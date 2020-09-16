NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most. If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place. Pervert.

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Clippers)

16 points, 5-13 FG, 6-6 FT, 22 rebounds, 13 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks

Back-to-back Fantasy Stud honors for The Joker. Which is far more important than making the Western Conference Finals.

