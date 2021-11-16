Online Gambling Michigan Guide - Best Michigan Sportsbooks

Betting on sports and playing your favorite casino games in Michigan has never been easier. Michigan online gambling is now available to everyone, with more than a dozen legal online sportsbooks and casinos operating in the state.

In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about online gambling in Michigan and review the 10 best online casino sportsbooks in 2021.

The Best Michigan Gambling Sites List 2021

Before we dive into our guide to Michigan online gambling laws, let’s take a quick look at the top 10 Michigan online gambling sites:

BetOnline – Overall Best Michigan Gambling Site

MyBookie – Top Michigan Sports Gambling Site

Wild Casino – Best Online Casino in Michigan

XBet – Off Track Horse Betting with Cash Back

Bovada – Live Casino Sportsbook with HD Streaming

Intertops – Michigan Casino Sportsbook with Huge Variety

Ignition – Best Site for Online Poker in Michigan

MYB Casino – Top Online Slots Casino

Sportsbetting.ag – Tons of Prop Bets with Competitive Odds

BetNow – Top NFL and NBA Betting Site

Is Online Gambling Legal in Michigan?

Legal online gambling in Michigan has arrived. Over the past few years, Michigan has legalized online sports betting, online casinos, online poker, and daily fantasy sports. As a result, almost all major types of gambling are now legal and available online in Michigan.

Land Based Gambling in Michigan

Michigan offers plenty of options for gambling in person rather than online. The state has 26 casinos, including 3 in Detroit. Most of the others are upstate and are run by the state’s Native American tribes. These casinos offer everything from slots to table games to poker.

In addition, 20 of the state’s 26 casinos now have retail sportsbooks where you can place sports bets in person. The state doesn’t currently allow sports betting at other locations, like local sports bars, but you can always bet online with Michigan gambling apps at these sites.

Michigan Online Gambling

Online gambling in Michigan is legal to a much greater extent than in most other states. Michigan now offers legal online sports betting through more than 15 different sports betting apps:

Barstool Sports

BetMGM

BetRivers

Caesars

DraftKings Sports

Fanduel Sports

Firekeepers

Four Winds

Fox Bet

Golden Nugget

Parx

PointsBet

Soaring Eagle

TwinSpires

WynnBet

On top of that, Michigan has legalized online casino gaming for slots, blackjack, roulette, and more. You can also legally play online poker in Michigan. There are now more than a dozen legal online casino apps in the state, including many of the same apps that offer legal sports betting.

Michigan has also legalized playing daily fantasy sports online. Some of the most popular DFS sites in the state include:

DraftKings

Fanduel

Fantasy Football Players Championship

Fantasy Sports Shark

Yahoo Fantasy Sports

SportsHub Games Network

FullTime Fantasy Sports Network

Boom Shakalaka

Timeline of Michigan Gambling Legislation

Online gambling in Michigan is a relatively recent development. Let’s look at a brief timeline of how Michigan online gambling came to be:

2017: The Lawful Internet Gaming Act became the first bill to reach the legislature floor in Michigan. The bill included provisions to legalize online casino gambling and online sports betting, even though sports betting was still prohibited by federal law at this time.

2018: A version of the Lawful Internet Gaming Act passed the Michigan legislature, but was vetoed by Governor Rick Snyder.

2019: An updated version of the Lawful Internet Gaming Act was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan also legalized daily fantasy sports as part of a broad expansion of online gambling in Michigan.

2020: The first retail sportsbooks opened at Michigan casinos in March, just before the industry shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021: The first Michigan gambling apps launched in January, kicking off the start of online sports betting in the state. More than $100 million in wagers were placed in the first 10 days of betting. The first online casinos in Michigan also launched in 2021.

Michigan Gambling Age

The legal gambling age in Michigan varies from 18 to 21, depending on what type of bets you want to place and where you want to place them.

For all sports bets, regardless of whether you place them in person or online, the legal betting age is 21.

