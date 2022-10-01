Mets

10/1/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Mike Phillips
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Round 1 of the most important series of the season went to the Atlanta Braves (98-59) last night. The New York Mets (98-59) got a merely mortal effort from Jacob deGrom and not nearly enough offense in a 5-2 loss that allowed the Braves to pull into a first place tie in the National League East. Even with the loss, the Mets still have an opportunity to maintain control of their own playoff fate by picking up a win over the Braves tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer dominated the Oakland Athletics in his last start, giving up one run in six innings on Sunday to pick up his 11th win of the year. The Braves will counter with righty Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA). Wright earned his 20th win of the season on Sunday, allowing just two runs in 5.1 innings to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Television: FOX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Scherzer is 3-0 with a 2.21 ERA in three starts against the Braves this season.

    Wright is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in two starts against the Mets in 2022.

    Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out last night’s game with a lefty on the mound. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth.

    Tyler Naquin will start in right field and bat eighth tonight.

    Orlando Arcia (2 for 3, 2B), William Contreras (2 for 4) and Marcell Ozuna (12 for 47, 6 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI) have done well against Scherzer in the past.

    Pete Alonso (4 for 11, 2 HR, 4 RBI), Mark Canha (1 for 3), Luis Guillorme (2 for 4, 2B), James McCann (2 for 6), Jeff McNeil (7 for 15, 2 2B, 3 RBI) and Naquin (3 for 6, 2 HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Wright.

    The Mets can secure a victory in the season series with the Braves with one win, securing an important tiebreaker in the divisional race.

    The Mets’ magic number to clinch the NL East is 6 but will drop by 3 if they can win tonight as a result of securing the tiebreaker.

