their app, making this the place to head for Michigan sports betting if you want to bet on big events.

The mobile app mirrors the desktop site, so everything you see on one, you will see on the other. This includes quick links to the major events, meaning you can access them in just one click on both the app and site. In addition, inside the top events, you will find a massive range of markets to bet on, another huge positive.

New players can claim a 100% matched deposit offer as the welcome bonus, available up to $500. This has a 7x wagering requirement attached, no minimum odds, and gives you a great start to life on the XBet platform, and the best Michigan sports betting app.

Click here to visit XBet

XBet Pros

New players can get up to $500 with a 100% matched bonus

Almost identical mobile and desktop platforms

Huge range of betting markets inside the top events

Access those events with ease thanks to quick links

XBet Cons

Live betting can be complicated

2. MyBookie – A leading betting brand with great markets and odds

MyBookie are a huge betting brand offering fantastic mobile sports betting in Michigan to their customers. The app can be used to access a vast range of betting markets, and on top of that, they are known for their highly competitive odds.

The mobile app is easy to navigate, which is a big positive, and there are quick links to help those who don’t have much time. In addition, push notifications are available if you want to keep ahead of what is happening in the sports betting world, an advantage that makes this one of the best Michigan sports betting apps.

New players can access the 100% matched welcome offer on the app, giving up to $1000 in bonus funds. The offer has no odds restrictions, but there is a 10x wagering requirement that you need to play before you can withdraw funds.

Click here to visit MyBookie

MyBookie Pros

An excellent welcome of 100% matched up to $1000

The leading betting app for offering highly competitive odds

Easy to navigate apps with some quick links to save time

Great coverage of the big sporting leagues in the US including NBA

MyBookie Cons

Live betting is available, but a little complex

3. BetOnline – The best Michigan sports betting app for top worldwide events

BetOnline offers one of the biggest sportsbooks available and are one of the biggest names in the world of sports betting. We found this to be one of the best sports betting app Michigan users can access, with a great range of markets, some excellent bonuses to use, and competitive odds.

The app offers a great experience, with a simple menu to use when you want to access betting markets, an excellent in-play section to visit, and the ability to use the app for every aspect of your gaming. In addition, promotions are available on the app, which is great to see, allowing you to claim them on the go.

New players can sign up and claim the BetOnline welcome bonus, a 50% matched deposit bonus available up to $1000. The BetOnline promo code to use for this offer is BOL1000, enter this and get yourself the best possible start with your new BetOnline account.

Click here to visit BetOnline

BetOnline Pros

An excellent welcome offer for new players

Competitive odds across a variety of sports

Look out for great betting markets, some that other betting apps do not offer

Fantastic in-play section, easily accessible both online and on mobile

BetOnline Cons

The BetOnline website can be a little complex at first for new users

4. Bovada – Worldwide coverage on this huge sports betting app

Bovada have an excellent reputation for offering high-quality sports betting, and they have one of the best Michigan sports betting apps to back up that reputation. Their app is fantastic to use and is very fast, despite being full of thousands of different betting opportunities.

Not only do Bovada have you covered for betting, but they also offer notifications about the sports you bet on, and you can see on the app what is coming next to plan your betting in the best possible way. This is especially the case for the big US sports leagues, which they offer great coverage on, a reason why they are considered one of the top Michigan sports betting apps.

If you are a new customer with Bovada, you can claim the welcome bonus, a 50% matched deposit offer available up to $1000. With this offer, you have to fulfil a 5x wagering requirement, but there is no promo code or minimum odds to hit when using it.

Click here to visit Bovada

Bovada Pros

Great welcome offer, get up to $1000

Get notifications and plan your betting via the app

Use bonuses to increase further the odds you receive

A great mobile betting app for US sport leagues

Bovada Cons

Limited markets on some minor, European based sports such as soccer

5. BetUS – One of the best sports betting apps in Michigan for beginners

BetUS stands out as one of the best Michigan sports betting apps for beginners because the app is straightforward to use, the website is simple, and access to markets is effortless. Whether you are an experienced gambler or brand new to the world of betting, you should have no problems finding your feet here.

