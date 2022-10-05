10/5/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

A doubleheader sweep of the Washington Nationals (55-106) was enough for the New York Mets (100-61) to make history but not enough to remain alive in the National League East race. The Mets secured their 100th victory last night, marking just the fourth time in franchise history they have won 100 games in a single season, but Atlanta’s 2-1 win over Miami wrapped up a fifth straight NL East title for the Braves. While a Wild Card series with the San Diego Padres looms on Friday, the Mets still have one more piece of business left in the regular season as they aim to complete a sweep of the Nationals this afternoon. First pitch for Game 162 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Trevor Williams (2-5, 3.23 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Williams last pitched on September 27, allowing two runs in two innings of relief against the Miami Marlins in a game the Mets went on to lose 6-4. The Nationals will counter with righty Erick Fedde (6-12, 5.27 ERA). Fedde pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs (although just two were earned) in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, but he was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: