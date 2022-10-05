10/5/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

A doubleheader sweep of the Washington Nationals (55-106) was enough for the New York Mets (100-61) to make history but not enough to remain alive in the National League East race. The Mets secured their 100th victory last night, marking just the fourth time in franchise history they have won 100 games in a single season, but Atlanta’s 2-1 win over Miami wrapped up a fifth straight NL East title for the Braves. While a Wild Card series with the San Diego Padres looms on Friday, the Mets still have one more piece of business left in the regular season as they aim to complete a sweep of the Nationals this afternoon. First pitch for Game 162 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Trevor Williams (2-5, 3.23 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Williams last pitched on September 27, allowing two runs in two innings of relief against the Miami Marlins in a game the Mets went on to lose 6-4. The Nationals will counter with righty Erick Fedde (6-12, 5.27 ERA). Fedde pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs (although just two were earned) in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, but he was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
Williams is 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA in four appearances, including one start, against the Nationals this season.
Fedde is 1-1 with a 6.57 ERA in three starts against the Mets this year.
Pete Alonso will get the day off today. James McCann will start at first base and bat eighth while Francisco Alvarez catches and hits second.
Eduardo Escobar will get the day off. Mark Vientos will start at third base and bat seventh.
Brandon Nimmo will get the day off. Terrance Gore will start in center field and bat ninth.
Jeff McNeil will get the day off. Luis Guillorme will start at second base and bat sixth.
Francisco Lindor, Mark Canha and Daniel Vogelbach are the only regulars in the starting lineup for the Mets in Game 162.
C.J. Abrams (1 for 3), Nelson Cruz (2 for 4, 2 RBI), Tres Barrera (1 for 1) and Lane Thomas (2 for 5, RBI) have good numbers against Williams.
Alonso (6 for 16, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Canha (3 for 5, RBI), Escobar (4 for 13, 2B, RBI), Guillorme (4 for 7, 2 RBI), Lindor (5 for 17, HR, 4 RBI) and McNeil (7 for 16, 2B, 2 RBI) have done well against Fedde in the past.
A win today would give the Mets 101 on the year, a total that only the 1986 Mets surpassed in a single season.
This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Nationals. The Mets have won the season series by going 13-5 over their first 18 meetings against Washington.
This is the Mets’ final regular season game at Citi Field. The Mets have gone 53-27 at home this season, which is their best home record at Citi Field and their best home record since they went 55-26 at Shea Stadium in 2000.