On top of friendly service, we think this is one of Michigan’s better sports betting apps for regular promotions – there is always a deal to be had on this app. You can use these while placing a variety of different bets to add value to your wagers.

There is a new player offer from BetUS, combining sports betting and online casino gaming. With sports, get a 100% matched offer up to $2500, and with casino get a 25% matched offer up to $625. Sports requires 10x wagering while casino requires 30x wagering – both give you the chance to explore the app in full.

Click here to visit BetUS

BetUS Pros

A welcome offer combining both sports and casino gaming

App design and simplicity is excellent

Many promotions to use as an existing customer to get a good deal

Competitive betting odds, especially on US sports

BetUS Cons

To claim the welcome bonus, a minimum deposit of $100 is needed – this is high

The Best Michigan Betting Apps Compared

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of sports Payment Methods BetOnline 50% up to $1000 BOL1000 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person MyBookie 100% up to $1000 None 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person XBet 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Bovada 50% up to $1000 None 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer BetUS 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency Intertops 100% up to $200 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1000 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Betnow 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency GT Bets 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency BUSR 100% up to $1000 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency

How We Rank the Best Michigan Sports Betting Apps

We put together many elements to rank the best betting apps for Michigan, and the best platforms have quality in all areas. So here are the most important elements and those that help rank the top sites.

Licensing & Security

It is vital to have strong licensing and security in place on the online sportsbook you use. This will enable you to focus on having a good time rather than worrying, and the good news is that all the best Michigan mobile sports betting platforms listed above have this in place.

Mobile betting experience

Of course, when looking at Michigan betting apps and mobile sports betting, we need to put a considerable amount of emphasis on the mobile betting experience. This needs to be fast and straightforward for those short of time, while also ensuring the entire service is available on mobile.

Betting markets & odds

The two main aspects of betting. We want to see a massive range of markets, such as the offering from BetOnline and Bovada, while we also want to see big odds available, such as XBet and MyBookie have to offer. These two are key to your betting success, so make sure you get the best.

Mobile betting bonuses

With so many sportsbooks trying to convince their players to play on a mobile device, we have seen a rise in the number of mobile betting bonuses. These are available in many forms, but look out for companies such as BetOnline and MyBookie in particular, two of the best for offering existing customer bonuses.

Live betting & streaming on mobile

Live betting offers an entirely different way to bet on sports, something that Michigan sports betting apps need to focus on as the market is certainly moving towards it. We want to see strong live betting platforms with plenty of choices for betting markets, and the ability to live stream on mobile is a bonus so that players can keep up to date with the action. The apps from BetOnline and Intertops have substantial in-play sections to enjoy.

Payment methods

We look for a wide variety of payment methods from sportsbooks. XBet, Intertops, and SportsBetting.ag all stand out in this area, and all three of them offer the chance to play with cryptocurrency, as well as US dollars.

Customer support

The hope is that you will never need the customer support team, but knowing they are on hand to help is undoubtedly a big positive. Strong teams with big reputations, like MyBookie and BetUS, are the types that stand out, with extended hours worked and the ability to contact them across multiple different methods.

Is Mobile Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?

Yes, sports betting via mobile is legal in Michigan.

Things all changed in December 2019, when sports betting was signed into law, including playing online, mobile sports betting, and physical betting inside commercial and tribal casinos.

History of Mobile Betting Legislation in Michigan

Before the changes were made in December 2019, the online gambling in Michigan landscape was very different.

The Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act of 1996 laid out what was allowed inside the state boundaries.

Three non-tribal casinos based in Detroit were allowed to open. These offered casino gaming to those who wanted to play, mainly to prevent players from travelling to Canada for their gaming, as a giant casino was very close to Detroit, on the Canadian border.

On top of this, tribal casinos were allowed to open, and Detroit had 23 of these in place.

Then in December 2019, the news came that laws were changing to allow sports betting inside the physical gambling properties in Michigan and allow both online and mobile sports betting.

At this moment, Michigan mobile sports betting took off, with many operators quickly offering their services inside the state.

Offshore Betting Apps in Michigan

The licensed providers to offer sports betting in Michigan are not the only option for players who want to play at home and via their mobile.

This is because players have the chance to play on a Michigan sports betting app from an offshore provider. These are licensed and regulated elsewhere, outside of Michigan, but offer a secure service that players across the USA can use.

These names are some of the biggest in the world of sports betting, offering a high-quality service to their players. But, rather than taking out new licenses for each state they want to accept customers, offshore sportsbooks go elsewhere, and they are legally allowed to offer their services to those in Michigan.

Best iPhone Betting Apps in Michigan

There are some great iPhone Michigan mobile sports betting apps available. All the big providers such as BetOnline, Bovada, and MyBookie offer their sportsbook on iPhone apps that users can download.

These apps are all designed to work perfectly on an iPhone, allowing you to navigate the menus with ease and play on an app specifically designed with smaller mobile phone screens in mind.

Best Android Betting Apps in Michigan

If you have an Android device, you will need to download Michigan sports betting apps for Android. These are specifically designed to work on this type of phone, so you will have the right app for your needs, one that can easily be installed onto a phone and used.

Apps from BetOnline, XBet, and BetUS are all available to download onto an Android device, allowing you to take your sports betting with you and giving quick access to your bookmaker.

Best Mobile Betting Offers in Michigan

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds BetOnline 50% up to $1000 BOL1000 None MyBookie 100% up to $1000 None None XBet 100% up to $500 None None Bovada 50% up to $1000 None None BetUS 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 None Intertops 100% up to $200 None None Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1000 None None Betnow 100% up to $500 None None GT Bets 100% up to $500 None None BUSR 100% up to $1000 None None

Depositing and Withdrawing at Michigan Betting Apps

Gambling Site Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Payout Times BetOnline Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days MyBookie Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days XBet Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days Bovada Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer $20 2-5 business days BetUS Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $10 2-5 business days Intertops Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller $20 2-5 business days Sportsbetting.ag Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $10 2-5 business days Betnow Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days GT Bets Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days BUSR Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days

How to Get Started with a Michigan Sports Betting App

Signing up to play with one of the available Michigan sports betting apps is a straightforward task, from start to finish. Here is our guide explaining everything you need to know, using XBet as the example sportsbook.

Visit the XBet website using our link above, which will take you directly to their landing page. Look out for a bright green button saying ‘Join Now’ and click this to begin the signup process. Fill in your details, including name, email, phone number, address, and create a password for the account. When this is confirmed, your account is open, and you can verify your details by providing documents to prove who you are. Now, you can download the XBet app and sign in to your account. Here, you can make a deposit and choose a payment method and amount – don’t forget about the available welcome bonus. Now you are free to explore the sportsbook and place your first bets with XBet.

Conclusion

There are many great options for finding the best sports betting app Michigan players can access. Of these, some stand out from the crowd as offering excellent service, and the XBet sports betting app in Michigan stands out as being the very best of those.

This app offers the perfect platform, with great bonuses, fantastic markets to use, competitive odds and an excellent mobile service that allows players to place their bets with ease on the go. Many other Michigan sports betting services stand up well and also offer great things to their players, but XBet goes a little further than those to provide the very best services on the market.

FAQs

Is mobile sports betting legal in Michigan?

Yes, in December 2019, mobile sports betting was made legal in Michigan.

What gambling apps are legal in Michigan?

Many gambling apps are legal in Michigan – these include offshore betting sites and those licensed inside the state.

What sports betting apps work in Michigan?

Players wanting mobile sports betting in Michigan can access offshore betting apps like those we have mentioned here – these all work inside the state.

What is the best betting app in Michigan?

There are many great choices for sports betting fans, but if you want the very best sport betting app in Michigan, that has to go to XBet.

Is there a BetRivers app for Michigan?

Yes, BetRivers offer a mobile sports betting app in Michigan.