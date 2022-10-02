10/2/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

This pivotal weekend in the National League East has not gone according to plan for the New York Mets (98-60). Despite having their top three pitchers lined up for their critical series with the Atlanta Braves (99-59), the Mets have seen both deGrom and Scherzer put up mediocre efforts that, combined with a total of four runs in two games, has led to the Braves taking a one-game lead in the division. The good news for the Mets is that they still can secure control of their own fate with a win over the Braves tonight. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Truist Park and will be televised nationally as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (15-8, 3.27 ERA) is set to make his final regular season start for the Mets tonight. Bassitt picked up his 15th win of the season in his last start, allowing two runs in eight innings against the Oakland Athletics on September 23. The Braves will counter with veteran righty Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.29 ERA). Morton was hammered by the Philadelphia Phillies in his last start, giving up six runs in 4.2 innings last Sunday, but was bailed out of a loss when the Braves rallied for an 8-7 win in 11 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: