10/1/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Round 1 of the most important series of the season went to the Atlanta Braves (98-59) last night. The New York Mets (98-59) got a merely mortal effort from Jacob deGrom and not nearly enough offense in a 5-2 loss that allowed the Braves to pull into a first place tie in the National League East. Even with the loss, the Mets still have an opportunity to maintain control of their own playoff fate by picking up a win over the Braves tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer dominated the Oakland Athletics in his last start, giving up one run in six innings on Sunday to pick up his 11th win of the year. The Braves will counter with righty Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA). Wright earned his 20th win of the season on Sunday, allowing just two runs in 5.1 innings to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: