10/2/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

This pivotal weekend in the National League East has not gone according to plan for the New York Mets (98-60). Despite having their top three pitchers lined up for their critical series with the Atlanta Braves (99-59), the Mets have seen both deGrom and Scherzer put up mediocre efforts that, combined with a total of four runs in two games, has led to the Braves taking a one-game lead in the division. The good news for the Mets is that they still can secure control of their own fate with a win over the Braves tonight. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Truist Park and will be televised nationally as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (15-8, 3.27 ERA) is set to make his final regular season start for the Mets tonight. Bassitt picked up his 15th win of the season in his last start, allowing two runs in eight innings against the Oakland Athletics on September 23. The Braves will counter with veteran righty Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.29 ERA). Morton was hammered by the Philadelphia Phillies in his last start, giving up six runs in 4.2 innings last Sunday, but was bailed out of a loss when the Braves rallied for an 8-7 win in 11 innings.
Local Coverage:
Television: ESPN
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Bassitt is 1-1 with a 2.77 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.
Morton is 1-2 with a 4.67 ERA in three starts against the Mets in 2022.
The Mets have shuffled their lineup a bit, moving Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil up to the 2 and 3 holes, allowing Pete Alonso to drop back into the cleanup spot.
McNeil will start in right field today, allowing Luis Guillorme to start at second base and bat eighth.
Ronald Acuna Jr. (2 for 5), Orlando Arca (2 for 2), Travis d’Arnaud (2 for 3, 2B, RBI), Austin Riley (3 for 6, HR, RBI) and Dansby Swanson (3 for 6, 2B) have good numbers against Bassitt.
Alonso (5 for 16, 2B, 3 RBI) has good career numbers against Morton.
This is the Mets’ final game of the season at Truist Park. The Mets are 3-6 over their first nine games in Atlanta this year.
This is the Mets’ final road game of the season. The Mets have gone 47-33 on the road so far in 2022.
The season series between the Mets and Braves is tied at 9 so whoever wins tonight will secure it along with a valuable tiebreaker that will shave three games off of their magic number to win the National League East.