For casino gaming, the legal gambling age is 21 at any of the 3 casinos in Detroit or at any of Michigan’s new online casinos. However, at tribal casinos, the age limit is set by the casino itself.

The following casinos allow any players age 18 or older:

Bay Mills Casino (Brimley, MI)

Island Resort Casino (Harris, MI)

Leelanau Sands Casino (Peshawbestown, MI)

Little River Casino Resort (Manistee, MI)

Northern Waters Casino Resort (Watersmeet, MI)

Ojibwa Casinos (Baraga and Marquette, MI)

Saganing Eagles Landing Casino (Standish, MI)

Soaring Eagle Casino Resort (Mount Pleasant, MI)

Turtle Creek Casino (Williamsburg, MI)

Several casinos have an age limit of 19:

Kewadin Casinos (Christmas, Hessel, Manistique, Sault Ste. Marie and St. Ignace, MI)

Odawa Casino (Petoskey, MI)

Finally, casinos with an age limit of 21 include:

FireKeepers Casino (Battle Creek, MI)

Four Winds Casinos (Dowagiac, Hartford, and New Buffalo, MI)

Gun Lake Casino (Wayland, MI)

Odawa Casino (Mackinaw City, MI)

Greektown Casino (Detroit, MI)

MGM Grand Detroit (Detroit, MI)

MotorCity Casino (Detroit, MI)

Offshore Gambling Sites in Michigan

While Michigan now offers a wide range of online platforms for sports betting and casino gaming, you’re not limited to betting with sites licensed by the state’s gaming commission. Betting with offshore gambling sites is also legal in Michigan.

Offshore betting sites are based in countries other than the US. Many of them have been operating for far longer than many of Michigan’s new betting sites and they’re widely trusted by players.

Offshore betting sites typically offer a wider range of sports bets and casino games than their onshore counterparts. They also don’t have to pay Michigan’s licensing fees or gambling taxes, so they can offer more favorable betting odds or bigger casino payouts. You’ll also find much bigger welcome bonuses at offshore sportsbooks and casinos than you will at Michigan online gambling sites.

Those are big advantages for players. In fact, many of the top 10 Michigan online gambling sites we recommend are offshore sites for this reason.

What Can You Gamble on in Michigan?

Michigan offers opportunities for gambling on almost everything you could want. Here, we’ll take a closer look at some of the most popular types of legal gambling in Michigan.

Sports Gambling

Michigan legalized most forms of retail and online sports gambling. You can bet on NFL and NBA games, college sports, Esports, and more. There are almost no limitations on what types of sports you can bet on – Michigan sportsbooks carry wagers for soccer, rugby, tennis, NASCAR, and UFC, among many other things.

The only thing you can’t do is bet on player-specific props for college sports games. However, you can bet on college team props, so most players won’t even notice that this restriction exists. You can place bets on Michigan college teams.

Sports betting is available both online and at 20 of the state’s 26 casinos.

Michigan has also legalized daily fantasy sports betting. So, you can assemble fantasy teams and compete for real money with platforms like DraftKings and Fanduel.

Casino Gambling

Michigan offers casino gambling at 26 casinos and online. You can play slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, keno, baccarat, and more. If you’re playing online, you can also join blackjack tournaments or play table games with a live dealer.

Only Michigan lottery gambling is banned. You cannot play any pick-number games, although bingo is available at licensed bingo halls.

Poker Gambling

Michigan also offers legal poker gambling, both in person and online. You can play Texas Hold’em, 3-card poker, and much more. The state has few limits on what types of card games you can bet on.

Gambling Offers in Michigan

One of the best things about playing with online sportsbooks and casinos in Michigan is that many offer welcome bonuses for new players and ongoing promotions for returning players. These bonuses can be worth quite a lot of money if you approach them correctly.

So, let’s explore some of the common types of offers at Michigan online gambling sites.

Matched Deposits

Deposit match bonuses give you free cash based on the size of your deposit. You can find deposit match bonuses at both online casinos and online sportsbooks.

For example, at BetOnline, you can get a 50% match on deposits at the sportsbook and 100% match on deposits at the casino – up to $1,000 each! That means that if you deposit $800 at the sportsbook, you’ll get $400 in free cash you can use to bet.

Free Bets

Free bets are a common offer for online sports gambling in Michigan. With a free bet offer, you can place a bet up to a certain amount. If you win, you get to keep the winnings. If you lose, the sportsbook will reimburse your wager – so you don’t lose anything at all.

Notably, some sportsbooks offer no-deposit free bets. With this type of offer, all you have to do is create an account and the sportsbook will give you a credit you can use to place a single bet. If you lose, you’re free to walk away from the sportsbook and try another one.

Free Spins

Free spins are offered by some online casinos in Michigan. With free spins, the betting lines on a slot machine are loaded up and you get to spin for free. You get to keep your winnings, and since you don’t have to wager any money to play there’s no risk if you lose.

Free Poker Chips

Poker sites like Ignition occasionally offer free chips for new players. These chips can be used to bet with, so they essentially represent free cash that you can use for playing poker.

Online Gambling Offers Comparison

The table below shows how welcome bonus offers stack up at the top Michigan online gambling sites:

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Odds BetOnline Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: BOL1000 Casino: BOLCASINO Sports: 10X Casino: 30X -200 MyBookie Sports: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 150% deposit match up to $750 Sports: MYB1000 Casino: MYB150 Sports: 10X Casino: 40X -250 Wild Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,000 WILD250 35X N/A XBet Sports: 100% deposit match up to $500 Casino: 200% deposit match up to $500 Sports: XB100 Casino: XBC200 Sports: 7X Casino: 40X -200 Bovada Sports: 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,250 Sports: BTCSWB750 Casino: BTCCWB1250 Sports: 5X Casino: 25X -200 Intertops Sports: 50% deposit match up to $200 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: ROOKIE50 Casino: SIGNUP100 Sports: 8X Casino: 60X -200 Ignition 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed 25X N/A MYB Casino 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 40X N/A Sportsbetting.ag Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: SB1000 Casino: No code needed Sports: 10X Casino: 40X None BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 15X None

How Gambling is Taxed in Michigan

Winnings from in person or online gambling in Michigan are taxed just like ordinary income. So, you have to report your gambling winnings on both your federal and state tax returns. You can use gambling losses to offset some of your winnings, but you can’t use losses from gambling to offset other types of income.

Best Michigan Gambling Sites Reviewed

Wondering which Michigan online gambling site is right for you? We’ll review our top 5 picks for 2021 to help you decide.

1. BetOnline – Overall Best Michigan Gambling Site

BetOnline is our top-rated Michigan sports gambling site and online casino. With this full-featured gambling site, you can wager on more than 20 different sports,, including Michigan college sports, NFL games, NBA games, and much more. BetOnline supports live in-game betting and makes it easy to set up parlays and teasers, so you’ll never run out of betting options.

You can also play hundreds of casino games with BetOnline. The casino specializes in table games like blackjack and roulette, and has live dealers available 24/7 so you can get the full casino experience. BetOnline also offers live poker tournaments every night of the week, with monthly tournaments that offer $1 million payouts for top players.

BetOnline has 2 $1,000 welcome bonus offers: a 50% deposit match for the sportsbook (promo code BOL1000) and a 100% deposit match for the casino (promo code BOLCASINO). The sportsbook bonus requires you to play minimum odds of -200. You can get started with BetOnline with as little as $10 and the casino accepts debit cards, credit cards, and crypto.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Huge range of sports betting options

Live in-game betting

Nightly poker tournaments

24/7 live dealer tables

Two $1,000 welcome bonuses

Cons:

Sportsbook doesn’t offer live streaming

2. MyBookie – Top Michigan Sports Gambling Site

MyBookie is another one of our favorite online casino sportsbooks in Michigan. The MyBookie sportsbook stands out for its parlays and teasers, which are incredibly easy to set up thanks to a built-in bet builder tool. You can even pay for an odds boost that offers a bigger payout if your bet wins.

MyBookie’s casino is also quite robust. The platform offers more than 150 games, including jackpot slots, live dealer games, and weekly blackjack tournaments. MyBookie doesn’t have live poker games, but you can play virtual Hold’em and 3-card poker anytime you want.

MyBookie offers a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 at the sportsbook with promo code MYB1000. You must bet on odds of -250 or greater. At the casino, use promo code MYB 150 to claim a 150% deposit match worth up to $750.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

Bet builder makes it easy to create parlays

Odds boost for bigger payouts

Weekly live blackjack tournaments

$1,000 sportsbook welcome bonus

Cons:

No live poker games

3. Wild Casino – Best Online Casino in Michigan

Wild Casino is our top pick among Michigan gambling online sites for players who are mainly interested in casino gaming. This site doesn’t offer a sportsbook or live poker tournaments, but its slots and table games are hard to beat. Wild Casino has more than 250 games in total, including dozens of jackpot slots with payouts in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Wild Casino is also a leader in providing live dealer games. The casino has tables for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6, all of which are available 24/7. You can also easily play on the go using Wild Casino’s mobile betting apps for iOS and Android.

New players at Wild Casino can claim a 250% deposit match worth up to $1,000 with promo code WILD250. That means you only need to deposit $400 to get $1,000! Wild Casino accepts most major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and more. You can also fund your Michigan casino account with a debit card or credit card.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

More than 250 casino games

24/7 live dealer tables

Mobile apps for iOS and Android

250% deposit match welcome bonus

Accepts most major cryptocurrencies

Cons:

No sportsbook or live poker games

4. XBet – Off Track Horse Betting with Cash Back

XBet is one of the best online gambling sites in Michigan for betting on horse races. This sportsbook offers betting on tracks throughout the US and around the world. In fact, with XBet, you can wager on races in places like the UK, Europe, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. All horse bets qualify for 7% cash back, which is a huge discount compared to other Michigan sports betting sites.

XBet’s sportsbook also carries wagers for nearly 20 other sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, esports, and more. You can create parlays and teasers with ease, and all it takes is a tap to bet if you use XBet’s mobile apps. The sportsbook also offers a $500 welcome bonus when you sign up with promo code XB100. You must bet on odds of -200 or greater.

Finally, XBet has a full-service casino complete with live dealer games, jackpot slots, and more. The selection of poker games is somewhat limited, but that’s easy to overlook given this online casino’s overall quality. New casino players can claim a 200% deposit match bonus up to $500 with promo code XBC200.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros:

7% cash back on all horse racing bets

Wager on horse races around the world

Mobile betting apps available

$500 welcome bonuses at sportsbook and casino

Cons:

Limited selection of online poker games

No live streaming at the sportsbook

5. Bovada – Live Casino Sportsbook with HD Streaming

Bovada is the #1 gambling site in Michigan for live betting. You can play live casino games anytime with a live dealer. Bovada lets you not only pick your game, but also your dealer, table limits, and whether you want to join with other players.

On top of that, Bovada takes live in-game sports betting to the next level with HD streaming. You can watch all your favorite games right from the Bovada website or mobile app, and your bet slip is never more than a click or tap away. Bovada’s odds for live betting are very competitive, so it’s a great option for players who like to jump right into the action.

Bovada offers separate welcome bonuses for casino gaming and sports betting. At the casino, new players get a 125% deposit match up to $1,250 with promo code BTCCWB125. At the sportsbook, you can get a 100% deposit match up to $750 with promo code BTCSWB750 (play minimum odds of -200). You must deposit cryptocurrency to qualify for the bonus offers.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Live HD streaming for sports games

Competitive odds for live in-game betting

24/7 live dealer games with flexible betting limits

Up to $2,000 in total welcome bonus offers

Cons:

Must deposit crypto to claim the bonuses

Michigan Betting Sites Comparison

Now that you’ve read more about our favorite Michigan gambling sites, let’s see how they compare:

Types of Gambling Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of Sports Markets Payment Methods BetOnline Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: BOL1000 Casino: BOLCASINO 20 Credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin MyBookie Sports, racebook, esports, casino Sports: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 150% deposit match up to $750 Sports: MYB1000 Casino: MYB150 18 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Wild Casino Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,000 WILD250 N/A Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin XBet Sports, racebook, esports, casino Sports: 100% deposit match up to $500 Casino: 200% deposit match up to $500 Sports: XB100 Casino: XBC200 21 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Bovada Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,250 Sports: BTCSWB750 Casino: BTCCWB1250 22 Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Intertops Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit match up to $200 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: ROOKIE50 Casino: SIGNUP100 17 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz, Bitcoin Ignition Casino, poker 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed N/A Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash MYB Casino Casino 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 N/A Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple Sportsbetting.ag Sports, facebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: SB1000 Casino: No code needed 16 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow Sports, facebook, esports, casino, poker 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 10 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash

How to Get Started with a Michigan Gambling Site

Ready to start betting with the best Michigan online gambling site? We’ll show you how to sign up for BetOnline and place your first sports wager.

Step 1: Create a BetOnline Account

To get started, head to BetOnline’s website and click ‘Join Now.’ In the registration box, enter your name, email, phone number, birthday, and a password to create a new gambling account.

Step 2: Verify Your Account

BetOnline requires new players to verify their email address. Check your inbox for an email from BetOnline and click on the link inside to complete this step.

Step 3: Make a Deposit

Now you can make a deposit into your new gambling account. You’ll need to decide whether you want to claim a sportsbook bonus with promo code BOL1000 or a casino bonus with promo code BOLCASINO. Then enter the amount you want to deposit and select whether to pay with a credit card, debit card, bank transfer, or cryptocurrency.

Step 4: Start Betting

Once your account is funded, you’re ready to start gambling online in Michigan with BetOnline. Head to either the sportsbook or casino lobby to see the full selection of wagers and games available.

At the BetOnline sportsbook, you can add bets to your bet slip just by clicking on the odds. Enter the amount you want to wager and click ‘Place Bets’ to place your wager.

Conclusion

Michigan online gambling may be entering a new golden age with the legalization of sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports. It’s now easier than ever before to bet online and the number of sites for online gambling in Michigan is growing every year.

Any of the top 10 gambling sites we reviewed offer a great way to get into sports betting and casino gaming in Michigan. We especially recommend BetOnline, which offers both an online sportsbook and online casino. New players can get up to $1,000 in bonus cash at each. Sign up today with promo codes BOL1000 and BOLCASINO!

FAQs

Is online gambling legal in Michigan?

Most forms of online gambling are legal in Michigan. You can legally bet on sports, play casino games, and play poker online in Michigan. Daily fantasy sports are also legal in Michigan.

Can you gamble online in Michigan?

Yes, online gambling in Michigan is legal and very accessible. You can play casino games and poker or bet on sports. There are more than a dozen betting apps in Michigan and the state allows legal gambling with offshore betting sites as well.

What is the Michigan gambling age?

Michigan’s gambling age is 21 for all online sports betting, casino gaming, and poker. The age for playing casino games varies from 18-21 for in person casinos throughout the state.

What are the best gambling sites in Michigan?

We think the best gambling sites in Michigan are BetOnline and MyBookie. Both sites offer sports betting, casino games, and poker, plus $1,000 welcome bonuses for new players. BetOnline especially stands out for its live sports betting and live poker tournaments.

Are gambling apps legal in Michigan?

Yes, gambling apps for sports betting, casino gaming, and poker are legal in Michigan. We recommend BetOnline as the top legal gambling app in Michigan.